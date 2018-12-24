Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

For the first time all season, the Chiefs have lost consecutive games. In the end, the defense was largely to blame in Week 16, but the offense was something of an albatross in the first half. As he game progressed, though, No. 15 got hot.

Mahomes started the game completing just one of his first seven passes. He completed 22/33 passes the rest of the way and made the best of a difficult situation against a stellar defense to keep Kansas City alive until the end.

He was less accurate than usual, but he still made enough magic happen thanks to his arm talent and awareness to fill up the tape breakdown this week with eye-popping plays.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 57.5 273 3 0 103.4

Each quarterback in Sunday night’s matchup made one throw in particular that got the whole football world buzzing. For Seattle’s Russell Wilson, it was a moon shot of a deep ball that landed right in Tyler Lockett’s arms. For Mahomes, it was this physics-challenging side arm rocket for a touchdown.

Every week it’s something new or different or surprising. Mahomes does a great job of letting all his available time in the pocket expire before bouncing out to his left to extend the play. With most quarterbacks, the middle of the field is unusable once you roll out that far to one side. Not with Mahomes, however. He brings the arm angle down (yes, like a shortstop) and puts plenty of velocity on this throw, leading Charcandrick West right to it. Most passers wouldn’t even consider this play, which tells you all you need to know about Mahomes’ faith in his own abilities. This looks unnatural, and no coach would preach throwing from an airborne base against the grain like this, but when your quarterback has an incomparable skill set you’ll let him freelance and make a play any way he can.

Mahomes’ last of three touchdown passes in the game came late in the fourth quarter, and it was yet another improbable big play out of his right hand.

This throw almost never developed; you can see Mahomes tuck the ball momentarily early in the play before untucking and rolling right. Throwing on the run to his right and completing it down the field isn’t anything new for QB1, however the broadcast angle doesn’t do this play justice. Take a look from behind and you’ll see just how perfect the placement was on this throw.

You cannot put this ball in a better spot. Not only would it be an even more difficult catch to make for Demarcus Robinson (who deserves a shout out for the Santonio Holmes-like toe tap), but it could also give cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) a chance to make a play on the ball too. Mahomes always knows where to place a ball in tight situations like this in the end zone: low and away. He’s already among the best in the league at accuracy when throwing on the move.

Immediately after this touchdown pass was a two-point conversion attempt, which Mahomes made successful thanks again to his freelancing ability.

This play becomes a one-on-one battle between Mahomes and Quinton Jefferson (99). Jefferson actually does a really good job breaking on Mahomes after Damien Williams leaks out right, because it forces the quarterback into a quicker decision. Mahomes’ athleticism is why this conversion attempt pans out, because he’s elusive and limber enough to sidestep the defensive tackle and run into the open space. Good decision and good move on this score.

Let’s get to the quarterback’s other score of the game, which was his first touchdown pass.

Nothing difficult here, just a simple bootleg with a flat route by the running back out of the backfield. The line slides left, keeping the right side wide open. Travis Kelce does a good job with his blocking assignment at the end of the line, Williams is completely uncovered and Mahomes makes the easy play. The Seahawks had no chance to recover on this one.

It’s time to take a look at the most aesthetically pleasing throw of Mahomes’ night, a gorgeous deep ball to Tyreek Hill.

Wilson’s aforementioned deep throw for Seattle is rightfully getting a lot of attention, but Mahomes’ throw here deserves acclaim as well. He doesn’t step into the throw at all but still gets enough power on this ball to launch it for a 32-yard completion. The touch on this pass as well, *chef’s kiss.* He drops this ball in the perfect spot wheere Hill doesn’t have to make any adjustment to the ball, instead having it just fall in his lap. This is the connection we haven’t seen in the last couple of weeks. There’s a small margin for error on this play, too; Justin Coleman’s (28) coverage is tight, and former Kansas Jayhawk Bradley McDougald (30) is trailing with help over the top, so a more errant pass could have been in a lot of danger. No need to worry here, though.

That throw wasn’t the only time Mahomes completed a pass in a tiny window in Week 16. Take a look at this third-quarter deep throw over the middle to Kelce:

Yet another throw that certain quarterbacks would never even let cross their minds. First of all, Mahomes does a good job hanging in the pocket here despite his available space dwindling quickly. You don’t always need to run away to make a play happen, and this is the sign of a veteran passer who isn’t scared because of a little pressure. After looking to his right first, Mahomes sees Kelce running a post from the near left slot. There’s a linebacker trailing the tight end and a safety over the top. Kelce’s greatest asset is his massive size and catch radius, which his quarterback knows he can take advantage of. He throws high so Kelce can reach grab it over the linebacker, while putting it on a line so the safety can’t blow the play up (which he’d have a better chance of if Kelce was in a more vulnerable position). Tough throw, great throw.

