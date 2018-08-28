Lucky for Life Ticket worth $25,000 a Year for Life sold in Northeast Kansas

Kansas Lottery players, check your Lucky for Life tickets! One ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win $25,000 a Year for Life! The winning numbers in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing are 6-8-12-19-32 Lucky Ball 17.

The northeast region of Kansas includes the following 21 counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and Lyon (northern half).

The lucky ticket holder has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $25,000 a Year for Life prize. Once the ticket is claimed, the winner has 60 days from the claim date to decide if they wish to take the $25,000 a Year for Life annuity payments or the cash option of $390,000.

This is the third $25,000 a Year for Life prize won in Kansas since the Kansas Lottery joined the game in November 2016. Darryl “DJ” Hestand of Olathe and Arden Unruh of Haysville both won $25,000 a Year for Life prizes in 2017. An anonymous Marshall County resident won the top prize in Lucky for Life, $1,000 a Day for Life, in 2017.

In Lucky for Life, players pick, or let the computer pick, five numbers from 1-48 and one number from 1-18 for the Lucky Ball. Lucky for Life is drawn every Monday and Thursday. Players have until 7:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase tickets.