WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Clear
Feels Like 69°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear69°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy76°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain68°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy44°
25°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear47°
30°

Lucky for Life! Sign up Here!

by on February 21, 2017 at 2:27 PM (2 hours ago)

Are you ready to test your luck? We’re here to help! For two weeks, The Michael Newman Show and SportsTalk are giving away Kansas Lottery “Lucky for Life” lottery tickets! “Lucky for Life,” is a new game from Kansas Lottery that gives people a chance to win $1,000 per day OR $25,000 per year – FOR LIFE! Listen for your chance to win $20 in tickets!

You can also enter below for your chance to win $100.00 in “Lucky for Life” tickets! Must be 18 or older to win, and winners will be notified by phone after March 3.

 

 