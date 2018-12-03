Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

The Kansas City Chiefs did all they could as a collective unit to let the Oakland Raiders hang around in their Week 13 matchup. But while the final score wasn’t necessarily what you want to see as a 15-point favorite, Patrick Mahomes’ performance was exactly what you want to see as a fan of exciting quarterback play.

Mahomes faced adverse situations a handful of times on Sunday, and seemingly every time he made a sensational play to turn lemons into lemonade. Everyone knows how well he throws on the run, especially after the clinic he put on this week.

By the way, the Chiefs are now 5-0 versus divisional rivals with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. The AFC West continues to be victimized by No. 15.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 60.5 295 4 0 120.0

Mahomes has 41 touchdown passes on the year after he threw four against Oakland. In a week chock full of lasers, his third touchdown of the game is where we’ll lead off. It’s our laser of the week:

Dan Fouts was beside himself on the TV broadcast after this throw, and you can easily understand why. Everyone is sick of the baseball cliches with Mahomes, but this is a Randy Johnson fastball of a pass. The fluidity with which he buys time is where the awesome parts of this play start. Shilique Calhoun (91) gets inside Mitchell Schwartz and quickly applies pressure. Mahomes doesn’t hesitate whatsoever, keeping everything in view and he breaks to his right. Because of that, he sees Demetrius Harris in a tiny window in the front of the end zone. He fires this ball like a bullet exiting a chamber and that’s the sole reason he’s able to fit it past Karl Joseph (42) and in for the score. On the move, a ton of upper-body torque, tiny window, touchdown. Remarkable throw.

Travis Kelce had the best game of his career in the Week 13 win over the Raiders, and it included a pair of touchdown receptions. The first one for Kelce was also the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game.

Kelce is isolated on the near side with a one-on-one matchup. Bad idea, Raiders. He runs a jerk route on the goal line, which throws Daryl Worley (20) off long enough for the tight end to get separation headed to the outside. The play fake works perfectly, with most of the defense flowing away from the play. Mahomes rolls back to the right after the fake and hits the target. Great goal line play that Mahomes finishes off with relative ease.

The next touchdown connection between the two is a sort of play that often draws groans or discontent, but because of the quarterback’s skill set it’s actually functional in this case.

Designed rollouts deep in the red zone can be infuriating, because they cut off such a gigantic portion of the field; there’s even less space to work with than there usually is in that area of the field. With Mahomes’ accuracy and the velocity he can put on a throw, however, he can fit the ball into congested spaces. There are 10 Oakland defenders moving to the play side on this snap, but they don’t get any pressure so Mahomes can move and look for an opening. He throws it low and away where only his receiver can make a play on it, which Kelce does. The Chiefs are running the slant-flat concept here, with Kelce running the flat out of the slot and Tyreek Hill running the slant from the outside. Kelce gets just enough separation and Mahomes makes a perfect throw.

The last touchdown pass Mahomes threw on Sunday, the game-winning score, was light work thanks to a good route and a coverage breakdown.

Chris Conley is lined up just to the outside of Hill on the near side. When Conley runs inside and up, the Oakland defensive backs end up screening themselves, since one is trying to follow Hill and the other needs to chase Conley. For Mahomes’ part, he goes through his progression (notice his first read is to the far side of the field) before coming back to his left and seeing his man wide open. Once Conley came open, you knew Mahomes would connect with him for the score.

Generally, after the scoring plays the next set of passes in the “Good” section of the Mahomes Report follows some kind of pattern, or at least there’s some kind of rhyme or reason to why they’re ordered the way they are. This week, QB1 made so many absurd throws that it was impossible to pick an order, so we’re going chronologically instead.

Early on, we got a sampling of the smorgasbord of lasers we’d see throughout the game. This one was an RPO hookup with Kelce.

Tahir Whitehead (59) is the read for Mahomes. He bites on the run, so Mahomes pulls back at the mesh point. Nick Nelson (23) actually ends up right on top of Kelce at the top of the route, but Mahomes throws this ball with so much zip that the corner can’t adjust to the ball in time. Plus, he puts it right on Kelce’s hip away from the defender. That’s special precision. To get this ball to the right spot and get it to the receiver that quickly despite double clutching isn’t something you see every day. Or ever. This play ended in a fumble, but the throw was too good to exclude.

Kelce had 12 catches in this week’s win and he was on the receiving end of plenty laser throws. Here’s one that was wedged in another barely-existent window.

The Raiders blitz on this play, so Mahomes has to think quickly and get the ball out before his line gives way. It’s not a particularly good blitz from Rashaan Melvin (22), which gives the quarterback enough space to shift up in the pocket. Before Melvin can recover, he’s already released the throw. This may have had the highest velocity of any throw Mahomes made all game, and it needed it to have any chance of being completed. It’s something of a miracle this ball got through the body flying past Kelce, but that’s what a quarterback with elite arm talent can do in a pinch. Good job to move up and release such a fast throw.

The following play was saved as “what the hell.gif.”

