Lucas’ Free Throws Move Jayhawks One Step Closer To Another Big 12 Title

Landen Lucas made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to play and they proved to be the difference as #3 Kansas defeated #4 Baylor 67-65 in Waco on Saturday, all but securing the program’s 13th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.

The win gives the Jayhawks a three-game lead in the Big 12 with four games left to play. Any one KU win or any one Baylor loss will secure at least a share of the conference crown for Kansas.

Trailing 65-59 with 3:34 to play, the Jayhawks scored the game’s final eight points. Lucas was fouled while rebounding a missed Devonte’ Graham three-pointer and sank his charity tosses to give the Jayhawks the lead. Manu Lecomte missed a contested two-pointer on the other end and time ran out as the two teams chased the rebound.

Like many of their games of late, the Jayhawks had to dig their way out of an early hole. Baylor built a 35-23 lead late in the first half before KU closed the half on a 6-0 run, with Josh Jackson beating the buzzer with a three-pointer that sent KU into the locker room down just six, 35-29.

Frank Mason III led the Jayhawks (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) with 23 points. Jackson joined him in double figures with 16 points. Jonathan Motley’s 19 points led the Bears (22-5, 9-5 Big 12).