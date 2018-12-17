Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

It’s been a few days since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, and the loss hasn’t gotten any easier to stomach for some. Major postseason aspirations are still intact, though, and one performance doesn’t diminish what the team has already accomplished.

That same principle applies to Patrick Mahomes in Week 15. He didn’t have his best game, not by a long shot, but the MVP award is still his to lose. The throws weren’t all crisp, but there were still a handful of “wow” plays to parse through and appreciate.

It’s not all positive this week, as you’ll soon see. But it’s impossible to say this loss falls on Mahomes.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 70.6 243 2 0 110.3

Mahomes tossed a pair of touchdowns in the loss to the Chargers, the first of which was one of the plays you point to when someone asks you to describe the quarterback without words.

This play is a designed rollout to the right, with an obvious roadblock being that if you don’t have anyone open, you quickly run out of room to extend the play along the sideline. Mahomes ends up outside the numbers without anywhere to go with the ball. Instead of throwing it away, though, he keeps scanning and waiting for a receiver to work back to the ball. Credit goes to Demarcus Robinson for actually working back into space. That leaves Mahomes to get him the ball. His pump fake buys him an extra split second to avoid the free run from safety Adrian Philips (31), which allows him to step right and put enough on the throw to get it to Robinson before being tackled. This was a masterclass in play extension.

Speaking of prototypical Mahomes plays, this next throw is stupid impressive and it’s the laser of the week.

The Chiefs offensive line wasn’t particularly good in this game (more on that later), and thanks to Isaac Rochell (98) bowling over Andrew Wylie Mahomes is left to evade quickly. As he goes left, Melvin Ingram (54) joins the pursuit, shutting down any hope of a play to that side. After the spin move, Mahomes runs backwards to the right (admittedly a decision he makes a lot that can leave you gnawing off your fingernails) and keeps looking down the field for a receiver. Again, unbelievable play extension. Sprinting right, eventually with forward momentum and falling down, he rifles a pass to Tyreek Hill, who grabs it low to the ground right at the first-down marker. This is a high-velocity pass right on the money despite the unorthodox throwing position. No defense is prepared for a quarterback who can make a play like this.

Getting back to the scoring plays, his second touchdown of the game was less flashy but still a reminder of how good he is at keeping plays alive.

Again, Mahomes’ penchant for running backwards is sometimes unsettling. But he has the arm strength to neutralize the added distance. Darrel Williams does a good job of slipping through the much and getting open in the flat here. While he’s running his route, though, Mahomes needs to keep the play alive while Ingram is sprinting after him. He does, still makes the throw despite his momentum carrying him the opposite direction and Williams does the rest.

We know by now that the deep ball is one of the most exciting parts of Mahomes’ arsenal. He unleashed it a couple of times against the Chargers.

This is as pretty as it gets when it comes to watching Mahomes set up to throw deep. The line gives him a clean pocket, so he’s able to set up and put his full strength into the throw. You can see him read the whole field and go through his progression before finally letting lose. Beautiful torque with the upper body, crisp follow-through and the throw is on target. Hill deserves a shout out here too for holding on through contact, but the throw is beautiful.

On this same drive, newcomer Kelvin Benjamin got involved with another sideline throw.

Again, plenty of times for Mahomes on this play. He has to double pump but is still able to stay in rhythm and make a clean throw. Benjamin is quickly identified by Mahomes, who needs him to work back to the ball along the boundary. The target does and Mahomes lets the big receiver use his physical advantage to make a play on the ball. Benjamin has been mocked by certain hosts on 580 Sports Talk since he was signed, but if he can stay in shape and use his body to create mismatches, you can trust that No. 15 will find a way to get him involved in the offense.

The next selection of throws will illustrate why it’s so hard to know how much pressure to bring against Mahomes. First, a laser of throw to Chris Conley.

This is light work for Mahomes. The Chargers only send four on the pass rush, while the Chiefs came out in 12 personnel and leave the running back in for pass protection. Blocking wins out this time and the pocket is clean. Mahomes has plenty of time to pick his target and make an easy completion. Base-level pass rushing isn’t going to slow down Mahomes.

To further illustrate the point, watch the following play which results in a completion to Travis Kelce.

