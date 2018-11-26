Mahomes Report: The Season So Far (Week 12)

Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

The Chiefs had Week 12 off, but the insatiable appetite for Patrick Mahomes content lives on. Conveniently, the bye week coincided with Thanksgiving weekend, so the theme of giving thanks will resonate in this week’s Report as well. Let’s be thankful for the Chiefs having one of the best young passers the NFL has ever seen.

This week, we’ll take a look at the best throw from each week of the regular season so far. What makes this a challenge is the fact that there are numerous options for every week.

It’s been an incredible start to Mahomes’ first year as a starter. He’s shown off his arm strength in terms of both deep balls and his velocity, he’s extended plays like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, he’s made savvy plays with his eyes, and he’s shown a propensity for handling concepts that are essential for offenses in this era of the NFL. He’s led the Chiefs to a 9-2 record and he’s in the midst of his first of many MVP candidacies. Let’s remember some of the best from the year thus far (and don’t forget to follow the links to each week’s edition of the Mahomes Report for every full breakdown).

WEEK 1

Mahomes made a handful of nice throws during his limited preseason action. However, it was Week 1 when the world got a true introduction to his magnificent skill set. This play was in the running with his deep ball down the sideline to Anthony Sherman, but this one features the full spectrum of his physical ability.

He has to escape the pocket relatively quickly, but instead of tucking his head he keeps his eyes up so he increases the chance of finding a receiver downfield. The throw isn’t rushed and he doesn’t panic when there’s secondary pursuit. Mahomes makes the pass while moving to his right and places it right where Tyreek Hill can slide into it. The throw looks easy to him since it appears like a flick of the wrist. That’s not an easy throw, and you can watch the torque of his upper body as proof.

WEEK 2

Week 2 was such a monumental moment for the Chiefs as a franchise. The Pittsburgh Steelers have owned this team for year’s now, but Mahomes made them look downright mediocre.

This throw will end up in a lasers of the year compilation somewhere. Travis Kelce runs a seam route and ends up between two defenders in Pittsburgh’s zone. Mahomes simply sets up his platform and unleashes a rocket to his tight end between the linebacker and defensive back. During the NFL draft process, a lot is made about throw velocity and how much it predicts future performance. It’s not the be-all end-all for passers, but having a quarterback who can smoke a ball like this is an asset any team would like to have.

WEEK 3

“Special” was the first descriptor for this play in the breakdown of Kansas City’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. A couple of months later and it still fits. It’s not that there are few quarterbacks today who could make this play work; there aren’t many quarterbacks in history who could make this work.

San Francisco applies a lot of pressure from the right, so Mahomes has to evade left as the pocket collapses. That option is quickly shut when Cassius Marsh (54) gets a free run on him. He spins around and reverses field. Thanks to his above-average speed for a quarterback, he’s able to keep Marsh at bay and look for a receiver while on the run despite slipping out of the spin. Chris Conley is running back toward the ball along the end line, eventually getting free. Mahomes throws with an airborne base, placing a perfect spiral right on Conley’s number. Rodgers. Wilson. Mahomes. That’s who can make this play work.

Week 4

Through the first three weeks of the season, Mahomes was the most fun player in the league as the Chiefs torched everyone in their path. In Week 4 against Denver, however, he became a legend.

That sounds hyperbolic, yes. But to earn two comeback wins over the hated Denver Broncos in your first five starts, both of which came on the road no less, instantly makes you an icon. Having a signature play helps as well.

People will talk about the left-handed pass forever. It’s not a bomb down the field or a ridiculous touchdown pass, but it showed headiness and athletic gifts that set him apart. The eyes are up the entire play (something he always does, which is rare for a young starter) so all of his options are still on the table while he evades pressure. Von Miller (58), one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, is in hot pursuit and if Mahomes tries to throw with his dominant hand it will end poorly, potentially in a fumble. He has the presence of mind, though, to switch hands and toss it forward at the last second when he Hill open crossing the field.

Every great quarterback has a handful of moments that you can use to describe their career. This is the first for Mahomes’ docket.

Week 5

Week 5 was Mahomes’ worst game of the year in terms of stats. He didn’t have any touchdown passes and he threw his first two interceptions of the season. Despite playing what was then still a great Jacksonville defense, however, he made a handful of big plays that were more than enough for Kansas City to pull out a win.

The Chiefs are technically in 11 personnel here, but the motion from Hill effectively makes it a 21 personnel formation at the snap. Between the motion and the instant pass rush from the Jaguars’ defensive line, there’s a ton of congestion in Mahomes’ face right away. He doesn’t appear hampered at all, though, staying poised and inching up in the pocket in order to buy time. The throw itself is incredible, a ball that looks lightly tossed but is dropped in with pinpoint accuracy. He doesn’t step into it and delivers it side arm, but he still connects with Kelce in stride. This is easily one of the prettiest passes of the year to date.

