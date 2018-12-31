Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Statistically speaking, Patrick Mahomes just completed the greatest season ever by a quarterback in his first full year as a starter. Statistically speaking, Patrick Mahomes just completed one of the best seasons ever by a quarterback, period.

He’s the MVP. Don’t bother waiting for the NFL Honors ceremony for the announcement. It’s no contest.

The stats are gaudy: 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 272 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 113.8 rating. That’s absurd. He’s the third quarterback ever to throw for 50 touchdowns in a season and just the second to do it with 5,000 passing yards. And that doesn’t even include the intangible additions he brings to the Chiefs. He’s a natural leader who instantly earned the respect of the locker room, and the entire culture of the franchise changed when he took over. This is only the start of a legendary career, which is almost hard to comprehend.

There was one last hurdle for Mahomes and the Chiefs before the playoffs, and that was the Oakland Raiders. Unsurprisingly, QB1 looked good in a blowout, division-clinching win.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 58.3 281 2 1 109.9

Mahomes’ first touchdown pass of the game was his calling card, a perfectly placed bomb of a throw that landed right in Tyreek Hill’s lap.

There’s a chance, assuming no chicanery when it comes to contract extensions, that Mahomes and Hill go down as one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems of all time, or at least of this era. Like we’ve seen all season, the combination of Mahomes’ arm strength and Hill’s speed can beat any kind of coverage. The Raiders committed a cardinal sin by only bring three pass rushers, meaning Mahomes has plenty of time to set up his base. That is a death knell for any defense. Hill blows past Nick Nelson (23) and Mahomes leads him right into the ball. This play is unstoppable with a good throw. Naturally, it’s a perfect throw.

Chris B. Brown, one of the best football authors in the business, broke down why this was so successful during the game on Twitter.

Kansas City from empty is unfair. This is just four verticals from 3×2, send #1 to the two receiver side on an under route and it becomes 3×1 four verts t.co/ct4U0RMIXn — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) December 30, 2018

You can make the argument that wasn’t even the best touchdown pass Mahomes threw in the game.

This time around, the Raiders were able to get a little pressure around the edge, forcing Mahomes to move up in the pocket (and slightly to his right). With his head up the entire way, he finds Demarcus Robinson deep in single coverage. After that it’s all about Mahomes’ God-given, almost inconceivable arm strength. This one checks all the boxes, too. He throws it deep downfield while on the move from an unorthodox platform. This throws travels approximately 45 yards through the air (based on the eye test) and it’s thrown to exactly the right place. Just unbelievable stuff from No. 15.

Mahomes only threw 24 passes in the game with just 14 completions, which, sadly, limits the number of plays we’re able to feature in this week’s Report. However, there were still enough to make it worth our while. For example, we got another wild crossbody throw with his last of the game.

Nicholas Morrow (50) comes completely unblocked and it looks like he has Mahomes dead to rites in the backfield. QB1, realizing the imminent danger facing him after the play fake to Damien Williams, slips out to his right. Morrow still has a bead on him, so the the throw is rushed. Thanks to keeping his eyes down the field while escaping, he finds Travis Kelce deep in the middle of the field. Again, this is an example of his special arm talent. He twists back to the left, fires a dart and hits his man, once again taking advantage of his target’s huge catch radius. Even plays that look like they’ll be the biggest disasters turn into some of the longest gains with Mahomes.

Continuing with the theme of awkward platforms, he was able to find a way to get Kelvin Benjamin involved again this week, taking advantage of his fancy footwork to set up the throw.

Oakland is able to get pressure on Mahomes again, led by rookie Arden Key (99) beating Eric Fisher on the left side of the line. The quarterback steps up and evades to the left. He’s able to get the ball off just before P.J. Hall (92) hits him. His base is unusual to say the least, letting go of the ball while moving and without his feet planted. Even so, he throws a strike to to Benjamin for a solid gain on first down.

It’s important to praise his arm strength and talent as much as possible, because special skills deserve constant adulation. However, this time around it’s an intangible skill that he shows off on a completion to Kelce.

Kelce runs a simple dig route right at the line to gain. The throw is there as long as Mahomes takes it. Key and Kyle Wilber (58) apply the heat from the outside this time, with the Raiders getting a solid push up the middle too (watch Jeff Allen struggle from the left guard spot). As he typically does, Mahomes stays poised in the face of pressure, not panicking before making a decision. You can see him dart his eyes around quickly before finding Kelce breaking over the middle, still getting the throw off without succumbing to the pressure. Lesser quarterbacks would freak out, but not this MVP.

Again, there weren’t many plays in this game in general from Mahomes (he was replaced by Chad Henne for most of the fourth quarter), so for the sake of basking in his talent let’s watch him rip off a laser of a throw despite a lack of resistance by the Oakland defense.

It doesn’t take a film geek to analyze this pass. The protection is good so Mahomes has time to find a target and throw. Based on the Raiders’ alignment (notice the linebackers surrounding Kelce), the best read here is obvious. Mahomes finds him, lights the cannon and fires it off. Easy completion that takes advantage of a poor defensive setup.

For the sake of enjoying ourselves, let’s watch one more throw on the move.

It’s not deep, it’s not overly complex, but does he execute it to perfection? Yes. Hill runs a good outward-breaking route to create separation and Mahomes fires the throw on a line. Easy play, easy gain. Everything seems easy to Mahomes, though.

