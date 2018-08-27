Mahomes Report: Preseason Week 3

Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

The third preseason game is supposed to be the NFL’s dress rehearsal week. There are usually more complex game plans, starters play longer, etc. Against the Chicago Bears there weren’t as many positives for the Chiefs as you would like to see for the second-to-last exhibition, but Patrick Mahomes looked sharp again. For this season’s purposes, that’s the most important sign.

GOOD

Let’s start with Mahomes’ touchdown from Saturday’s game against the Bears. It wasn’t as sexy as last week’s 69-yard score to Tyreek Hill, but it was effective and showcased several positives.

Mahomes does a good job recognizing the blitz from the right side. He sees the rusher on the snap and immediately identifies his target (Kareem Hunt, out of the backfield). The throw is easy and he doesn’t over complicate it; identify, quick throw. He lobs it perfectly to his tailback and it’s an easy score (the play design needs some props here, too).

I also want to add that while I don’t think Hunt will lead the league in rushing like he did as a rookie, I think he’ll still have a similar number of total yards thanks to his ability as a receiver. Plays like this illustrate why he should be a viable target this season.

One of the throws Mahomes talked about after the second preseason game against Atlanta was a third-and-long pass to Travis Kelce in which he threw a ball with perfect touch on an out route. He led Kelce well and put the ball were only he could make a play on it. We saw more evidence against Chicago that the Mahomes/Kelce tandem is developing nicely.

Kelce runs a corner route that takes advantage of a soft spot in Chicago’s zone. It’s not a contested throw, but it’s one that Mahomes executes well enough to create a yards-after-catch opportunity. Like the throw versus Atlanta, Mahomes exhibits good touch and leads Kelce to the ball. By putting that ball where he did, the big tight end never has to break stride to make the grab and can make it a solid YAC play. We all know Mahomes has the arm strength, but the ability to put the appropriate amount of touch on his passes is great to see.

The offensive line has been shaky throughout the preseason for Kansas City. With that, Mahomes has had to face pressure with some regularity. He showed again against Chicago that he can make plays with rushers in his face.

You can see his head move at the start of this play. He doesn’t like his first read and waits for the second one to develop. While Hill is breaking over the middle on a dig, pressure breaks into the pocket. Mahomes stands in and fires with a man in his face, absorbing a hit in the process. That’s a strong throw and a relatively fearless one at that.

There was another throw on the same drive as the above play which featured the “no no no yes” kind of effect we expect to see with this kind of quarterback.

On one hand, running backwards like he does here is risky, and it’s something he did a few times versus the Bears. On the other hand, when you have elite arm strength you can turn a risky decision into a decent gain more easily than a passer with less arm talent. Not only is he moving back but also to the side, and he still puts enough zip on the ball to get it to Hill while he’s open. Not a huge gain, and maybe a bit of a risk, but he makes it pay off.

Overall, it was strong effort against Chicago for Mahomes. He was efficient, showed off his arm strength and exhibited other aspects of “arm talent.” He’s undoubtedly looked better week after week during the preseason.

Comp/Att Yards Y/A TD INT 18/24 196 8.2 1 0

"I feel like if we can just put all these together, these games that we've had this preseason we can be a truly special offense" Patrick Mahomes through 3 preseason games. I have to agree with him. Could be a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/cuWQBOgJ2f — Chris Lilly KAKE News (@Chris_LillyTV) August 26, 2018

BAD

Without trying to whitewash the performance of the young quarterback, there truly weren’t many errors by Mahomes in Week 3 of the preseason. He did miss Sammy Watkins on the only home run shot of the game, and he also missed Watkins on a third down before a second-quarter field goal. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but there weren’t many plays or moments where you could make an obvious critique. That won’t be the case every week. Young quarterbacks are prone to mistakes, and that will be exacerbated when he has to face defenses that are scheming more intensively. Still, it doesn’t hurt that there were no glaring issues in the third exhibition.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The defensive line has been one of the brightest spots for the Chiefs this preseason. Their signature play against the Falcons was when they stopped a fourth-down conversion attempt from a yard away. Against the Bears they did that again, except in even more impressive fashion.

It’s difficult to stop NFL offenses, backups or not, from gaining a single yard. The Chiefs defensive line was able to do that on consecutive plays in the second quarter this weekend, though. There was a consistently good push and strong tackling. The defense as a whole has struggled, but the front three (and front seven on these short-yardage situations) have played well in the preseason.

Let’s go back to the offense one more time for a positive. While this play counted as yardage for Mahomes, the play call is what deserves praise here.

No, that’s not West Virginia running a fly sweep in a rout over Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl. That’s Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs running a fly sweep in the NFL in 2018. This is the kind of creativity that Reid’s teams thrive in. Remember when the Chiefs were at their best last season? There were creative calls that threw defenses off and allowed the offensive playmakers to thrive. This play, by getting the ball to Hill with momentum, does exactly that. Great call, and hopefully a trend we’ll see throughout the season.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

While the defensive line has been good, the defensive performance as a whole continues to be a concern for the Chiefs as the season approaches. The Bears didn’t play any starters and they still put up plenty of points and yards on the Chiefs. Chicago quarterbacks went 20/25 for 280 yards and two touchdowns this weekend against the Kansas City defense. To add insult to injury, Mitch Trubisky didn’t play a single snap for the Bears, who instead played Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray. Yes, the ones who used to be Chiefs backups.

The secondary is going to be under a microscope all year, and while there are decent excuses to be made, things don’t look great right now. Take Orlando Scandrick, for example, playing in his first game with Kansas City:

Notice how quickly Scandrick appears in view and then disappears following a good albeit basic move from Kevin White. It’s not pretty. Again, it’s his first game with his new team, but these are errors that need to be corrected quickly, considering the Chiefs will play some quality passing offenses early in the season. Getting Steven Nelson back eventually will be a boon, too. It’s just disappointing that through three preseason games there are still almost as many questions for the defense as there were before the exhibition opener.