Mahomes Report: Preseason Week 1

Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game.

You have to take the preseason for what it is sometimes. Really, it’s any given team’s most basic offense facing off with any other team’s most basic defense. Not to mention the starters aren’t even playing most of the game, in some cases just a couple drives. But for Chiefs fans, it also signals the home base for the Patrick Mahomes hype train this season. He may not play much, at least in a couple of the exhibitions, but the Mahomes Hive knows this is just the beginning of greatness. At least we hope so, anyway.

THE GOOD

If this didn’t get you out of your seat and hollering at the top of your lungs on Thursday then I don’t know what to say. I heard Mitch Holthus call this one on the radio and immediately screamed in jubilation.

Mahomes! — Brendan Dzwierzynski (@BrendanDzw) August 10, 2018

In reality, this wasn’t anything that out of the ordinary for an NFL quarterback. A quick comeback route to Travis Kelce should be an easy completion for a competent starter. Which, actually, is the first step here: “competent NFL quarterback” is a vital NFL milestone. Mahomes sold the fake, got the ball out to the target and absorbed a hit. I’m here for this.

Simple offenses are the name of the game in preseason Week 1. But it’s a plus to see that handled capably and to see your young quarterback execute the basics well. On the second play of the opening drive, the Chiefs ran a simple RPO (somewhere Cris Collinsworth is frothing at the mouth already) with a quick pass left to Tyreek Hill. Quick decision, easy throw. One play later and we have another RPO, this time taking the run option.

The third-down play on Mahomes’ first drive is an interesting one to break down, because you could interpret it to be an Alex Smith-like play. Third down and six to go, Mahomes doesn’t see any options right away down field so he checks it down to set up the punt. On one hand, that’s extremely boring. On the other hand, it shows he didn’t want to force the ball and that he’s cognizant of the situation (the fact that this is a meaningless exhibition with a remedial playbook).

He made smart decisions, showed he can take a hit in a collapsing pocket and didn’t make a mistake. Hard to complain about those three points in Mahomes’ first preseason game as a starter, even if the numbers are less than stellar.

THE BAD

Speaking of the statistics, Mahomes’ box score numbers probably won’t be memorialized in Canton.

Comp/Att Yards Y/A TD INT Rating 5/7 33 4.7 0 0 81.3

I would love to make up some sort of defense for this, but it’s just kind of ugly. Hopefully we see a slight uptick with an expanded playbook in the coming weeks. Again though, preseason stats and records mean about as much as my seventh-grade basketball most improved player award: nothing.

Patty Primetime took precisely one shot down the field and it was way off target for Kelce. That’s not the worst thing in the world, every quarterback misses downfield sometimes. It also doesn’t help that he didn’t get many chances to step up and launch one because his offensive line was somewhat sieve-like on Thursday. But with limited chances, it would have been a lot more invigorating to see that play pay off.

Aside from that throw, how agonizingly boring was that offense? I, and I think I speak for many viewers, wanted to see Mahomes let it rip all over the field. I wanted streaks, I wanted four verts. Instead we got Football 101. I know why Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy kept things simple and I can accept it. And I know that the aforementioned offensive line play didn’t help matters. It’s just not the kind of thing you love to see when you expect a big play offense.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

One of the purposes of the preseason is for guys to show they deserve to make a roster and/or deserve playing time. Demarcus Robinson did what he could to earn his spot against Houston.

Demarcus Robinson double move, FTW. pic.twitter.com/7dDLCE49sk — Chiefs Central (@ChiefsCentral) August 10, 2018

Reid said after the game that Robinson has done a lot of moving around. If the Chiefs can add yet another weapon to their arsenal, especially one with a versatile role, that’s only going to make this offense more potent than we already expect.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

Let’s phrase it this way: There wasn’t a lot of good. The offensive line struggled. The defense as a whole was not very good. David Amerson was flagged multiple times in coverage. Speaking of the defense, Bob Sutton has a lot to answer for, and we can start with this play:

You won’t believe what happened on this play. pic.twitter.com/y8EK0hOFRR — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) August 10, 2018

This is reckless malpractice, even for the preseason.

Overall, a couple players flashed but the team looked like a work in progress in the preseason opener. The bright side is that there’s time to make that progress. The negative aspect here is that what we thought would be problematic turned out to be problematic. Mahomes and the roster of the roster will look to rebound on Aug. 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.