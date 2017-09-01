WIBW News Now!

Mahomes Impresses Against Titans

by on September 1, 2017 at 2:45 AM (3 hours ago)

First-round pick Patrick Mahomes II threw for 183 yards and a touchdown in what was likely his final game for a while, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 30-6 on Thursday night in a preseason contest played mostly by backups.

Mahomes got the nod with Alex Smith and the rest of the starters sitting out, and he once more showed why the Chiefs moved up to draft him 10th overall. The former Texas Tech star scrambled for first downs, stood tall in the pocket and used his big arm to make plays downfield.

His favorite target was second-year pro Demarcus Robinson , who may have locked up the Chiefs’ final wide receiver job. He had three catches for 127 yards, including a 28-yard TD strike just before halftime.

Rookie wide receiver Jehu Chesson also solidified his roster spot with a weaving, dodging 76-yard punt return touchdown for Kansas City. Backup tight end Gavin Escobar may have done likewise when he hauled in a juggling touchdown catch from Tyler Bray late in the third quarter.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said early in the week that ”all 90” would play in the preseason finale, as if an uneven performance last week against Chicago meant his starters would get at least some work.

But after the Chiefs kicked off, it was former quarterback Matt Cassel rather than Marcus Mariota who led the Titans onto the field. Cassel was joined by a flotilla of Tennessee backups, including a couple – such as David Fluellen, who carried 19 times for 74 yards – still trying to earn a job.

