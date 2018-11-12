Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

The most important part of the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was that Patrick Mahomes made history. The second-year quarterback now owns the franchise record for touchdown passes in a single season at 31 after throwing against Arizona. He broke Len Dawson’s mark of 30 which was set back in 1964.

So much about that is remarkable.

Outside of the history and an exciting first half, though, it was a frankly dull matchup. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as any win in the NFL is a good win. Unfortunately, it means there wasn’t a typical spread of defense-destroying throws from Mahomes. On the plus side, it also means there wasn’t much to complain about in terms of No. 15’s performance; it was just a very “meh” second half.

Thankfully, we still got our fair share of lasers this week.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 75 249 2 0 125.4

Mahomes and the Chiefs got off to a rip-roaring start in Week 10, kicking off their first drive of the contest with a deep strike to Tyreek Hill.

If you can burn Patrick Peterson, you’re unreal levels of fast. That’s not news when it comes to Hill, but Peterson (21) is one of the quickest players in the league along with being one of the best corners in the league, so this play is multiple levels of impressive. As for the throw, it’s a gorgeous one from Mahomes. The line gives him enough time to set up, and he throws the ball with the kind of power and touch we’ve come to expect on a regular basis from QB1. Nothing about this play is easy, but the Mahomes-Hill connection makes it look like it is.

Just two snaps later, Mahomes launched a homing missile of a touchdown pass to Hill.

If Mahomes gets any time to set up and throw, you can guarantee that your defense will be picked apart. Granted, that happens a lot of times when he’s on the move too, but this scenario is a death sentence for secondaries. Hill is lined up in the inside slot, and Mahomes has plenty of time to let him separate down the field. Notice his eyes on the drop back; he starts by looking left, which freezes safety Budda Baker (36). You can see him react to fellow safety Tre Boston (33), expecting that he was getting help on the play. Mahomes uses his eyes as a weapon here, eliminating the safety from the play to open up the window to Hill. Savvy play in the pocket by a young passer.

Mahomes threw his second touchdown pass of the game, the record-setter, in the second quarter, and it’s our Laser of the Week.

Once again, he starts the play by looking left to try pulling the defensive backs away from his target. The protection is good enough on this play that he doesn’t need to shift his legs at all other than stepping into the throw. This is a timing pass, with Hill turning back to his left just as the ball is arriving in his midsection. Mahomes rips this one up the has and it’s a perfect strike.

That score wasn’t the only laser of a throw from the win over Arizona, though.

This time we get an example of Mahomes shifting the pocket and using his mobility without actually running the ball. He scans the entire field and slides to his left when he starts feeling pressure to his right and eventually reverts back to the middle of the field. Demarcus Robinson is right there, wide open, and Mahomes fires it in to him.

Every week there’s at least one throw which you’ve never seen before, or at least it’s one that a minority of quarterbacks have the physical capability to complete. This week we got to see a fun mixture of escapability, throwing on the run and throwing a beautiful pass with just a flick of the wrist.

Chris Conley is wide open 15 yards down the field, so there’s not a lot of pressure to fit this ball in a tight window. This time Mahomes has to step up and throw while moving forward and to the right. As for the actual delivery of the throw, you can see that there’s no follow through on the pass, it’s just wrist action. It’s hard to put a throw like this on the money, and yet it’s effectively a recurring topic in the Mahomes Report.

RPOs are en vogue around the NFL, and they’re a staple of the Chiefs offense. We all know what the basic RPO concept is at this point, but coach Andy Reid and Kansas City are going beyond the basic scheme and are expanding to different routes and plays. Take this play from the third quarter this week, for instance:

The common RPO play we see from the Chiefs usually features a sweep handoff mixed with a slant route (with other routes obviously built in as secondary options). This time, however, Kansas City mixes in a new route from Hill, starting the play lined up as a wing before running along the offensive line out into the flat. Chandler Jones (55) is caught in between Mahomes and Hill after the quarterback pulled the ball back. This is an easy toss from Mahomes, set up by a great design.

