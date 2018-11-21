Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Depending on how much attention you pay to the non-sports world, you may already believe we live in a post-reality era. That new dimension of existence has descended upon the National Football League, and the Monday Night Football duel between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams ushered us into it.

Patrick Mahomes averaged over 10 yards per attempt, passed for a career-high 478 yards and six touchdowns, and his team racked up 51 points. That still wasn’t enough to win.

Sure, things weren’t perfect for Mahomes in Week 11, considering he turned the ball over five times (three interceptions, two fumbles), but to do that and still finish with a higher passer rating than L.A.’s Jared Goff, who threw four touchdowns with no interceptions, means you must have been sensational at worst on every other play.

There is a ton to get to this week in The Report, including some defensive lapses, defensive bright spots and some major learning moments for the young quarterback. But, while the loss hurts and there’s a lot of work that the Chiefs need to put in, you should still be encouraged by what Mahomes did on Monday night.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 71.7 478 6 3 117.6

Mahomes throws a plethora of throws that blend beauty and effectiveness every week. Some of those are simple throws to move the chains, some of them are wedged into tight windows in clutch situations. But nothing is more spectacular than a splashy touchdown from No. 15. Of the six he threw versus the Rams, his fifth of the night, a bomb to Tyreek Hill, was the best of the bunch.

This is another example of paying dearly for giving Mahomes space to set up a deep throw. If he has room to set his platform with a receiver down the field, he’s going to kill you. The play action and blocking helps set this pass up, with the defense flowing away from Mahomes as he rolls to his right. From there, it’s just arm strength. Hill was wide open, but it’s not easy to get this throw to him, let alone right on the money. Take a look at Mahomes’ pass chart from the game; this touchdown pass will jump out right away.

Hill was nearly 50 yards down the field and Mahomes was more than 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage. This is absurd arm strength, which isn’t new information to anyone who’s been paying attention. This must be appreciated.

Mahomes and Hill connected 10 times total throughout the game, including twice for scores. The Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game was the first touchdown pass for the pair, and QB1 dropped it right into the bucket with ease.

He doesn’t panic at all, even with Aaron Donald (99) and Dante Fowler Jr. (56) bearing down on him from the left and right, respectively. Hill, who’s lined up in the slot to the right, burns Sam Shields (37) from the jump, so all Mahomes has to do is make the throw. He does just that, throwing a picture-perfect spiral with picture-perfect touch. Take a moment to admire this one. He stays calm, steps in and hits his man. Bret Hart would appreciate the excellence of this execution.

To set up that touchdown, Mahomes and Hill hooked up earlier on the same drive.

Notice the play action again; that was a theme for both teams throughout the game. Once again you see Hill wide open and Shields flailing around behind him, so the burden is on Mahomes to throw it accurately. That’s not exactly a difficult task, though. He identified Hill right away, had room to step in and put it right on the numbers. No need to break this one down into more granular pieces, it’s just a simple pitch and catch, except Mahomes can take that cliche which usually applies to shorter throws and he turns it into a long chunk play.

Back to the touchdown passes, let’s study the first score for Chris Conley from Monday night.

Throwing on the move doesn’t always mean throwing while rolling out. Mahomes does a great job regularly of throwing while moving in those directions, but also while moving forward, backward or any combination of horizontal and vertical directions. This time the pocket is collapsing, but he has room up and to the left where he can buy time. His head stays up so that he can keep the chances of finding an open man alive, and that allows him to find Conley running along the goal line. After all that develops, Mahomes throws from a non-traditional base while still moving to his right. With all of those moving pieces working in unison just to give him a chance to throw, he places the ball perfectly where only Conley can grab it.

This is Rodgers-like, never letting the play die, escaping and making a crisp pass while everything seems to be deteriorating around him. MVPs make this sort of play.

The next touchdown pass, which was his second of the game, didn’t take a whole lot of arm talent to complete, but it did feature unique action in the backfield.

Try to think of the last time you saw three run fakes in the same play. Chiefs radio play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus praised Mahomes’ ball handling on 580 Sports Talk a couple of weeks ago, meaning how well he handles things like play fakes, pump fakes, etc. That’s on display here. There’s so much activity in the backfield that it allows Kareem Hunt, who was the second fake handoff, to slip in the flat wide open. Mahomes just flips it to him and the running back does the rest (with help from his blockers just beyond the line of scrimmage). Not a flashy throw, but a flashy touchdown nonetheless.

Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown in the fourth quarter versus L.A., and it was an easy toss set up by the mesh concept, with a pair of crossing routes over the middle.

Kelce is lined up slot left, while Demetrius Harris is on the end of the line on the right. When those two cross at the goal line, it creates a natural pick on Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), which in turn gives separation to Kelce as he comes across the width of the field. Mahomes has plenty of protection, so there’s no need to rush the throw. He glances around while the crossers are developing, then when Kelce springs away from Robey-Coleman the pass is right there for him. Smart, patient play and an easy score.

Mahomes’ last touchdown pass of the game, which gave Kansas City a late lead, was his easiest of the game.

Welcome to the drive concept. Simply put, the drive concept includes a deep route from an inside receiver and a shallow route from an outside receiver. The Chiefs line up with trips left on this play, with Conley in the middle slot and Hill as the inside slot. Hill is running the deep route while Conley runs a drag. When the two routes cross, Robey-Coleman is screened by the linebacker who’s pursuing Hill. That allows Conley to run free over the middle. You can see just how much space he has, which is why this is such an easy pass for Mahomes. Just get him the ball and you’ve got six points.

Arguably the biggest reason why the Chiefs (and Rams) are so good at moving the ball is the vertical passing game. While teams across the NFL are content to move the ball slowly and comparatively methodically, the best offenses in the NFL right now are the ones that actually push the ball down the field. It’s easy to understand that Kansas City can do this because of its quarterback. This wasn’t the case for more than a handful of games in five years with Alex Smith. Now though? Just take a look at these next few downfield throws from Mahomes.

What a magnificent pass. Kelce has a step on safety Marqui Christian (41, talk about a mismatch) and Mahomes makes a perfect throw to hit him in stride. His line is being pushed back into him, so he doesn’t have a ton of time. Even so, he keeps his eyes downfield and makes the throw. This is one of the throws that pops up every week and is so good that you can’t help but praise it endlessly.

In a similar vein, there was this throw to Hill in the second quarter.

The last two throws listed here are essentially the same, save for who caught the pass. Receiver lined up in the slot to the left, total mismatch versus a defensive back, runs a route across the field, the pass is right on the money. The elite receiving threats help the downfield movement, but having a quarterback like Mahomes who can make deep throws with this kind of accuracy is more valuable than almost anything else in the league right now.

Continuing with this trend, let’s take a look at a difficult sideline throw that also features some special concentration and finesse from Hill.

First things first, don’t ever think that Tyreek Hill is just a burner with no other skills. He’s rapidly becoming one of the best all-around receivers in the NFL. As for the throw, Mahomes doesn’t force the issue again, instead using the space he has in front of him to extend the play as long as he can before making a long throw to the far sideline. The poise he showed here (and throughout the game) without having much room to breathe is another veteran trait.

The way Mahomes manipulates the pocket needs to be pointed out more. He does such a good job of shifting without panicking or getting happy feet. He uses the space to his advantage, and his ability to feel pressure and adjust without physically looking at it is rooted in his top-tier awareness. Take a look at another example of this on the following throw.

The offensive line is doing what it can, but the defensive line for the Rams is so good that pressure is inevitable on some plays. He feels the two rushers to his left and one to his right, but keeps his head up when he feels the heat and slides into the more spacious part of the pocket. As he’s shifting, Hunt was able to work open against Cory Littleton (58) 17 yards down the field. Mahomes is able to find him and hits him as he breaks outside. Calm, cool, collected, aware, accurate.

Against a defense with such a strong pass rush, being able to move the pocket is vital for a quarterback. On this next play, Mahomes does move outside, which gives him plenty of time and space to execute the play.

We knew we’d see some RPO action at some point, although the Chiefs ran surprisingly few of those plays against the Rams. This time, the sweep play was headed to the right, which is where the defense flows. Mahomes then rolls out to the left with only one defender in pursuit. Hill runs a comeback route and Mahomes hits him coming out of the break. Well-designed play and the quarterback executes it perfectly.

