Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Hype is a dangerous thing. It can create unattainable expectations, and left unchecked it can become debilitating, both for players, franchises and fans. On the flip side, when someone lives up to the hype, it’s one of the most fun things in sports.

Dare I say, Patrick Mahomes may be surpassing the hype.

His numbers through two starts this season are nothing short of absurd. Sure, some of that comes down to coach Andy Reid designing a perfect offense for his skill set, but this is not the norm. Mahomes wasn’t the most hyped member of his quarterback draft class, that was DeShaun Watson. He wasn’t the highest-drafted member of his quarterback draft class, that was Mitchell Trubisky. But he’s not just doing things that put those two to shame, he’s doing things that put almost every other NFL quarterback to shame. Ten touchdown passes through the first two games of the season isn’t just great, it isn’t just special, it’s literally never been done before.

Usually, the Mahomes Report features his good work from every game, his downsides, and then other assorted pros and cons from the Chiefs that week. We had to rearrange the report this week, because there were no negatives worth highlighting.

SHOWTIME

Comp.% Yards TD INT Rate 82.1 326 6 0 154.8

These numbers are just stupid. It’s hard to come up with other descriptors because this isn’t anything we’ve seen before, and it’s nothing close to anything the Chiefs have seen before. The six touchdown passes ties the franchise record, and will all be chronicled here. We’ll work chronologically through Mahomes’ best throws in the Chiefs’ Week 2 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting with his first touchdown.

This throw set the tone for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in Week 2. The throw itself is a rope, or in other words it’s a typical Mahomes throw. He keeps his eyes to the left throughout the play, but you can see how much attention is drawn to Travis Kelce over the middle. With that, Mahomes has Chris Conley in the end zone with inside leverage on his route. The throw leads Conley perfectly and it’s an easy score. Good route design, assisted by the attention Kelce demands, and it turns into light work for Mahomes.

There will be plenty of lasers to break down from No. 15 this week, but there’s a need to also point out his touch every week, because every week he shows it off and it looks prettier every time.

Sammy Watkins is wide open on this play. Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton bit inside and Watkins is too fast to recover against in a footrace down the sideline. Once again, Mahomes leads his receiver to the ball well so he barely needs to break stride (and he’s fast enough that it doesn’t make much difference). A difficult throw, even without tight coverage, looks elementary when you have QB1’s arm talent.

Let’s get back to the lasers.

Mahomes rips this one like my buddy’s mom was ripping cigs at Sandbar in Lawrence on Saturday night. He’s got a clean pocket to step into and he puts the throw right on the money. Kelce is a huge target and has no problem hauling this pass in for a score. There are so many weapons on this Chiefs offense, and when you have a quarterback who can throw with this much power, tight windows look just a little bigger. To be fair, he didn’t exactly need to thread the needle for this score. But it’s a pinpoint throw nonetheless.

Arm strength, as is mentioned frequently, isn’t just deep balls and isn’t just launching missiles like we know Mahomes can and does. When you’ve got momentum going away from the play and can still fire a ball accurately to your target down the field, you’ve got an impressively strong arm.

He’s fading to his left, fading backwards and still throws a perfectly accurate ball. Again, this isn’t normal. He’s rolling away from his dominant side and attempts a pass that’s easy to float or throw inaccurately. Yet, he makes it look like any other throw. Impressive.

Some touchdown passes are easier than others. Touchdown No. 3 from Mahomes versus the Steelers looked pretty easy.

Hunt is owed a lot of credit for his speed and strength to push by Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds for this score. If anything, Mahomes gets credit for the poise on this play. There’s a strong push from the Pittsburgh front seven, which leaves Edmunds isolated on Hunt to the left. Mahomes doesn’t panic, tosses it to his playmaker and lets him finish the play. When you have skill position players that are good as Kansas City’s, you can afford to let them handle the hard parts sometimes.

A common buzzword used for quarterbacks, especially young passers and draft prospects, is “NFL throws” or something of that ilk. That indicates passes that a competent (at worst) pro quarterback needs to be able to make. A back shoulder throw down the sideline? That’s at the top of the list.

The best quarterbacks in the sport are the kinds of guys who make this throw regularly. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, those are the kind of quarterbacks who make this throw with constant precision and effectiveness. It’s wholly unfair to group Mahomes in with that trio, because those are three of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. But that’s the kind of throw this was. He’s forced to throw off his back foot due to the pressure and still fires a bullet to the back shoulder along the sideline. He’s like a playground football player who simultaneously does things most humans can’t dream of doing.

Touchdown No.4. Kelce up the seam. Child’s play.