That’s not where the RPO development ends with the Chiefs, though, because they’re essentially running triple-option plays off of RPOs now. For example, look at this fourth-quarter RPO:

This is a play you’ll see a decent number of college teams run on any given Saturday, but Kansas City is turning it into a successful pro package as well. There are three options on this play, hence the triple option connection. At their most basic level, most people think of a dive, quarterback keeper and a pitch when they think of the triple option. Reid and the Chiefs mix that up here though, with the handoff, quarterback keeper and the outside throw. Three options, with the indecision putting the defense in a constant predicament. Mahomes makes a good decision here, pulling the ball away from the back, forcing the defense to put attention on him, specifically Bene’ Benwikere (23), which leaves the third option, Kelce, open for an easy first down. This is a great design and flawless execution.

Let’s get to one more throw that, while unspectacular to the naked eye, is not easy to make at any level.

Travis Kelce runs a simple out route from the slot on the right side. He gets separation from Haason Reddick (43) heading toward the sideline, so he needs a leading pass. Mahomes looks downfield before readjusting to target Kelce. This ball is perfectly placed, putting it in a spot where Reddick can’t possibly make a play on it. It’s nearly 30 yards from where Mahomes stands on the inside of the far hash to the near sideline, plus 14 yards from where he is at the 5 to Kelce latitude line at the 19. You can figure out the total distance of the throw with the Pythagorean Theorem if you so choose, but the gist is that this is a far throw with a small margin for error. Mahomes makes plenty of spectacular throws, but that doesn’t mean the less flashy ones are necessarily less remarkable.

Finally, let’s get back to one more RPO from Week 10, which was not only well executed but also featured an undoubtedly gif-able moment.

First of all, there is another example of an RPO with three options. Mahomes keeps this one for a short gain. But the real payoff is the moment he shares with Patrick Peterson at the end. One of the best players in the NFL over the better part of the last decade with a respectful hand slap to a 23-year-old quarterback who’s taken the world by storm and is a front runner for the NFL MVP award this year. This moment rules so hard and shows just how much respect Mahomes has already earned around the league.

THE BAD

Mahomes played a clean game, with a couple throws that fell near defenders after his arm was hit early in the game, but generally speaking he didn’t make many bad throws nor bad decisions. There was one play worth pointing out, because it incensed color commentator Rich Gannon during the broadcast.

He usually makes decisions quickly, something he deservedly has gotten praise for. This time, however, he was too slow to make a decision and it cost the team yardage with a sack. He could have scrambled, thrown it away or tried to fit the ball somewhere downfield (not to say that was necessarily a smart idea in its own right), but instead he held on to the ball for a while. Gannon made sure to point out his issue with the play right when it happened.

Truth be told, if this is the one bad thing that stands out, it was a great game overall.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Andy Reid’s playbook is something that everyone in America should value.

Fakes, misdirections, sweeps and so much creativity. It bears repeating every week, this is why the Chiefs offense works so well and why players are seemingly always open. Defenses are kept on their heels, and Reid keeps putting pressure on them with all these different concoctions of routes and runs.

Actually having the talent to make all this work, however, is unique to these athletes. Tyreek Hill made the previous play, which was opened up thanks to scheme. However, on the next play, Hill’s absurd athleticism is why a play that could have resulted in a large loss turned into a modest gain.

This is stupid, man. It’s north-south speed, lateral agility, elusiveness and more all mixed into one package. Unique is a word that most English speakers use incorrectly, but it legitimately applies to Hill.

The defense has rapidly switched from being the laughingstock of the “Bad” section to a mainstay in the “Good.” Specifically, in a somewhat stunning turn of events, the pass rush has become on one of the team’s biggest assets. Let’s start with Chris Jones and one of his monstrous sacks in Week 10.

There’s no escaping from that grasp. Jones has a great combination of size, power and speed, and he shows it all off here when he shoves past his blocker and gets to quarterback Josh Rosen. There’s no chance to recover against Jones once you’re beaten as an offensive lineman.

Some thoughts regarding the offensive issues. Need to see the film, obviously. But Jones is one of the best 3-4 edge rushers in the NFL. He messed with the entire game. KC normally leaves tackles alone, had to adjust to help Fisher. — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) November 11, 2018

That wasn’t even the most impressive play from Jones on Sunday, though.

