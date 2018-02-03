WIBW News Now!

Machete-wielding man threatens Topeka Police Officers Saturday

February 3, 2018

Topeka Police were threatened by a machete-wielding man early Saturday at the Law Enforcement Center.

According to a release, the man said he had a bomb in addition to the machete.

Topeka Police Officers isolated him outside the LEC and initiated communications that continued for over an hour.

The male subsequently came toward officers aggressively with his machete and he was “Tased”.

He was taken into custody receiving only superficial injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.

Anthony Hernandez of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Threat, and other charges.