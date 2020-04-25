Lucas Niang goes 96th overall to Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 NFL draft
Photo courtesy of TCU athletics.
TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang is the latest draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, going to the Super Bowl champions with the 96th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Niang didn’t play a large portion of the 2019 season at TCU due to a hip injury, but he played well in the first half of the year. In 20 games over his junior and senior seasons in college he didn’t allow a single sack.
A top-50 tackle in the class of 2016, he was the highest-rated tackle in terms of pass blocking in 2018 per Pro Football Focus. His stellar junior season in Fort Worth earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors, while Pro Football Focus named first-team All-Big 12.
Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of The Draft Network complimented his athleticism, with Marino saying “Mobility is unexpected for his body composition but he has plenty of lateral movement skills in addition to the ability to work in space.” Niang is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds.
Lance Zierlien of NFL.com referred to Niang as a “dancing bear” and praised his football IQ.
Niang was a right tackle in college, a spot currently occupied by former first-team All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz for the Chiefs. Schwartz and left tackle Eric Fisher are both under contract for two more seasons. Both current starters in Kansas City also carry dead money next year between $3-4 million.
He may, however, have an opportunity to start at an interior position first, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.
“I like them a lot, and I felt like it was mutual,” Niang said in regard to his pre-draft relationship with the Chiefs. “And I’ve just been waiting, honestly, for the last two days for them to call me. I thought that was where I was going to end up.”
Reaction to the Niang pick was generally well received immediately afterward, mostly because of his perceived value at the end of the third round. He was ranked as the 64th-best prospect in the draft by the 580 Sports Talk composite big board.
This is the second offensive selection for the Chiefs, along with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round. Kansas City has two more picks scheduled for Day 3, one in the fourth round (138th overall) and one in the fifth round (178th overall).
