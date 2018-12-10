Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

The NFL MVP race, for all intents and purposes, is over. Just in case he hadn’t solidified his seat upon the throne entering Week 14, Patrick Mahomes sealed the honor against the Baltimore Ravens.

He didn’t have his best single-game stats of the year versus Baltimore and he made a couple of mistakes as well. But the second-year quarterback made some of the most important plays of the Chiefs’ season this week, mixing otherworldly throws with a clutch factor that would make Skip Bayless salivate.

When you look back at all-time great seasons, you remember the best and most important moments. Mahomes contributed a handful of those in Week 14.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 66 377 2 1 91.5

Every longtime Chiefs fan knows about and/or remembers Montana Magic. This weekend, we saw another glimpse of Mahomes Magic on a frankly absurd fourth-down conversion.

Mahomes had to extend (or make) plays with his legs constantly against the Ravens. On this play, Za’Darius Smith (90) beats Eric Fisher, so Mahomes needs to roll to his right to keep the play alive. He senses the pressure so he’s able to move while keeping his eyes downfield. Finally, he identifies Tyreek Hill back across the middle of the field. Without much space between him and the sideline, Mahomes rears back and launches a perfect strike into Hill’s chest, with the receiver picking up plenty of yards after the catch. This throw is ridiculous, very few players would even look that direction, let alone trust their own ability enough to fire this one off against the grain. The confidence, the poise, the strength, it’s impeccable here.

That brings us to the next borderline incomprehensible throw in the Report this week, another no-look throw this season from No. 15. This wizardry is our laser of the week.

The Ravens’ coverage is good, so Mahomes is left with tons of time while the offensive line holds up. When the pressure overcomes the protection, Mahomes goes into evasion mode, moving left then stepping up. While this is happening, Demarcus Robinson comes somewhat open crossing over the middle. While looking to the right, Mahomes flicks the ball back to the left almost nonchalantly, leading Robinson with the ball placement and picking up a big gain. A no-look pass is wild enough, but this one is thrown on a rope with perfect placement. How? This pass even leaves Michael Pierce (97) flailing at air because he can’t diagnose where the ball is headed. Remarkable stuff.

One play later Mahomes got to play showoff again.

Watching the quarterback scramble around in the pocket will be a persistent sight this week. There’s outside pressure, so he needs to step up to avoid it and then he slides to the left to enter even more open space. Spencer Ware is able to slip behind Terrell Suggs (55), which leaves him open on the near sideline. That’s where the eye control comes into play here: By keeping his focus on the pattern and scanning nonstop, Mahomes finds his running back leaking out in space. The throw itself is bananas. He drops the arm angle and throws it sidearm like he’s Nomar Garciaparra making a play on a slow roller. Lowering his arm slot and throwing a leading pass like this is truly just fun to look at it, not to mention it’s a tight spiral.

Later on the same drive, Mahomes got to play the role of showoff again.

This time around it’s a step up and move to the right in order to avoid the pass rush. Travis Kelce is running a simple crossing route from left to right and the nearest defender to him ends up being linebacker C.J. Mosley (57). Mosley is a stellar linebacker, but that’s a nightmare matchup for the Baltimore defense. Mahomes takes advantage, once again changing his arm angle and throwing low and away from his receiver. In other words, he threw it where only Kelce could catch it. Plays never die when the ball is in Mahomes’ hand.

Often times, touchdown passes are the starting point for reviews of Mahomes’ performances. It says a lot that so much comes before we get to the scoring plays this week. His first touchdown pass versus the Ravens is worth the wait, though.

This is quarterback pornography. The throw is flawless. Kelce runs a deep corner, running up the seam before breaking to the back corner of the end zone. The protection is great this time, giving Mahomes plenty of time to set up and throw. He finds Kelce about to break on his route, torques his body and puts the exact amount of touch required on this ball to toss it over the defense and into Kelce’s arms in stride. Every father who wants to teach his son how to throw a football should show their kid this play as the standard of excellence.

That gorgeous touchdown toss wasn’t the only time Mahomes threw a perfect touch pass to Kelce against Baltimore.

This is another corner route from Kelce, this time from the right slot. Mahomes puts up a rainbow this time and yet, despite all the air under it, he places it well again. Kelce wins his route, getting outside leverage and behind the defender. From there it’s on Mahomes to get him the ball and he does. It’s right between two defensive players, delivered smoothly after a deep dropback. Looks like nothing for Mahomes.

If you thought that was it for this kind of pass on Sunday, you’d be mistaken. Mahomes connected gently but effectively with his tight end in yet another way in this weekend’s win.