This was an easy one for Mahomes. Kelce is hard enough to stop for defenses, but if you leave him open at all he’s going to kill you. He’s free in the seam, Mahomes hits him in stride and it’s an easy score. If you give No. 15 a chance, he’ll pick you apart.

Kelce was minimally involved in the Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but his Week 2 performance should get Chiefs fans riled up about his connection with Mahomes.

Perfect accuracy. It’s one thing to have arm strength and to be wild with it (see: Josh Allen), but Mahomes can make all the throws. It gets repetitive and makes you think this is maybe too glowing of a review to keep assigning him these superlatives, but it’s all true. This throw goes right over the top of the defenders into his tight end’s hands. There’s no defense for a perfect throw.

Plays are never dead with Mahomes. His ability to keep his eyes down the field throughout a play has been noted before, and that allows him to find a receiver late in the play as coverage breaks down. Take his fifth touchdown pass versus Pittsburgh as an example.

Play action, roll right and then it’s decision time. On this second-down play, some quarterbacks would go hyper-conservative and throw the ball away. Some may try to run for the marker (just one yard away) to set up first and goal. Mahomes keeps his eyes downfield and waits for a man to come open. In this case, it’s Demarcus Robinson sprinting along the end line. Defensive backs can only cover for so long, and a quarterback with this particular skill can exploit that. This is Rodgers like. Again, that’s an unfair comparison in a lot of ways, but there’s a reason there are only a couple reference points for some of these plays/throws.

Let’s get his sixth touchdown pass in here as well.

There are some quarterbacks who wouldn’t attempt this throw. The coverage is OK, Tyreek Hill isn’t necessarily wide open and an under or overthrown ball could be a disaster. But Mahomes knows he can make this throw. And Hill is one of the fastest people on earth, which makes this a more realistic possibility from the quarterback’s perspective. The throw is on the dot, right between the safety and the corner. It’s shooting fish in a barrel with this guy sometimes.

If most of this review sounds like hyperbole, that’s because it kind of is. Most quarterbacks can’t make these throws, especially young and relatively inexperienced ones. And yet, through two meaningful starts, Patrick Mahomes has eviscerated a pair of defenses. Sure, the Steelers secondary is banged up, but you don’t luck into a 154.8 passer rating.

If any fan base is able to appreciate this sort of excellence, it may be Chiefs fans. This is a franchise mired with mediocre quarterback play throughout much of its history. Even during the Alex Smith era, which featured a lot of wins, the passing game wasn’t exactly must-see TV. But that’s what Kansas City has now, it has a reason to get amped and can appreciate greatness. There’s no guarantee this level of play continues (extrapolated over the course of 16 games, Mahomes is on pace for 80 touchdowns and zero picks, so it’s unlikely), but the rocket arm, calculated risks and beautiful passes in general? That’s the new norm for the Chiefs.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The running game on both sides of the ball was a success this weekend. Offensively, the Chiefs were efficient enough to keep Pittsburgh honest while simultaneously getting the ball in Hunt’s hands more. As a team, the Chiefs averaged 5.1 yards per carry, with 127 yards on 25 rushes. Hunt alone had 75 yards on 18 rushes. This is (and needs to be) a pass-first team, but having the running game be serviceable is an added bonus. On Sunday, it was.

Pittsburgh ran the ball even less this weekend, carrying it just 13 times total. Even so, Kansas City shut it down, holding the Steelers to just 33 yards on the ground. The biggest strength for the Chiefs’ defense is the defensive line and they were stout against the run in Week 2.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

This pass defense is rancid garbage. Ben Roethlisberger eviscerated the Chiefs secondary to the tune of 39/60 for 452 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. That makes this two weeks in a row in which the Chiefs have allowed a 400-yard passer. Nine different Steelers caught a pass, five different Steelers caught at least three and they stayed alive because of their ability to pass effectively.

It was well known entering the season that the secondary would be a weak spot. But through two weeks, it’s bordering on unfair to the offense to force them to need to score every time they’re on the field just to stay above water. Eric Berry will provide a spark when he’s healthy, yes. But he’s not a boundary corner like Steven Nelson, who struggled mightily against the Steelers. Berry can’t play multiple spots at once, just like Kendall Fuller can’t.

When Kansas City runs into a team with a stout pass defense (like it will Week 5 versus Jacksonville), the offense may not be able to score on every possession. It may actually turn the ball over against a ball-hawking defense, too. The secondary must improve before getting into the meat of the schedule, because it can’t be bailed out in every single game. They don’t even need to be “good,” as “mediocre” would be an improvement deserving of fanfare and a Ken Burns documentary series. Bob Sutton, Al Harris, Emmitt Thomas and the defensive backs need to fix this immediately.