Earlier we took a look at perfect placement on a touchdown pass to Robinson. Now, let’s examine the placement on our laser of the week.

This is another throw with a slim-at-best margin for error. Not necessarily because it could be picked off, but it could easily be bounced off the turf. Tre Flowers (37) is all over Hill in coverage, and with a low sinking throw it’s less of a window that Mahomes has to work with and more of a small porthole. He still completes it, though. Great protection from the offensive line, giving Mahomes enough time and space to generate the torque needed to throw with such velocity. This is a high-difficulty throw that Mahomes turns into a first-down gain.

For the sake of just watching Mahomes rear back and throw downfield, watch this next throw to Chris Conley from late in the second quarter:

Once again, the offensive line does a good job keeping the pocket clean for Mahomes. That allows him to take a long drop, cock back and step into the throw. It’s far from a perfect spiral, but it’s pleasurable to just watch him execute beautiful mechanics from time to time. Rears back, not a huge windup, steps in, completed. This play ended poorly (Conley had the ball punched out from behind and the Chiefs lost a scoring chance they needed right before halftime), but the throw to start things off was well done nonetheless.

The next couple of throws will take us back to examples of Mahomes throwing from non-traditional setups. First, a messy pocket can’t stop him from finding Conley for a completion.

Jarran Reed’s (90) pass rush from the right forces Mahomes to step up. From there, you can see how awkward the delivery is: there’s a hitch in the step up, but he still gets off a beautiful release, keeping his eyes on Conley the entire way through the process. If you only saw the end of this play, you’d think there was a clean setup, not the strange looking preparation that actually occurred. Good find by Mahomes.

Harkening back to the first play featured in this week’s Report, as well as numerous plays every week it seems, this next throw from Mahomes is another one against the grain that still picks up a solid gain.

The obvious difference between this play and the aforementioned touchdown pass is that this one is a roll to the right and a throw back to the left, as opposed to the opposite above. This release is plenty awkward in its own right, though, as you can see him go over the top with the arm angle, which isn’t easy to do when throwing back across your body. Not to mention he’s still rolling upon release. With this obscure combination of arm slot and throwing angle the completion to a sprinting Hill is impressive, despite single digits in terms of air yards. Don’t let a short throw (which still turned into a big gain) discount the fact that this is a challenging throw. There’s a reason this stuff stands out when Mahomes does it: No one else is willing to even try most of the time.

The final play in the “good” section this week is just hammering home a point we make every week, that the Chiefs could be the best RPO team in the league.

How are the Seahawks supposed to defend this? There are too many options in the Kansas City receiving corps, so by the time you try to account for everyone and their individual skills, someone else is taking advantage of another part of your coverage. Flowers has to play off of Hill on the near sideline, because if Hill runs a nine route he’ll never recover. But with him using that technique and the rest of the defense dropping and leaving the middle of the field open, an RPO throw will be one of the easiest plays of the day for the Chiefs. Case in point, this throw. There’s a reason every team (or most teams, anyway) incorporate RPO concepts into their weekly game plans, but nobody can take advantage of them more than Kansas City.

THE BAD

There’s a lot of pressure on Mahomes every week to be as close to flawless as possible. The Chiefs need to score nonstop to win because their defense is so porous. Fair or not, Mahomes can’t afford to go through long stretches (relatively speaking) of inaccurate passing and bad decisions. Completion percentage isn’t everything by any means, but generally speaking your No. 15 needs to complete 60 percent of his passes at a bare minimum to keep the offense moving relentlessly.

More specifically for this game, though, the Chiefs can’t afford for him to have any kind of cold stretch, such as the one he started Week 16 on. A 1/7 start isn’t good. Yes, he was able to recover and finished with decent numbers and obviously made all those ridiculous throws featured above, but the Chiefs clearly needed to score on every possession this week. It’s not always fair, but that’s the role Mahomes has been shoved into.

As for specific plays, in the first half there was a deep ball that Mahomes wants back and one that Kansas City couldn’t believe was so off.

Even in the weeks when Mahomes doesn’t find a ton of success downfield, he never misses a target that is this wide open by this much. After the game Mahomes said he was initially trying to go to Hill before he saw Kelce running free, but that’s not exactly an excuse (and he would tell you the same thing). It’s hard to throw deep, it really is, but with a target as big as Kelce and no defenders anywhere close you have to at least give him a chance.

We know how good Mahomes is at escaping pressure and avoiding sacks, even when his offensive line is struggling. Sometimes, though, it’s better to take a sack and not risk a dangerous play. The following throw landed on the turf harmlessly, but this is the kind of thing you want to avoid risking.