Jones pushes Jeremy Vujnovich (68) back into Rosen like he’s a sled on the practice field. Rosen has enough to deal with on a regular basis with his subpar offensive line without his own man being shoved into him. Elite talent on display here from Jones. He finished the day with two of the Chiefs’ five sacks, plus another tackle for loss. He struggled with consistency last season, but with that in check this year he’s establishing himself as one of the best 3-4 defensive ends in the game.

Kansas City’s best edge rusher this season made an impact this week as well, with Dee Ford tallying his ninth sack of the year.

Andre Smith (71) has no chance to stop Ford here. First of all, the speed is overwhelming, and that’s what gives Ford the leverage right off the bat. But once he’s beyond Smith he’s still able to power his way to the quarterback despite being so low to the ground. It’s limiting to have speed as your only weapon when you’re an edge rusher, but Ford has harnessed it well this season.

Justin Houston also made an impact in a big way versus the Cardinals, reminding Chiefs Kingdom that he can still make plays when called upon.

Houston has been a non-factor for almost the entire season, but this week was a revelation. Sure, this is bad offensive line for Arizona, but if Houston can give you anything at this point it’s added strength to an element that was missing for almost all of the first half of the season. This time, Houston overpowers DJ Humphries (74) to get to Rosen and he forces the incompletion. This is vintage Houston, something that seemed more of a relic than a potential asset up until noon on Sunday.

But wait, there’s more.

This is the most athletic play Houston has made in a long time. If you put money on Justin Houston recording an interception this season, you’re a big winner but also you probably should seek help. Granted, this was a bad throw by Rosen. But to see Houston disengage, go up with one hand and make this play should be illicit nothing but positive feelings (and probably a little nostalgia) from Chiefs fans.

There was one more sack worth noting from Sunday’s game, and it’s a good time to actually give praise to defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. Yes, really.

Ron Parker has not played well over the past couple of weeks. With Dan Sorensen off of injured reserve, Parker’s name has frequently been on the hypothetical chopping block when it comes to discussions about who will lose playing time. But this week Sutton found a way to put Parker in a position to succeed, which is the sign of good coaching. Sutton has gotten a lot of criticism, deservedly so, but this is an example of the good work he can do. Good design and good player execution were the killers for Cardinals this week, which, well, is a pretty awful place to be for a professional football team.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

Last week, the Chiefs struggled to defend passing routes run by running backs out of the backfield. That continued in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals have arguably the best receiving running back in the NFL in David Johnson.

With all this in mind, you can assume how things went with Kansas City trying to defend Johnson.

There’s two passes in this clip, both of which came on the Cardinals’ first drive of the game. The first pass was on a third and seven, while the second one was Johnson’s first of two touchdowns on the day (the other was a rushing score). Johnson only hit 100 or more yards of total offense twice in the first nine weeks of the season before racking up 183 yards rushing and receiving against the Chiefs. This needs to be an area of emphasis before next week’s Chiefs’ game against the Rams, who are led by another elite pass-catching back, Todd Gurley.

As for the offense, this weekend’s game was one to forget for left tackle Eric Fisher.

Chandler Jones has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over recent years. However, he looked like prime Bruce Smith mixed with prime Reggie White working against Fisher at Arrowhead Stadium. Fisher was overwhelmed from the jump on this play. You can see Mahomes feel the pressure bearing down on his from his back side (albeit late), but he gets no help on the outside.

This trend continued throughout the game.

One stutter step and Fisher is beaten again. Mahomes didn’t have a chance on either of these plays. Everyone knows what Eric Fisher is at this point, we should be past the “bust” discussion. He is what he is and that’s an average left tackle. That’s tolerable with this offense and this quarterback, and to his credit he hasn’t been this terrible for the balance of the season. This tape should keep him up all night, though.

SIGNIFICANT TO SOME

Josh Rosen threw one more interception in Week 10, with Steven Nelson recording his third pick of the year in the waning moments of the game.

An interception is always a positive for a defense. However, the score was 26-14 at the time, and had Nelson been able to take this return all the way to the end zone instead of being pushed out 20ish yards away, the Chiefs would have won by more than 17 points. That number was significant to some. This wasn’t necessarily a bad beat, to borrow the wildly popular phrase from ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, but if you had a special interest in the final score other than it favoring the Chiefs, this pick probably got your hopes up only to dash them at the last moment.