Throwing passes where only his receivers can catch them is one of Mahomes’ more underrated talents, though it falls under the larger “accuracy” category. Kelce’s unique combination of size and leaping ability has contributed to plenty of throws like this over the last several weeks, throws where Mahomes aims for a spot where he knows his big tight end can out-athlete his defender, for lack of a better term. It’s no different here. After sensing the heat from Matthew Judon (99) and rolling to his left, Mahomes flicks the ball softly (in comparison to his lasers) right where Kelce can high point it without fighting off other hands. Brandon Carr (24) can’t compete with Kelce on this kind of pass. Another example of Mahomes taking advantage of his weapons’ unique traits.

Before exploring some other absurdities, let’s get to Mahomes’ other touchdown pass.

The play design here is excellent. Damien Williams runs a flat route out of the backfield with Mosley assigned to him. Kelce and Chris Conley, meanwhile, are running crossing routes from right to left. They set a natural screen with their routes, holding up Mosley for just a moment and thus giving Williams more separation en route to the end zone. Mahomes, for his part, needs to get this ball out quickly because Eric Weddle (32) has a free run on him. He stands in, gets the throw around Weddle and into Williams’ hands. Scheme and a quick trigger by the quarterback create this touchdown.

Back to pocket manipulation highlights, this next pass features almost every notable Mahomes skill wrapped up in one chunk play.

Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet would be impressed by this pocket navigation. Mahomes has to move all over the pocket to avoid the defense, retracing his steps after his first and second cuts in order to find space. He finds space to the left, keeping his eyes up while he breaks to the sideline. He eventually finds an open Kelce back on the right hash down the field. Mahomes releases from an airborne base, adjusting his torso back to the middle of the field despite rolling to his non-dominant side and fires a throw on the money to Kelce. This is a long throw and a risky one at that, given all the moving parts. He still makes it work, and it’s not even a surprise that he did.

On the following play, we see one of the smoothest moves of the day from No. 15, avoiding a sack and making a throw to set up a long third-down conversion.

Judon, who is a fantastic defender, gets within breathing distance of Mahomes, but the quarterback maintains his poise and slyly sidesteps the pass rusher. That’s a filthy move. Hill is running across the field and Mahomes finds him. After completing the catch, Hill gains the last few yards needed for the first down thanks to his elite athleticism. While Hill deserves credit here along with Mahomes for the actual completion and conversion, the quarterback’s elusiveness, as subdued as it seemingly is here, needs to be hyped up.

I'd bet on the Chiefs to convert third down and literally any distance — Dan 🚫ucero 🎄 (@danluceroshow) December 9, 2018

The next throw is another one on the move, but the sideways momentum doesn’t stop Mahomes from put a lot behind the pass.

There’s nothing overly complex about the execution here. Hill shakes his defender and gets in front of him, while Mahomes throws it so that when Hill turns around the ball is waiting there for him. This is another kind of pass we see every week, the timing throw to Hill on the sideline. If it works, why deviate? Nice job throwing the ball hard enough to keep the timing correct to despite moving laterally.

Finishing off the “good” section, it wouldn’t be a Mahomes Report with an RPO.

Mahomes goes with the pass option, but his first read, Kelce, is still covered after he pulls the ball back at the mesh point. That means he needs to go to a different read, which eventually becomes Hill. Mitchell Schwartz allows pressure from Mahomes’ right, so the quarterback needs to get rid of the ball quickly. He does, finding Hill and connecting with a bullet pass just before he gets hit. Quick decision made and good wherewithal to make the pass despite knowing contact was imminent.

THE BAD

If someone asked you to briefly describe what caused Patrick Mahomes to throw an interception in any given game that you didn’t watch, what would you say? Would you say that he tried to make a play that wasn’t there and in his valiant effort to create something ended up giving the ball away? If so, you’d be correct for Week 14.

The pocket is a mess here and Mahomes is getting swallowed up in it as the play unfolds. There is no chance any throw out of this scenario turns into something positive. Judon is holding him by the back of the jersey, and sometimes you just have to let the big man pad their stats and get a sack. Hill is surrounded down the field and this turns into an easy pick for Chuck Clark (36). You need to live to fight another day on this play. This was a bad an easily avoidable interception.

He was nearly picked off earlier in the game as well, missing a defender in his throwing window because of how quickly a play was developing.

Mahomes doesn’t have time to analyze every single body on the left half of the field on this play. He just needs to get the ball out of his hand quickly on a screen pass. That becomes problematic when Suggs runs freely off of Fisher and into the passing lane. This could have been a disaster.

That phrase also applied in overtime when a rare but irritating fumbling issue popped up for Mahomes.