Frank Clark (55) has Mahomes wrapped up, but instead of going down he flips the ball downfield to save the yardage with an incomplete pass. It’s one thing to do that when you can throw the ball out of bounds. A meek flip into the field of play is a huge risk, though. Obviously, nobody was close enough to make an interception for Seattle on this particular play, and if then space hadn’t been open Mahomes is more likely to take the sack. But this is still a dicey throwaway that may not always be worth giving up five yards on a sack.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The Chiefs defense as a whole is terrible. Chris Jones, however, is fantastic.

George Fant (74) looks like he’s barely even trying on this play as Jones charges right past him. Wilson is one of the slipperiest players, let alone quarterbacks, in the NFL, and anyone who has watched him play knows just how hard he is to sack if he’s got space to run around and evade. Jones has no issue with it here though, grabbing him and tripping him up for a sack late in the fourth quarter. The Pro Bowl voters may have snubbed him, but Jones is undeniably one of the best pass rushers in the league right now.

Earlier in the second half, Jones was able to team up with Dee Ford for another sack.

First things first, with another 1.5 sacks in Week 16 Jones is up to 15.5 sacks for the season, good for second in the NFL behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Don’t forget, those have all come in the last 11 games. Ford does a good job here getting away from Luke Vannett (81), who isn’t exactly committing to the block before running a delayed route. Jones engulfs Wilson from behind after embarrassing Ethan Pocic (77) and Ford helps clean up. Great tandem pass rush from the left side.

Justin Houston picked up his 7.5 sack against the Seahawks as well, with the credit going to his pursuit on the play.

This time Fant does a better job holding up on his block, but eventually Houston is able to break free to the right and chase Wilson. Wilson doesn’t have enough room to escape and Houston brings him down. Again, it’s the relentless effort on this play that makes it work. Props to the veteran not just for turning things up in the second half of the season but bringing that energy every week.

On the offensive side, Damien Williams put together another solid audition for the starting running back job going forward.

Check out his vision on this RPO run. Good patience, good cuts and he turns it into a good gain. Combine all that with his speed and he can become a vital part of the Chiefs offense if he’s regularly incorporated. He rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries in the losing effort, while catching another seven balls for 37 more yards. He’s a good athlete and a good runner, which adds an element to the Kansas City offense that was thought to be missing when Kareem Hunt was released.

Marcus Kemp is getting recognition this week as well because he executed one of the best punt saves of the entire season against the Seahawks.

This is the kind of play that kids goofing around in a field pretend to make when punting the ball around, only Kemp worked it out perfectly in an actual game. He jumped in time, got enough distance and extension to reach the ball and then flipped it out before the touchback was signaled for. The play itself was a spectacle, and you have to assume special teams coordinator Dave Toub loved the effort from his gunner.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

This defense really is an abomination sometimes. For as good as the pass rush can be, it’s neutralized by how horrific the rest of the unit is. We’ll start with rookie cornerback Charvarius Ward, who is getting torn apart by fans after a gruesome first-career start.

Lockett may have flopped, but this was still certainly pass interference by Ward. It’s just one example of a terrible game by the rookie. In fairness to him, he was put in a bad situation from the start. With Kendall Fuller out injured, Ward had to step in against a Seahawks receiving group that is play well of late. He was clearly not ready, in terms of either preparation or ability, to hang with the best in this game. It’s not all his fault, considering he was something of a victim of circumstance, but he was a glaring weak link either way.

Kansas City’s godawful tackling reared its ugly head again this week too, such as on this Seattle first down.

Tremon Smith whiffs on Ed Dickson (84) after diving low, then Anthony Hitchens does … something before getting blown by. The talent level is low and the coaching ability clearly is too for this Chiefs defense. There is no excuse for Dickson, hardly a burner of a runner, getting by multiple players to convert on a long third down. This is inexcusable.

On a goal line situation, we experienced the same thing on Sunday night.

Chris Carson (32) had no business scoring on this play. Kansas City was in position to stop him at any point before the end zone, yet he still powered through several shoddy tackling attempts to reach paydirt. Watch Dan Sorensen here. After overpursuing to the left, he comes back by making an awkward shoulder-tackle attempt at Carson late in the play, which is understandably ineffective. This play was also inexcusable. This defense is going to get the Chiefs beaten in a meaningful game this year unless there’s some kind of immediate action to improve anything at all throughout the unit.

Finally, Eric Fisher. Yikes.

Fisher is a known quality at this point. He’s an average to below-average left tackle with a propensity for getting beaten off the edge. Dion Jordan (95), who’s a good player but not exactly Reggie White with the pass rush, embarrassed him on this snap. Fisher gets rocked immediately, and once he’s off balance Mahomes has no chance of escaping the pressure. Again, we know what Fisher is by this point is his career, but that doesn’t stop this from being one of the worst plays of the game by far.