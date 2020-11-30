Mahomes and Hill Lead KC to Victory
Kansas City started out hot but had to hold on late to move to 10-1 on the season after 27-24 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs raced out to a 17-0 lead after Mahomes and Hill connected for over 200 yards in the first quarter alone.
Mahomes and the Chiefs led at the half 20-7 but could have gone up 24-0 in the 2nd quarter but a sack and a forced fumble by the Bucs gave them some life.
The Chiefs had two chances to put the hammer down but couldn’t. Chiefs led 27-10 and the defense forced two Tom Brady interceptions but couldn’t produce any points off those turnovers.
The Bucs then scored twice to make it a 27-24 game with four minutes to go in the game.
The Chiefs needed three first downs to end the game. Kansas City got two of them via Mahomes scrambling and then on 3rd and 7 he threw a pass to Tyreek Hill for the first down to end the game.
Mahomes finished 37-49 throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns. It is the second most passing yards in a single game for his career.
Hill ended up with 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
Kansas City is now 10-1 on the year and will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with a 7:20 start time on NBC.