On an important fourth down in the fourth quarter, Mahomes showed off a handful of the traits that have been discussed so far in The Report: Moving in the pocket, poise under pressure and arm strength.

Mahomes has a penchant for running backwards when throwing, which would be infuriating if he didn’t still turn those plays into magic with reasonable regularity. This time it’s more of a subtle movement but it’s the only way he can buy time. He doesn’t bail out or throw up a prayer out of sheer panic, but instead keeps looking up and waits for an open receiver. Kelce ends up open over the middle after chipping Littleton and getting tangled up with Hunt. Mahomes is moving away from him but still completes the pass after changing his arm angle to an over-the-top throw and the fact that he can get enough power behind the throw to get it the necessary distance despite an unorthodox base. Once again, he makes a difficult throw look easy (or at least doable) because of his exceptional physical traits.

Most of Mahomes’ big-time throws against the Rams were great touch passes or deep strikes, but to close out the positives let’s get to the de facto laser of the week.

It may not have the most velocity of any one of Patty Primetime’s throws, but it’s got enough zip and he squeezes it in to Hill in a tight window. Hill runs a simple post route from the slot on the right, and Mahomes gets the throw to him before the defensive back can recover.

Sometimes it really does feel like he can do it all.

THE BAD

And, sometimes, you remember that he’s mortal.

The last meaningful play of the game was the third interception Mahomes threw.

This was a prototypical Mahomes interception. He extended the play, showed off his escapability but then tried to bite off more than he could chew. There wasn’t much time left and the Chiefs needed to move the ball, but there was a better option than heaving it into double coverage (not to mention the fact that the ball was way under thrown). Not spectacular.

That wasn’t the first time in the contest Mahomes took a risky chance down the field, though it was the only one that cost him this dearly.

Mahomes has the arm strength to make this throw, but not this time. This was too risky of a throw to make. He’s excels at throwing into tight windows, but it’s hard to do that way down the field when there’s already a defender that close to the receiver. This one ended harmlessly, but it could have turned into yet another turnover in a game in which the Chiefs couldn’t have afforded any more miscues.

While his stat line had three interceptions, two of them weren’t completely on him. For example, pick No. 2 was the result of conduct during the throw.

This was one of the many plays Samson Ebukam (50) made on his way to becoming the second coming of Lawrence Taylor. At least it seemed that way on Monday night. He hit Mahomes on this play, which is what led to this arm punt. It’s been a bad year for former Chief Marcus Peters, but he was gifted a pick this time thanks in large part to his pass-rushing teammate.

Speaking of Ebukam wreaking havoc, he scored one of his two defensive touchdowns on an interception of his own.

Was it a lazy pass? Yes. But Ebukam made a crazy play to tip this ball to himself and catch it, let alone tote it to the end zone. These two interceptions count against Mahomes, but a big hit and a Sportscenter Top 10-caliber play were contributing factors as well.

In this new era of football, in which offenses rule and defensive success is based solely on turnovers, limiting mistakes is vital. Which is why the next pass, an uncharacteristic one, is such an important play to make note of.

You have to complete this pass. Kansas City still came away with points, but in a game where you need as many points as possible, you have to make the open throws. Kelce ran a great route, too.

Finally, Mahomes had a bizarre issue with fumbling against Los Angeles.

Naturally, it’s Ebukam with the scoop and score. Mahomes fumbled twice in the game, giving him five total turnovers when paired with the interceptions. This isn’t something he’s done a lot, and there’s no reason to think it’ll become a continuous problem for No. 15. Again, though, in a game where even one mistake could be the difference between winning and losing, you can’t afford to give it away five times.

With that in mind, it’s almost miraculous that he still put up such gaudy numbers and kept the Chiefs offenses alive until the bitter end.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

This could have fit under the Mahomes positives since he made the correct choice on the option and he gained yards, but the credit here will go to Andy Reid for calling up another option play.

Is that Keenan Reynolds leading the Navy Midshipmen? Nope, it’s an NFL quarterback and face of a franchise orchestrating a speed option run. Like we say weekly, Reid is a smart man for continuously calling options because they keep working.