Again, Los Angeles only sends four, and while they’re able to force Mahomes to shift in the pocket, we know that isn’t a deterrent for the young quarterback. He has all day to wait for a receiver to come open (against a zone defense from L.A.), which Kelce does. It’s something we see every week: if Mahomes has time, he’ll pick you apart. His receivers are too skilled and he is too talented and aware to not take advantage of these scenarios.

Logically, the next step for a defensive coordinator is to send a blitz to try throwing QB1 off balance. However, as we see in the next clip, he can torch a blitzing defense as well.

This time, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley dials up a blitz, sending five from all three levels while bluffing with Ingram, who ends up dropping into coverage. Mahomes stays poised, remains steady in the pocket despite imminent contact and calmly finds Kelce, who is running a slant from the middle right slot. So, the logical thinking can go out the window.

Those numbers provided by ESPN’s NFL Matchup aren’t perfectly up to date, but they still illustrate how good Mahomes is at dismantling a blitzing defense. Teams are forced to blitz in the hopes of getting the offense off schedule, but Mahomes has proven that he can stand in while facing heavy pressure and still convert for positive yards. Defenses need to pick their poison in regard to sending pressure or dropping more into coverage, and either choice is often fatal.

The last throw we’ll get to in this section is another late-game laser to Kelce.

There’s nothing in this play that’s groundbreaking, it’s just fun to look at. Kelce is the ultimate zone beater, and this time Mahomes finds him for a big first-down gain. There’s a little late pressure here, but Mahomes is locked in and knows this is going to his tight end. Steps in, high velocity, perfect accuracy. You can’t leave Kelce even half this much space because it will bite you.

Finally, let’s get one more example in here to illustrate Mahomes’ escapability, this time using his legs to pick up a first down.

Eric Fisher gets dominated off the snap by Joey Bosa (99), one of the best edge rushers in the game. Jeff Allen tries helping out late, but Bosa is still able to make contact with Mahomes’ legs. Despite that, the quarterback is able to high step out of it, spin to the left and gets his head up to keep looking for a receiver. He’s too fast for a defensive lineman to catch, so he makes the make-or-break decision to run for the sideline after exhausting his options down the field. His speed is underrated. A slower player is likely either caught by Justin Jones (91) or throws the ball away. Not Mahomes, though.

THE BAD

There weren’t any egregious miscues from Mahomes in the loss to the Chargers. And, when you take a look at the box score, nothing stands out that’s particularly poor, either. For the second week in a row his yards per attempt number was approximately 7.1, which is his second-lowest mark of the season in that statistical category, but it’s hardly heinous.

When coming up with a critique for Mahomes this week, a lot of it comes down to our individual, subjective viewings. While hardly scientific, one analysis is that he just looked a little off throughout the game.

Take, for example, this botched screen pass.

How often do you see Mahomes miss something like this? It seems excessively nitpicky to be critical about one missed screen pass, but again, subjectivity. It’s part of bigger theme of Mahomes not looking as crisp as he normally does.

Another example is him simply misfiring on this throw to Hill in the end zone.

This is a dilemma that often faces Aaron Rodgers, or at least faces the people who analyze him. When he makes a mistake, throws a bad pass, etc. are we being overly critical because he didn’t make chicken salad out of you-know-what? (This season notwithstanding; the Packers’ quarterback has undoubtedly looked off all year. Oh look, that word again). Yes, every quarterback misses throws. Yes, every quarterback makes a bad read. If your response to this “bad” selection is that it’s being hypercritical of nothing that’s noticeably wrong, that’s a fair argument. It’s admittedly subjective, but something didn’t seem in-sync in this week’s loss.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The Kansas City defense is putrid when the pass rush doesn’t get home. In the fourth quarter against Los Angeles the pass rush went M.I.A. and the Chargers moved the ball easily. The pass rushers did get home a few times though, including on this Chris Jones sack.

If not for Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams, Jones would have a legitimate claim for the league’s defensive player of the year award. He has 14 sacks on the year, including two and a half in Week 15, and has now extended his streak of consecutive weeks with a sack to 10. That’s crazy. That’s historic. Justin Houston is the one who flushes Philip Rivers out of the pocket on this play, with Jones getting the credit for the takedown after Dan Feeny (66) just stopped blocking him.

