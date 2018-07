A man who took items from people at a Topeka apartment Sunday afternoon at the point of a machete is behind bars.

Twenty-seven year old Darren Daniel was arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary for going into an unlocked apartment in the 1200 block of SW Western around 12:15 and taking items while brandishing the weapon.

If you know more about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.