This isn’t to say he’s got a fumbling problem. Mahomes coughed the ball up several times in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 11, but otherwise he’s been quite careful with the ball. This was undeniably weird, though; he just dropped the ball. With your team needing a score and the game on the line, you can’t afford to just drop the ball without being hit. Again, fumbling is not a concern, just this play was.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Another week, another good job by Kansas City running a triple-option play.

This isn’t exactly a play straight from this weekend’s Army versus Navy tilt, but it’s a triple option nonetheless. Spencer Ware running a dive is the first option, a Mahomes keeper is option No. 2 and a pitch to Hill, who is coming all the way across the formation, is the third option. Hill’s speed, per usual, is what makes this play work so well. You can do so much with him when you get him moving before the snap. It bears repeating: If option plays keep working, the Chiefs need to keep running them.

Sticking with the offense, Kansas City’s only non-passing touchdown of the game was this simple-looking run, which is more symbolically meaningful than visually impressive.

Prior to this week’s game on 580 Sports Talk, Chiefs play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus discussed the team using every running back’s individual skills as an asset one way or another. On a more basic level, it’s just good to see multiple guys getting involved. Ware was Kansas City’s leading rusher this weekend, but obviously Williams was effective in his own right in red zone situations. Without Kareem Hunt around anymore, it’s vital for this running back committee to all pitch in effectively, and that’s what they did against Baltimore.

On the defensive side of things, Justin Houston had a huge game.

Houston is up to 5.5 sacks on the season after racking up 1.5 against the Ravens. On this pass rush late in the fourth quarter Houston is the beneficiary of an overloaded pass rush on the left side of the line. He gets through left tackle Ronnie Staley (79) and left guard James Hurst (74) while they’re engaged in blocks, giving him a lane right to quarterback Lamar Jackson. He makes the veteran play here to go for the ball instead of just the big hit, too.

His other half sack came in tandem with Dee Ford.

Big players, big moments, you know the cliches. This sack came in overtime and was essentially the win-sealing play. Jackson left the game after this, meaning Robert Griffin III came in for the final two plays of the game, with which the Ravens couldn’t convert on third and fourth-down conversion attempts. Houston stays home on the left side, which allows him to grab Jackson before he completely escapes. Meanwhile, Ford’s pursuit deserves credit too, as he was pushed well beyond Jackson by right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) but stuck with the play and returned to make the hit. Great job containing a highly mobile quarterback with relentless effort.

Those were two of the Chiefs’ three sacks in Week 14. The third, of course, came from Chris Jones.

The streak is at nine weeks for Jones. Nine weeks in a row Stone Cold Chris Jones has at least one sack, bringing him to 11.5 sacks for the year. This is another great example of relentless effort by the Chiefs’ front seven. Hurst passes Jones off to center Matt Skura (68), but for some reason doesn’t engage in a double team. Now, Houston was clearly a menace in this game as we’ve already been over, but an interior bull rush from Jones has proven to be nearly unstoppable in recent weeks. Poor blocking plus fantastic effort leads to another sack.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

The Chiefs’ offensive line has struggled with stunts throughout the season. That was no different in this game.

Fisher gets lost in translation on this particular play. Suggs runs the twist from his edge rusher spot, which leaves Mahomes vulnerable when he ends up unblocked. Not helping the fact is that Jeff Allen is in the game cold off the bench and gets killed by Smith at the point of attack. Smith then pairs up with Suggs for the sack. This line is dinged up something serious and the Ravens are stout up front. Still, you probably don’t want to leave your quarterback subject to hits from rushers who seek out physicality like Suggs.

From one side of the ball to the other, the Kansas City run defense is still lacking.

Just like the previous negative from this week, this can be explained. We know the Chiefs don’t defend the run well and the Ravens are one of the best rushing teams in the league. Allowing over five yards per carry isn’t great regardless of circumstances though. This specific play isn’t anything special, but it’s just one example of a decent-length run from this weekend. Jackson ripped off multiple good gains on read-option carries on this same drive. Teams that run the ball well should continue to take note and should run the ball nearly 40 times per game against the Chiefs just like the Ravens did.

Finally, is it time to have a discussion about Harrison Butker?

That sounds reactionary, and it probably is. Sunday was the first time in Butker’s (albeit brief) career that he missed multiple field goals in a single game. He’s still making field goals at an 87.5 percent clip for the season, which is in the top half of all kickers who have attempted a field goal this year. However, with his pair of misses in Week 14 he’s now missed at least one kick (field goal or extra point) in three straight games and in six of the last seven. He’s been good, and jumping on him for one off game doesn’t seem completely fair, but reliability probably has to come into question at some point.