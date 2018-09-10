Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

If you finish with a one of the top four passer ratings across the league any given week, you probably played well. That’s exactly where Patrick Mahomes landed Week 1, when he finished the first meaningful start of his career with elite numbers. It may not have been perfect, but the good outweighed the bad by a lot. Arm strength, intelligence, calculated risks, it was all on display in the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 9. If you weren’t hyped for No. 15 before, I assume the season opener swayed you at least a bit.

THE GOOD

There was a lot to like about Mahomes’ performance against L.A. His third touchdown is where we’ll start, when he hit an unexpected target with a beautiful pass for a score.

First of all, of all the weapons the Chargers spent time game planning for, Anthony Sherman probably didn’t take up more than a couple of minutes of thought at most. The pass was gorgeous, regardless. Mahomes has a clean pocket, thus getting time to let the wheel route develop. He shows off the arm talent by getting the ball down the field, but also shows off his touch, something we saw throughout the preseason. He lays it in perfectly, just over the outstretched arm of Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel and into the waiting hands of Sherman, who never breaks stride. That’s the easiest score Sherman may ever have, and it’s largely thanks to a flawless throw by Mahomes.

The most exciting thing about Mahomes is his arm strength, and it was on full display Sunday afternoon. That doesn’t just mean throwing deep, though. Getting enough zip on the ball to fit it into tight windows is also a valuable skill.

There’s not a whole lot to break down on this throw, it’s just a missile. He takes his drop, checks his reads (watch his head/eyes as the route develops), steps in and unleashes it. Just beautiful.

But wait, there’s more.

This throw is mastery of the modern quarterback role. This is a run-pass option, with Hunt on the sweep handoff and Sammy Watkins in the pattern as the two options. Mahomes rips it to Watkins, who does a nice job extending and pulling it in, but watch the mesh point; when the ball is extended toward Hunt, Mahomes keeps his eyes downfield the entire time. There’s no wasted movement. He identifies his read and delivers a strike. Every coach in the league wants someone who is this fluid and fundamentally sound in plays like this.

Deep passes are fun too, though, and we got a taste of that this week. Not just that, we got a deep throw on the move under duress.

One of the most impressive things about Mahomes, something mentioned on the RPO throw to Watkins, is that he always keeps his eyes downfield. A lot of young quarterbacks will let their eyes drop and it can throw an entire play off (see Mitch Trubisky for the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night). He doesn’t fall into that trap though, which gives him more time to find a target. He’s great at throwing on the move as well, so this throw is going to be relatively commonplace since he knows he can make it. Mahomes places it well enough for Hill to slide into it, all while a linebacker is bearing down on him.

While on the topic of arm talent, let’s look admire the torque on the following throw.

Hill does a lot of the work after the catch, sprinting past the entire defense, but Mahomes sets it up with a slightly unconventional rocket. He pulls the ball back on the run fake, lowers the arm angle a little and snaps through the throw. When you’ve got playmakers like Tyreek Hill, all you have to do is get them the ball and let them do the rest sometimes. It took a little extra effort on this pass, considering a defensive lineman is about to swallow him whole and the tight window, but he took care of business.

Prior to Sunday’s game, notorious Patrick Mahomes fanboy Peter Schrager talked about Mahomes’ ridiculous throwing ability during FOX’s pregame coverage. He’s right; throws like this are why people lose their minds of Mahomes’ talent.

You saw the 70 yard throw in the preseason, but it's just the tip of the iceberg.@PSchrags gives us an exclusive look at what Patrick Mahomes has been doing in practice for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/OvZFh0uvnO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2018

All of these passes are fun, but let’s examine his ability to command the offense in general. You don’t always have to do something special to make an impact, sometimes you just need to execute a game plan. Enter the fly sweep.

There was another fly sweep touchdown we’ll get to later, but this one is so exquisitely executed that it needed top billing. It looks like the toss is going to Hunt, but it’s flipped to Hill sweeping across instead. Everybody involved here sells it perfectly. Mahomes doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary, he just does his job well. Sometimes that’s all you need, and it was an easy touchdown against Los Angeles.

The execution is there, the trust in his ability is there and the arm talent is there. It’s getting increasingly difficult to not be impressed with Mahomes at this point. He even ran the ball decently well, including a great option keeper in the second quarter which ended up in a first-down run. This was his first start of consequence and it’s a great sign of things to come.

Comp. % Yards Y/A TD INT Rate 55.6 256 9.5 4 0 127.5

THE BAD

When you trust your ability to make every throw, sometimes you take a chance on a throw you should avoid. That’s especially true with younger quarterbacks who are simply less experienced against professional defenses. That’s something Mahomes will undoubtedly learn, but it’s the most likely source of growing pains for him in 2018.

