Maeda Cruises as Royals Offense Struggles

Kenta Maeda has been to the bullpen and doesn’t want to go back. He pitched with a purpose, knowing he needed to leave a good impression on the Los Angeles Dodgers going into the All-Star break.

He did.

Yasiel Puig homered, Chase Utley notched his 1,000th career RBI, and the NL West-leading Dodgers beat the Royals 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of Kansas City’s first interleague visit to Los Angeles since 2003.

The Dodgers won their fourth in a row behind Maeda (7-4), who gave up one run and four hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two while bouncing back from a poor outing. The Japanese right-hander allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 5-3 loss at San Diego last weekend.

Maeda has felt he’s pitching to save his spot in the rotation every time he goes out.

Roberts said he expects Maeda to be in the rotation coming out of next week’s break.

Los Angeles has won 12 of Maeda’s 16 starts.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 21st save in as many chances.

The Dodgers improved to a major league-best 37-11 at home.

They got consecutive RBI singles from Logan Forsythe and Corey Seager in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Maeda contributed one of their four singles in the inning and scored the go-ahead run on Seager’s hit.

Puig hit his 16th homer off Jason Hammel (4-8) in the sixth to make it 3-1.

The Dodgers extended the lead to 4-1 when Utley doubled to deep center field in the eighth, driving in Joc Pederson, who doubled leading off. Utley became the ninth active player to reach 1,000 RBIs. He tipped his cap to the cheering crowd. After the game, he ran past reporters while leaving the clubhouse to beat fireworks-related traffic.

The third-place Royals, who trail first-place Cleveland by two games in the AL Central Division, had their four-game winning streak end. They were coming off a three-game sweep at Seattle.

Kansas City’s lone run came on Alcides Escobar’s two-out RBI single in the fourth. The Royals didn’t have a baserunner past the sixth inning.

Hammel gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three. The right-hander was also coming off a tough outing against Minnesota in his previous start. He allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings of a 10-5 loss last weekend.