As badly as the defenses were gashed for yards and points on Monday night, the Chiefs did make a handful of good plays. Above all else, the defensive line and pass rushers continue to be one of the team’s best units. Chris Jones, specifically, continued to establish himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL in Week 11.

Jones has nine sacks on the season, with at least one sack in each of the last seven weeks and two each in the last two games. His combination of power and speed has always been among the league’s best, but he’s put it together more consistently and it’s completely changed the complexion of Kansas City’s front seven. On this play he beats Andrew Whitworth (77), one of the better left tackles in the NFL (although you wouldn’t know it from this week) and he does it without showing much struggle. This sack wasn’t the result of a swim move or a rip, it was brute strength and pure speed.

On his other sack in the game, he received the credit but the entire team did a good job of getting after Goff.

This time it was Justin Houston beating Whitworth as he continues his resurgence. He wins this battle with a simple bull rush, overpowering the left tackle and pushing back into the quarterback. He did the dirty work on this play, with Jones cleaning it up and getting the glory.

Speaking of Justin Houston, he brought out shades of 2014 with this strip sack, leading to the Chiefs’ defensive touchdown.

There’s some youthful tenacity in this sack. He beats Whitworth around the edge and gets his right arm out while being blocked in order to knock the ball out. He deserves a lot of credit for this play, but take a moment to examine the effort put in across the defensive line. Allen Bailey wins the battle against the right tackle and ends up right on top of Goff when Houston strips him, which allows Bailey to recover the ball and take it in for the easy score. He put together one of his best games of the year in the Week 11 loss. And there’s Jones again, too, manhandling center John Sullivan (65) and shoving him all the way back into Goff, complicating things for the already distressed quarterback. This was a masterpiece up front.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

After seeing the Rams’ offensive line get beaten up by the Chiefs, it’s time we turn the tables to see where Kansas City struggled on the offensive line. Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in football and is nearly impossible to block one on one. Cameron Erving experienced that Monday.

However, while that deficiency is understandable, the boneheaded decision he made at the end of this next play is not.

Donald steals Erving’s soul on the pass rush. Again, it makes sense, because Erving versus Donald isn’t a fair fight for the former. But after the fumble, Erving tries to be a hero. If you’re a big man, you should always just fall on the ball. Where are you going to go if you scoop it up? No good can come of that. We’ve already made the point that in a shootout you can’t afford to give away possessions. Erving could have avoided that here, but made a terrible decision instead and it cost the Chiefs.

Back to the defense. Nobody thought either defense would play well in this game. If they did, there over/under total wouldn’t have been a record-setting 63 entering the night. The Chiefs defense had chances, however, to seal the game and couldn’t come through. The most notable instance came courtesy of Orlando Scandrick in the fourth quarter.

The Rams were out of timeouts on this drive and the Chiefs had a four-point lead. If Scandrick holds on for the interception it’s game over. Instead, he loses control and Los Angeles gets new life. There was a lot of postgame animosity and vitriol aimed at Scandrick, which is harsh but, unfortunately, understandable. There were 144 offensive plays in this game, so you can’t point to a single one as the difference between winning and losing. However, if you’ve got a chance to clinch a win in the biggest game of the year to this point, you have to take advantage.

Later on that drive, the Chiefs were caught with a terrible mismatch and the Rams made them pay.

Think back to Chiefs’ loss to the New England Patriots several weeks ago, specifically the game-winning touchdown. Josh Shaw (who was recently released) ended up in single coverage on all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski, and we know how that ended up. In this loss, it was Dan Sorensen in coverage on Gerald Everett (81). Everett is nowhere near the player Gronkowski is, but Sorensen shouldn’t have been left in man coverage on a crucial play in the first place. That’s not where he’s at his best, in fact it’s clearly where he’s at his worst.

Finally, Kansas City needs to work on the penalty issue. It gave up 135 free yards on 13 penalties, many of which came early in the game and were a contributing factor in L.A. taking a 13-0 lead out of the gate. The Chiefs are effectively lapping the field in terms of penalties this year, leading the NFL with 97 of them, 19 more than the next closest team. It hasn’t cost them in a major way yet, but when the margin for error shrinks at the end of the season and in the playoffs, no team can afford to commit nearly nine penalties per game.