Mahomes has some time, but nobody is open downfield and eventually Calhoun gets free and applies heat. Mahomes steps up and eludes both him and P.J. Hall (92), then flushes out to the left. Because he keeps scanning the field, he identifies Kelce shaking lose on the near sideline. Mahomes is running in that direction but doesn’t have time to set up a base to throw from because safety Erik Harris (25) is in hot pursuit. He still is able to adjust his body so that he’s facing his target and makes an accurate throw despite moving to his non-dominant side. To even get this throw off is impressive, to complete it is almost unreal.

His almost incomparable combination of throw velocity and accuracy is on display again in this next clip.

Kelce runs a simple seam route and gets a little space between defenders. There’s a defensive back coming from the other direction, though, so the throw needs to be timed well and placed well in order to avoid a deflection (or worse). If you remember, back in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns Mahomes placed a touchdown pass to Kelce right over the top of the defense where only his big-bodied tight end could snag it. It’s a similar principle here. It needs to be an elevated throw or the odds of a catch are heavily diminished (because you can see the collision coming from a mile away). The pass is up, Kelce extends and grabs it in an area where it won’t be hit, just him. You can’t place a ball any better.

Two plays later, Demarcus Robinson ended up with a big gain on the back end of a Mahomes escape routine.

Mahomes lingers around in the pocket as the walls cave in on him, but as the defensive line pushes he counters it by stepping up into the vacant area, extending the play. His delivery here is unorthodox to be sure, but he still puts a lot on this throw and hits a wide-open Robinson. What’s consistently remarkable is that he can throw a ball with so much power from a variety of bases and positions. He shows tremendous poise here to not panic when the pressure gets close, and the same can be said about him staying focused on his receivers and not looking away.

Brett Favre has been the No. 1 comparison for Mahomes since he entered the league last year. It’s tired and it’s unfair (as good as Patty Primetime is, Favre is one of the greatest ever and is in the Hall of Fame). However, this next pass was a prototypical Brett Favre kind of throw.

Pressure in his face, rolling out and throwing a perfect spiral against the grain for a completion. Come on, nobody should be able to do this, and yet we see this kind of thing regularly. Well, not this necessarily, because this is a particularly great throw. He knows he wants to hit Kelce, it’s just a matter of getting the space to throw and feeling like he can make the play. We know the latter will happen eventually over the course of any given down. Mahomes lowers his arm angle slightly to keep the throw away from Whitehead, who’s right in his grill. He throws it back across his body and it’s still accurate deep down the field.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes escaped pressure and it looked like he was going to tuck and run. Instead, he kept looking downfield and found Kelce with separation.

Calhoun can’t trip him up, so he’s able to evade the pressure out to the right. Instead of ripping off a throw this time, though, he lobs one in to his target, lofting it over Whitehead and gently in to Kelce. Unsurprisingly, it’s perfectly accurate. This is another throw back across the field, too, only adding to the degree of difficulty. Yet another abnormal completion.

Have you ever gotten mad at someone who you perceived had everything while you didn’t? Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback version of that person you envy. Not only can he make all the throws, but he can run pretty well, too.

Mahomes was Kansas City’s top runner this week, and the biggest chunk of his rushing yardage came on this carry. He had all day to throw, but with nobody open he eventually had to make a break for it. His speed is never talked about, but it’s really good for a quarterback. Not to go too heavy on the comparisons to Packers quarterbacks, but this looks like an Aaron Rodgers scramble. Wait as long as possible, then take off when the defense isn’t in a position to recover. It’s not fair to be able to kill someone through the air and on the ground like this. It was a smart decision to head straight out of bounds instead of drawing unnecessary contact, too.

Of course, the read option is still a weapon for the Chiefs as well.

This is read option perfection. Mahomes reads Frostee Rucker (98), who crashes down on Spencer Ware. Mahomes correctly identifies that, pulls the ball back and runs for an easy nine yards. Can’t execute it better than that.

There’s one more throw that needs to be showcased this week, not because it’s a special completion, but because it’s the kind of dumb fluke that only works out for a player or team that has everything clicking all at once.

A throw that glances off of Whitehead and right to Hill, who of course makes the catch. Even the bounces aren’t normal for this guy.

THE BAD

There wasn’t much to dislike from Mahomes in Week 13. There was one surprising flaw that stood out, though. You may have noticed in the “Good” section this week that there were plenty of downfield throws, but none of the deep, over-the-top bombs we’ve become accustomed to seeing. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though.

Whether it was Hill, Kelce, Conley or even Gehrig Dieter in this play’s case, Mahomes was just a little off on his deep ball all afternoon long. It’s hard to throw down the field accurately no matter who you are, but usually at least one of these works out for the Chiefs. No such luck this week. He even had two of these misses on the same drive at one point.

The first pass was nearly completed to Hill, and the second one may have been completed it Hill was the intended target as opposed to the slower Conley. This isn’t the biggest concern in the world, especially considering he still tore up the Oakland defense, but it was strange to see these types of plays consistently not work for once.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Andy Reid proves every week that he has the most unique, fun playbook of any coach in the NFL. What did he draw up this week? Not just a trick play, not just the T formation, but a trick play out of the T formation.