Damien Williams eventually makes the grab here, although the play was called back for a penalty. Even so, this is a risk that you don’t have to take. You can assume that the pressure Mahomes felt from Melvin Ingram III (Chargers No. 54) led to the pass, but throwing into heavy traffic for what would be a negligible gain at that point in time (late in the second quarter) is unnecessary.

On the final play of the first half the Chargers dropped another potential interception, although that wouldn’t have mattered in the grand scheme of things barring a miraculous return. That was a ball left well short of the end zone on what would conventionally have been a Hail Mary. These are understandable and coachable mistakes, which is good in a way. But at some point you’ll play a defense that features at least one pair of functional hands, and those harmless drops and circus catches can turn into momentum-killing turnovers.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Tyreek Hill isn’t fair.

He’s just so fast. He’s effectively impossible to catch if you fall behind him. Plus, he’s a got good vision and agility. This punt return touchdown was the Chiefs’ first touch of the season. Talk about setting the tone. There will always be questions about taking Hill off of punt return duty to save him for the offense, but he’s too much of a weapon to want to take the ball out of his hands more than you have to.

He can apparently jump, too.

Hill is 5-foot-10, yet a catch like this makes it feel like Mahomes can throw the ball anywhere and he’ll make the grab. This catch is just stupid. He climbs the ladder, grabs it with one hand and holds on. It’s a subjective title, but Mahomes to Hill may be the most potent combination in the NFL this season.

Let’s go back to the play design in Sunday’s win, which was another example of why Andy Reid is one of the best game planners in the league.

This comparison was brought up in a previous edition of the Mahomes Report, but these kinds of plays invoke memories of Pat White running Rich Rodriguez’s 2007 West Virginia offense. The Chargers had no answer for this play. There are a lot of things you can critique Reid for, but he’s shown that he’s one of the best in the game at designing plays and throwing opponents off balance with them.

The defense was far from perfect in Week 1, but there were even some positives there. It starts with safety Ron Parker, who just returned to the Chiefs after cut-down day when he was released by the Atlanta Falcons. With Eric Berry’s future health in question, having a veteran like Parker could be huge for a secondary littered with question marks.

Philip Rivers turns the ball over a lot. He’s a great quarterback, but he gives the ball away a ton. Kansas City didn’t take the ball away much in its win over Los Angeles, but an interception deep in its own territory was enough to stop a Chargers scoring chance in a game that truly was too close for too long.

Even Dee Ford did something well on Sunday.

Dee Ford is an enigma. Rather, he’s a much-maligned pass rusher in a contract year who has played much of his career at a level unbecoming of a first-round pick. Justin Houston was a complete non-factor against the Chargers and that’s something you have to be concerned about going forward, considering his dwindling production over time. If he’s not the player he once was, you need someone else to step up. Ford did that this weekend, at least a bit.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

To be blunt, the defense was not good against Los Angeles. Rivers threw for 424 yards on 8.3 yards per attempt, the Chargers ran for 123 yards on 5.6 yards per carry and they scored 28 points. Even that number is a little misleading, because they gave the Chiefs a couple gifts in the form of bad drops in scoring opportunities.

After hyping up Ford a moment ago, we’re reminded that not everything was rosy for him in Week 1, as Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star pointed out on Twitter.

Watching the game again, and Dee Ford was disruptive, but there are still too many snaps like this against the run. pic.twitter.com/ql3eB4TfIK — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) September 10, 2018

That’s somewhat emblematic of the entire defense this weekend. Again, they allowed 5.6 yards per rush, which is not going to get it done most weeks.

The secondary is still suspect too. The Chargers are good at moving the ball through the air, but that’s hardly an excuse in this passing-friendly era of football.

Orlando Scandrick played a decent game in the opener, but this Keenan Allen touchdown triggered memories of a roasting at the hands of Chicago’s Kevin White in the third preseason game. It’s just one play, but it’s a bad burn nonetheless.

The defense will be the concerning unit all season. Obviously the offense can put up points in bunches, but it’s hard to ask the offense to score 30 or more every game. The potential for growth is there for Bob Sutton’s unit, but allowing 7.3 yards per play in the opener isn’t a great look. Finding a pass rush will help (Ford’s sack was the only one for the Chiefs all game), and certainly Berry will provide a spark when he returns. The question is whether or not it will be a big enough spark to dramatically improve the entire defense, which it may need.