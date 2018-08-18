Mahomes Report: Preseason Week 2

Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Week 2 of the preseason this year was supposed to be our first extended look at the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense. With coach Andy Reid saying during the week that the starters would play the whole first half, we knew we’d get a better taste for what to expect this year compared to the two drives they got during Week 1. And did we ever get a glimpse of the potential future under Mahomes. He threw a TD pass 70 yards in the air.

SEVENTY YARDS. IN THE AIR.

THE GOOD

This throw is just remarkable. Mahomes launched this ball 70 yards in the air. It’s hard to wrap your mind around a mere mortal throwing a ball that far, let alone with such accuracy. For what it’s worth, the throw unofficially traveled 70 yards in the air, per ESPN’s Sportscenter. The air yards stat marked the throw at 63 yards. That distance still puts Mahomes in elite company.

This throw clocked in at 63 air yards. Active QBs who have completed a pass with at least 63 air yards since 2009: 1. Aaron Rodgers

If you’re the only name alongside Aaron Rodgers on a list, you’re in good company. Some of the strongest arms in the league can’t reach this echelon of arm strength in competition. Not Cam Newton, not Matthew Stafford, not Cam Newton, not anybody else. That’s frankly absurd, and it’s a big reason why Mahomes was such an intriguing prospect; his arm talent is unlike almost anything else in the league. I could watch this throw all day. The Chiefs offense is built to exploit defenses with throws down the field considering the quarterback and receiver talent that Reid and general manager Brett Veach have assembled. It may be the preseason, but this kind of play should become a common sight in 2018.

The deep touchdown wasn’t the only quality play of the day for Mahomes. On the team’s first scoring drive, which resulted in a field goal, he showed off the accuracy again while dealing with pressure in face.

On third and long, Mahomes is able to lead Travis Kelce perfectly. He keeps the ball in front and, most importantly, throws it beyond the sticks. Notice the pressure as well; Atlanta brings five men on the rush. Despite this, Mahomes stands tall in the pocket as it collapses around him and delivers a pass with the proper amount of touch.

Later on the same drive he’s able to find Kelce again for an easy throw and catch.

This time, the offensive line kept the pocket clean and allowed him to find his first read with ease. Not a difficult throw considering the circumstances. However, if the Chiefs are able to successfully get the ball to Kelce more often in the red zone this year it’s already a stark improvement from last season.

Mahomes is capable of making plays with his legs as well as his arm, something he did twice for positive yardage against the Falcons. Neither run required any nifty moves to evade defenders, but it showed a willingness to make a play on the run (and an innate ability to). One thing to note: On his first run, a seven-yard gain, he slid to finish the play. The second time around, a nine-yard rush, he was tackled. It can be hard to adapt, but remembering to slide as often as possible will be an asset as his career progresses.

Falcons play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher made the oft-heard Brett Favre comparison, stylistically speaking, to Mahomes near the end of the first quarter in Friday’s game. It’s unfair to lump those expectations on a young quarterback, but it’s easy to see where the hype comes from.

Comp/Att Yards Y/A TD INT 8/12 138 11.5 1 1

THE BAD

While he threw an interception on just 2.15 percent of his passes in college, Mahomes is expected to throw a decent number of them early in his career (compared to the last few years of Alex Smith, anyway) due to his style of play mixed with the Chiefs’ updated offensive scheme. He threw one in the second preseason exhibition, but realistically should have thrown two.

First, the interception he did throw. Watching this play and watching his eyes, you could tell this play likely wasn’t going to end well.

From the instant he completes his dropback to when the ball leaves his hand, Mahomes is staring down Sammy Watkins. This allows safety Damontae Kazee to read the quarterback’s eyes, cheat to his left and cut the ball off for the interception. Watkins never had a chance once this ball went in the air. You can chalk this one up to inexperience, and it’s a coachable mistake, but it’s still the epitome of a first-year starter error.

Earlier in the second quarter, Mahomes made a mistake in the red zone, nearly costing his team a chance at points.

Mahomes could make this sort of cross-body throw and find success with it when he was at Texas Tech, when he played the likes of Kansas and Baylor every year. In the NFL defenses make you pay for these mistakes, though. He got lucky that Atlanta’s Blidi Wreh-Wilson botched the catch. Again, this is something that will evolve out of his game as he gains experience. But it’s also something Chiefs fans may see a few times this season as he learns what worked in college but won’t in the NFL.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The front seven played a quality game against the Falcons. Considering the personnel on the field, its best play of the day came on a fourth and one in the red zone late in the first quarter. Atlanta’s play calling was curious, running an inside handoff from the shotgun, but Derrick Nnadi led the defensive line’s charge to hit and tackle running back Ito Smith before he could reach the line to gain. The line showed a strong push and resisted the second effort well.

As for the flashiest play by the defense, linebacker Ben Niemann claimed that moment.

It wasn’t the most difficult interception you’ll ever see, but a pick-six is a pick-six. Folks have been taking notice of Niemann, and the preseason interception is only going to help his case for the regular-season roster.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

The offensive line was better this week, but it’s still a work in progress. As seen above, Mahomes faced an early third down in which he had to make a play despite having the pass rush right in his face. Two plays later Mitch Morse committed holding. The pass blocking is coming along, but there’s plenty of work left to do.

As for the run blocking and the running game in general, there’s reason to be concerned.

This play was a disaster from the snap. The left side of the line was overwhelmed immediately, and Kareem Hunt turning around and running backwards probably cost him at least a couple yards (it ended up being an eight-yard loss). The rushing numbers got worse from preseason Week 1 to Week 2, with Kansas City putting up just 76 rushing yards on 26 carries, a 2.9 yards per carry average. If you take out the five rushes by quarterbacks on Friday, the Chiefs ran for just 53 yards on 2.5 yards per carry.

The Chiefs will be a pass-first team this season, obviously. Considering roster construction and the general efficiency of passing versus rushing, that’s a no-brainer. But maintaining some semblance of balance would probably serve Reid and the Chiefs well in 2018, even if your quarterback can throw the ball 70 yards down the field on any given play.