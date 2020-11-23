Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Comeback Win
Whoever had the ball last was more then likely going to win the game.
Patrick Mahomes had the ball last and the Chiefs came away with a 35-31 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Patrick Mahomes threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds to play
Mahomes passed for 348 yards and led two go-ahead scoring drives in the frantic fourth quarter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who split their season series with Las Vegas in dramatic fashion.
Derek Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders, who got a 1-yard TD catch by Jason Witten with 1:43 left.
Both defenses did little to factor into this game as Kansas City scored 5 times on 8 possessions, the Raiders scored five times on eight possessions.
KC trailed at the half 17-14 but took the lead 21-17 after the first possession of the second half. The Raiders scored to retake the lead 24-21. Both teams exchanged punts before the Chiefs retook the lead 28-24 before the final two drives of the game resulted in touchdowns with KC scored with just 28 seconds left.
Kansas City is now 9-1 and the Raiders are 6-4.
Chiefs next game is a big one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on Sunday.