Lynn Jenkins registers lobbying firm before term ends

Republican Lynn Jenkins of Kansas is launching a new lobbying firm even before her term in the U.S. House officially ends.

Jenkins chose not to seek re-election this year and her term will end the first week of January. Her new business, LJ Strategies, has already registered with the state.

The Wichita Eagle reports ethics watchdogs suggested Jenkins’ decision reinforces public distrust of politicians.

Jenkins’ office said in a statement she consulted with the House Ethics Committee before forming the business. Her spokeswoman, Lee Modesitt, says the business won’t actively seek clients until Jenkins leaves office.

Jenkins, but not her firm, can’t lobby at the federal level for a year after her term ends. She will be able to lobby in Kansas immediately.

Jenkins business was registered with the state on November 20th.