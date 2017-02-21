Lucky for Life! Sign up Here!

Are you ready to test your luck? We’re here to help! For two weeks, The Michael Newman Show and SportsTalk are giving away Kansas Lottery “Lucky for Life” lottery tickets! “Lucky for Life,” is a new game from Kansas Lottery that gives people a chance to win $1,000 per day OR $25,000 per year – FOR LIFE! Listen for your chance to win $20 in tickets!

You can also enter below for your chance to win $100.00 in “Lucky for Life” tickets! Must be 18 or older to win, and winners will be notified by phone after March 3.