THE BAD

The easiest place to start is with the most noticeable statistical miscue of the game from Mahomes, his interception.

In the grand scheme of things this play didn’t mean much. It came right before halftime, and considering the final score (35-3) the Raiders needed a lot more help than this. That said, it’s the same kind of mistake Mahomes has made throughout the season. Trying to make something out of seemingly nothing and forcing a ball where it shouldn’t go.

While that was the only ball actually picked off, Mahomes gave the Raiders plenty of chances to intercept him earlier in the game.

On the bright side, we love watching him throw from different arm angles all the time. On the dark side, Mahomes badly missed his mark and ended up hitting the defender in the hands. Oakland seemingly didn’t do anything right in this game, and this time it bailed Kansas City out.

The final “bad” play in this week’s Report features a shockingly underthrown ball.

It’s hard to know right off the bat whether there was a miscommunication between Mahomes and Kelce, if Mahomes didn’t see Tahir Whitehead (59) or whatever else. No matter what the case was, it’s a terrible throw. Again, though, the Raiders screwed things up incessantly on Sunday and this was another example of that.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The Chiefs actually decided to play defense in this game, so that was a pleasant surprise after the last couple of contests.

Dan Sorensen probably wasn’t the odds-on favorite to win the “who will get a pick-six in this game” pool, but he did it anyway. He was aided by Jared Cook completely giving up on the route and Derek Carr making an awful decision, but a touchdown is a touchdown. That interception snapped a streak of over 300 pass attempts in a row without an interception by Carr.

To the Chiefs’ benefit, that wasn’t the only interception thrown by Carr this weekend.

This is a fairly lazy pass by Carr, and you can tell he never sees Ragland over the middle. The third-year linebacker makes an athletic play to pick the ball off, which deserves praise in spite of how the play ends (you have to imagine the locker room got on Ragland’s case for getting chased down by an offensive lineman). Bob Sutton’s coverage works out this time.

Let’s look at the pass rushing effort from Week 17. This group has been the defense’s best all year, and they showed out again against Oakland.

Justin Houston is working on Kolton Miller (77) on Carr’s blind side. Carr doesn’t feel the heat at any point in the play, so Houston has time to fight his way past Miller. On this play Houston showed off one of the most underrated skills in the league, something he also did back in Week 14 against Baltimore. Instead of just blasting the quarterback from behind, which could result in a roughing the passer flag for all we know, he just goes for the strip and it works. Heads-up play by the veteran.

Houston paired up with Xavier Williams for a sack later in the game as well.

First things first, this additional half sack got Houston to nine on the season, just half a sack less than he had in three more games last year. It’s also positive to see Williams make a good play on the quarterback after struggling for the past few weeks. Williams is blocked by Denzelle Good (69). He overpowers Good on the offensive lineman’s right shoulder and is able to reach Carr. This was an impressive show of strength by the interior rusher.

There was one more strip sack caused by the Chiefs’ pass rush, this time at the hands of Dee Ford.

Ford finishes the season with 13 sacks, a new career high. He’s matched up on right tackle Brandon Parker on this play and, as he’s done all year, he wins with his first step. Watch his quickness off the edge; his first move is far too fast for Parker, who is still turning while Ford is already past him. That get-off speed is elite and is the reason Ford has caused wreaked so much havoc this season.

There was one other takeaway by the Chiefs this weekend, so let’s give Allen Bailey his due.

Bailey is able to poke the ball out from Doug Martin and then has the quick reflexes to recover it. Fumble recoveries always come with a little bit of luck, and you can see in this clip that the ball pops right to Bailey. A few weeks back we discussed that the future of the NFL will include defenses not worrying about yards allowed, only how many turnovers they create. If the Kansas City defense could take the ball away four times a week like this we may not pan it nearly as much as we (rightfully) do.

Moving to the offense for a couple clips, it’s time for a deep dive into Andy Reid’s magical playbook once again.

The Chiefs run misdirection plays better than anyone else. With Robinson in motion before the snap, he’s able to get out ahead of the play and set up a block. Hill trails on the inside handoff and is able to gain a few extra yards while Robinson is holding up Gareon Conley (21). Teams always have to be on their toes when facing the Chiefs offense because these plays are always one snap away, but the next-level creativity can still throw off even the most prepared defense.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

The beauty of blowouts is that even some normally egregious mistakes end up meaning nothing. That’s exemplified by a brutal goal line failure by the Chiefs offense.

Earlier we featured Reggie Ragland’s interception, which set up a first and goal inside the five-yard line. The play featured here is a fourth-down run directly into the line that goes nowhere and ends the scoring threat. The Chiefs have had mediocre run blocking all year (ranked 16th at press time by Football Outsiders) and they have the best collection of skill-position players in the league. That makes this call even more perplexing. Kansas City should never fail to score a touchdown when starting a possession with first and goal.

The last element of the “bad” section this week doesn’t even have a clip, which is more sad than bad. Chris Jones’ NFL-record streak of consecutive games with a sack in a single season is over at 11 games after he didn’t bring down Carr in Week 17. Crazily enough, he didn’t have a single tackle in the game. Not that it was needed, but it would have been impressive to add one more game to the streak.