Week 6

This delivery is absurd. Sometimes we get lost in the path of a Mahomes throw, watching it arc over the entire defense before it drops softly into the waiting hands of a receiver. But take some time to watch his body as he throws and you’ll be impressed by the different ways in which he contorts himself to make plays work.

Week after week Mahomes makes throws on the run and still places them on the money. This time he’s running to his non-dominant side and the throw goes against the grain. As he’s scrambling, he turns his upper body so it’s squared up with Hill. Cocks back, fires and despite the different moving pieces he aims it perfectly. That’s all without even mentioning the distance here; this isn’t an Alex Smith check down, this is a deep throw. He executes the scramble drill excellently.

Week 7

Andy Reid’s offensive playbook is the best in football this season. Better than Sean McVay’s, better than Sean Payton’s. He’s built schemes that play into the strengths of all his playmakers. Sometimes plays break down, though, and you have to trust your quarterback to make things work anyway.

This is an RPO, and the mesh point never develops because Mahomes can’t handle the snap. This is an adverse situation, with Kareem Hunt still moving in front of him and Michael Johnson’s (90) bull rush giving Eric Fisher fits. He’s still able to regain possession of the ball and rolls out to the left when he seems the mess in front of the pocket. Hill is open near the pylon, so while moving Mahomes adjusts his body and uncorks the throw. Easy touchdown. It’s something else watching him make magic on a schoolyard play like this.

Week 8

“Patrick Mahomes is a horse killer.” This guy is unbelievable when it comes to playing against the Broncos.

His baseball background is discussed ad nauseum during every Chiefs game, but on this throw Mahomes does look like a pitcher, right down to the leg kick. He stands strong in the pocket despite a good pass rush from Denver. He steps in and launches a missile here, knowing full well that contact is coming. You have to love that quality in a quarterback. This was the Week 8 laser of the week, and you can see why. That is a frozen rope of a throw.

Week 9

It’s in the NFL’s best interest that the Chiefs and Browns become regular opponents and play competitive games for the next decade and a half. Thanks to guys like Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield, that absurd-sounding notion is reality.

The delivery on this throw almost looks casual. The mechanics start out looking great, with the step into the throw, the twist of the body and the release all looking pristine. But watch the right foot on the throw; that little hitch and toe drag is what players look like when they’re warming up. With a clean pocket, he turns a tough throw in between two defensive backs into a relaxed lob. He hits Hill in stride so he’s able to gain an extra handful of yards before being tackled. This is a textbook deep throw.

Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals’ pass defense isn’t the worst element of that team, but a quarterback/receiver tandem like Mahomes and Hill will pick apart even the best secondaries.

There isn’t a clean pocket here, but he stands in anyway while going through his progression. Arizona’s defense breaks down (you can see the distress as Hill runs by them) and Mahomes takes advantage of it, tossing it right over the top so Hill can run under it and directly into the end zone. Simple execution set up by a well-schemed route. Shouts out to Mahomes, Hill and Reid this time around.

Week 11

Chiefs versus Rams has been the best game of the regular season up to this point. The offensive explosion was a marvel and it likely gave us a glimpse into what the league will look like in the near future, with offenses reigning supreme beyond our wildest dreams.

It also provided us this bomb of a throw. Mahomes had plenty of beautiful passes in the Week 11 loss to Los Angeles, but this one is just too fun to not include. Play-action rollouts always have the potential to end up in big plays, and with time to set up and throw No. 15 can do anything you can imagine. This ball travels upwards of 50 yards in the air (just accounting for north-south distance) to a wide-open Hill, who saunters on in for the score. Hill doesn’t have to adjust much to make this catch, it just lands right in the bread basket. What a cannon.

The Season So Far

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 67.5 3,628 37 10 117.9

QB1 still has things he needs to work on. Every young quarterback does. Sometimes he takes unnecessary risks, sometimes he tries to make a play when it’s borderline impossible to do so.

But if those are his biggest flaws and he’s putting up historic numbers like he has, there isn’t any room for serious complaints.

Mahomes has already destroyed the franchise record for touchdown passes in a single season. He’s just 963 yards away from Trent Green’s single-season passing yards record (needing just 192.6 yards per game to reach that mark). He’s throwing a touchdown on 9.5 percent of his passes, a single-season Chiefs best and the NFL high this year. Again, this is his first year as a starter.

The stats are there and the he obviously passes the eye test. His first 11 weeks as a full-time starter have been historic, which makes it hard to believe this is only the beginning for him and for Kansas City. More records will fall and more wins will come in the final five weeks of the regular season, but it’s important to take a moment to appreciate just how special this year has been for the second-year Texas Tech product so far.