Mahomes walks up to the line and slides left, leaving Ware as the recipient of a direct snap. He then pulls back an option handoff to Hill and takes it up the middle himself for a touchdown. The Raiders actually played this decently well (despite giving up the touchdown; it wasn’t exactly a walk-in score), but how do you prepare for a play straight out of the 1943 Chicago Bears’ playbook? You really can’t.

That wasn’t the only time Reid got crafty in Week 13.

Hill has become a huge weapon out of the backfield this season for Kansas City. He was involved on the T formation touchdown and he was involved again on this massive play, actually carrying the ball this time. It’s a misdirection sweep, with Ware running right and Hill, who was “hidden” on the play, going back left. He gets the toss and after a nice stutter-step move it’s off to the races. The Chiefs have more pieces that can do numerous things than any other team in the NFL.

The Chiefs defense didn’t have it’s best game on Sunday, but the legitimately fierce pass rush did make a handful of appearances. Dee Ford, for example, had a sack and a half in the game and laid the wood on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr a couple of times.

Right tackle Brandon Parker (75) is ill-prepared to handle Ford’s speed off the edge. This is nothing but a speed rush and it still works. The Raiders lost three fumbles in this game and they’re lucky this wasn’t a fourth. The speed rush doesn’t always work, but if the offensive lineman is this slow to react it becomes a nightmare for quarterbacks.

His other half a sack was shared with Allen Bailey, who had a huge game in his own right.

Bailey holds Carr long enough for Ford to come around the back side and clobber him. The rip here is sensual pass rushing. Bailey sheds Kelechi Osemele (70), one of the best guards in the game, and that’s what frees him up long enough to disrupt Carr.

He wasn’t done with just that play.

He hasn’t gotten as much publicity as Ford, Chris Jones or Justin Houston among members of the Kansas City front seven, but Bailey has put together an impressive resume over the past few games. It takes an athletic play to force this fumble, not just to wrap the runner up but to use the Charles Tillman “Peanut Punch” move to jar the ball loose. This is something you love to see from a big defensive lineman.

Speaking of Chris Jones, he extended his streak of games with at least one sack to eight on Sunday.

Brandon Parker is going to have a horrendous week in film study. This time it’s Jones beating him, and it doesn’t appear difficult for No. 95 at all. Parker is completely flat-footed on this play, so Jones works right around him and wraps Carr up. The protection from Oakland’s tackles was so bad on this play that even if Jones hadn’t gotten there, Houston clearly would have. This used to be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

While the star players are getting love, some of the Chiefs’ role players need to have their big plays placed on a pedestal too. Bailey got his moment, now it’s Jarvis Jenkins’ turn.

Not a graceful play by Jenkins, but an effective one nonetheless. The entire front seven for the Chiefs deserves a ton of credit (and so too does defensive coordinator Bob Sutton). On paper entering this year it looked like an uninspiring crew with every player taken into account, but they’ve transformed into one of the best units in the league without question. Their growth and development this year has been fun to watch and also a necessity for this team.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

The penalties. Dear God, the penalties. On the Raiders’ first touchdown drive it felt like the Chiefs committed at least one on every snap. The most-penalized team in the NFL had 11 more penalties accepted this weekend, giving Oakland a free 94 yards in the process. This is particularly distressing coming off the bye. It hasn’t hurt them too much yet, but an inopportune flag in the postseason could be catastrophic. Kansas City still needs to clean this up.

Back to the defense, the Raiders scored a couple touchdowns far too easily in this week’s matchup. For as much as they’re made fun of, Jon Gruden and co. clearly outschemed the Chiefs defense a few times. First, take a look at this deep touchdown pass from Carr to tight end Jared Cook.

Cook is one of the league’s more underrated tight ends. He’s always had the physical tools, but it wasn’t until his 2016 season in Green Bay that he found his hands. He’s the total package now and his stats prove it. On this play he runs right up the seam against a Chiefs zone, and there’s nobody deep to prevent a throw over the top. If you give Cook the opportunity to run free behind a linebacker, he’ll take it every time. This is a good play call that opens things up for Oakland’s best weapon right now.

Then, on the goal line in the second half, the Chiefs left a man completely uncovered. He caught a touchdown pass.

No, Lee Smith (86) is not thought of as a receiving threat by anyone. Yes, sometimes things break down when you’re compressed on the goal line like this. But it’s never a good look when someone is as open as Smith is here, regardless of field position. He doesn’t even contribute a half-hearted chip, let alone a real one, he just runs free off the line. Too often in this game the Raiders were able to move the ball without much resistance.

Try this on for size: The Chiefs, who have the best offense in the NFL, averaged 6.9 yards per play this week. The Raiders, who have one of the worst offenses in the league, averaged 6.7 yards per play. If you’re Kansas City, that’s a problem.

There are ways to rationalize this, of course. The game was in Oakland, things change in rivalry games, you can come up with your own thoughts. But for a defense that has looked improved (save for the loss to the Los Angeles Rams) as the season has progressed, this was an obvious step back. The Chiefs won so the stats don’t really matter, but this sort of effort versus a better offense could be disastrous.