The Jones-Houston combo would link up for a shared sack later in the game.

There’s a sea of humanity enveloping Rivers this time, with Jones going low and Houston going high (in reality, just slightly less low) to get the sack. Considering how horrific the defense has been at times this year, it tells you how good the pass rushers have been when they’re at their best, because it’s kept the Chiefs in games in spite of the worst secondary in the NFL.

For the sake of fairness, Dee Ford needs credit for a making it on the stat sheet in last week’s game as well.

Ford usually picks up his sacks as a result of a speed rush beating a tackle off the edge. This time, however, it’s all about relentless effort. He tries working inside on left tackle Russell Okung (76), but when that’s blocked up he spins out and attacks the outside. If Ford adds a new move and can use it with consistent effectiveness, look out. Rivers is out of time already by when Ford shakes Okung, which is a credit to the other pass rushers on this play. Ford gets the sack though, and it’s a deserved, hard-earned one.

The defense was able to take advantage of a couple horrible miscues by Rivers in the first half.

This is a pitiful throw. Steven Nelson comes away with his team-leading fourth interception of the year, thanks largely to Rivers heaving the ball up with reckless abandon. It may not have been the toughest play Nelson’s ever made, but in the NFL you need to get credit for taking advantages of mistakes by your opponent.

The same can be said for an interception later in the game by Kendall Fuller.

This one needed a little more body control to end up in a pick, but again, it’s the secondary taking advantage of the quarterback doing something wrong. This secondary is really bad, so any time they make a positive play happen, regardless of context, it’s a win.

As for the offense, one of the most creative plays of the game didn’t gain too many yards, but it was pretty nonetheless.

This play looks like chaos and it’s wonderful. Damien Williams is running a flat route from the backfield, Hill is coming across the formation in motion to the short side and Mahomes also spins right. This all happens with the offensive line pushing left. The Chargers defense reacts by flowing to the right, which ends up leaving Conley open just off the line of scrimmage. Mahomes finds him for a first down. Los Angeles does a good job reacting and preventing the touchdown, but the chaotic look creates havoc and results in an easy completion. This is a great example of “scheming receivers open.”

One last note on the offense: It looks like Damien Williams may be the real deal, at least for the Chiefs’ purposes.

This run is impressive no matter who the running back is. And this is just one example of Williams hitting a home run in his first start of the year. He showed good vision and good power as well, using it to his advantage between the tackles as well as on the edge. He finished the game as the team’s leading rusher and receiver, which is truly remarkable (specifically the second part). Who needs Kareem Hunt when you have Damien Williams? No, really.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

The most glaring mistake from Week 15 was the coverage breakdown on Los Angeles’ game-winning two-point conversion at the end of the fourth quarter.

As illustrated in the clip, you can see where Kendall Fuller and Orlando Scandrick are lined up and what the Chargers run in order to get Mike Williams wide open. Over at MaxRepps.com this play was broken down last week, with a great analysis of what the Chiefs did wrong and how those two players bungled the “banjo” call:

Banjo is a call which tells 2 defensive backs to essentially play a man/zone combo coverage. The DB lined up inside (#23, Kendall Fuller) should cover the receiver who runs an inside route while the DB lined up outside (#22, Orlando Scandrick) should cover the receiver who runs an outside route. The banjo call clearly doesn’t get communicated very well, because Fuller played banjo (by covering the inside breaking route of #16, Tyrell Williams) while Scandrick played a true man coverage (by covering the man he was originally lined up across from, #16 Tyrell Williams).

You cannot have that level of miscommunication or general lack of awareness in that moment.

As for the aforementioned offensive line struggles:

Mitchell Schwartz has had a rough couple of weeks. You expect him to shake it off at some point because he’s one of the best pass blockers in the NFL regardless of position. Ingram is a great pass rusher, but Schwartz should be able to put up stronger resistance against a basic speed rush off the edge. It’s not just him, though, because the entire unit has been struggling the past few games. While understanding that injuries do play a role, this group needs to play better. You cannot let your franchise quarterback take repeated hits and be running for his life consistently and still expect him to play like he has for the lion’s share of the season. The line has probably earned the benefit of the doubt after playing well up until this month, but they need to hold strong for the final few weeks.