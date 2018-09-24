Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

It’s hard to believe how wildly high the Patrick Mahomes standard is just three games into the season. Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers was his least-efficient performance of the year, despite a 115.5 passer rating and three touchdowns. This is uncharted territory for both the Chiefs and for the NFL.

There was a lot to like from the second-year Kansas City passer this week, although he wasn’t flawless like he was in the Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers did a little more to make him uncomfortable, and it showed at times.

Again, though, the juxtaposition of the numbers he posted and the fact that there’s room for him to grow is mind-bending.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 63.2 314 3 0 115.5

Patrick Mahomes’ 13 touchdown passes is the most through three games in NFL history. He hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season. That’s all impressive, sure, but this play is special.

There are, at most, two other quarterbacks in the NFL who can make this play. Those two are Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson (when he’s not being neutered by his offensive coordinator). That’s the entire list. When you take this play and his touchdown pass last week to Demarcus Robinson, it’s already time to put Mahomes in that group.

The roll away from pressure is a vintage Rodgers-like maneuver, for one. Then he reverses field on a dime, gets his eyes up quickly to scan the field and, while covering at least 30-something yards of the 53 1/3-yard width of the field, finds Chris Conley in the corner of the end zone. Plus, he makes the throw while running laterally. There’s a reason only two other players in the league can do this. This is schoolyard football at its peak, but he’s teasing professional defensive players like they’re kids. He even lowers the arm angle on his throw, essentially side-arming it to Conley. This is indefensible.

While on the topic of indefensible throws, let’s get to this week’s deep bomb to Tyreek Hill.

The throw itself is perfect, considering Hill climbs the ladder with ridiculous hops. There’s no way for the 49ers to combat this without just taking Hill out of the play with pass interference. If you give Mahomes time to set up with Hill running deep, it’s all over.

Mahomes’ eyes are something I like to keep track of, because he uses them like a veteran despite now having just four starts under his belt. Often that’s because he does a good job of keeping them up to watch plays develop. On the following throw, though, he uses them as a weapon to attack the defense.

Travis Kelce is the first read on this play, and naturally he draws plenty of attention. The impressive part here, beyond the bullet of a throw, is how Mahomes looks off the coverage. Watch his eyes after the snap. Kelce gets the first look as the play develops. Part of the play is Spencer Ware leaking out to the right out of the backfield. He’s wide open in the flat, and Mahomes shifts his view to him. That holds the defense enough to open a window to Kelce. This is something that will be easier to notice with the naked eye when the All-22 film is available later this week, but you can still see the window between San Francisco linebackers Fred Warner (48) and Reuben Foster (56). Warner was pulled off with Mahomes’ eyes, opening the window. Veteran play by the young quarterback.

Those veteran plays, the kind of plays the most established quarterbacks in the league make, extend to other concepts for Mahomes. He showed a proficiency for making good reads on run-pass option plays through the first two weeks of the season, and exhibited mastery of it on Sunday.

First, the options. Kareem Hunt on the sweep handoff is the obvious run option, while Conley and Sammy Watkins are the pass options. There are a couple moving parts on the San Francisco defense that make this nine-yard completion possible. The player Mahomes is reading is Warner (48). You can see Mahomes’ eyes tracing Warner; at the mesh point, Mahomes sees Warner pulling to the run side of the play (the direction Hunt is heading). With that, the run option closes but the pass options come open. Watkins, who lined up in the left slot on the hash, is the first read, but Warner recovers enough to shut that window (not to mention Watkins is laid out when he breaks upfield). That leaves Conley wide open, though, running a post with inside leverage from the left boundary. 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward is playing outside Conley, which allows him a clean break on his route and an easy completion.

That’s a lot of information to essentially say Mahomes made a great read, went through his progression and found an open target. Textbook execution.

Later in the game, Mahomes found Watkins on another RPO with the simplest route in the book.

This is like playing Madden, that’s how easy this completion was. Mahomes is reading Warner again, and once more Warner bites on the run. As he pulls to the run side (Mahomes’ left, where Hunt is running), Watkins breaks into the middle of the field, vacated by Warner. Mahomes makes the throw in one swift motion. Just pitch and catch, about as easy as you’ll ever see in an NFL game. This is mastery of the concept.

Along with Mahomes showing a perfect grasp of the offense yet again, we had another example of him making an easy throw and letting his playmakers do the hard work again in Week 3.

Defenses simply cannot cover every option the Chiefs have. Conley’s route, a short corner route out of the left slot, clears space for a quick slant by Watkins from the outside, who now just has to beat a linebacker after making the grab. He’s too fast and elusive for the 49ers defense and he zips into the end zone. Good route concept that takes advantage of Watkins’ speed. Excellent all the way around.

And then, there’s this.

The offensive line deserves a lot of credit here, saving the play from total chaos. Mahomes keeps his cool, picks up the ball and looks downfield right away. Kelce somehow navigated into an open spot in the 49ers secondary, and Mahomes slings it to him as if the play didn’t start off as badly as possible.

Week after week, Mahomes plays like he’s a 10-year veteran while also making plays we rarely, if ever, see. The mad scramble touchdown and RPO clinics are both impressive in their own ways. Kansas City’s abundance of playmakers is a huge reason why the Chiefs’ offense is so potent, but Mahomes unlocks everyone’s full potential. This has been discussed before, that it’s important to reign hype in so it doesn’t crush players under its weight when expectations rise, but the hype continues to be deserved.

THE BAD

As mentioned above, this wasn’t a perfect week for Mahomes. Way more good than bad, by far, but there are a few things to take note of where there could be some improvement. One of those is a tendency previously pointed out by Seth Keysor of The Athletic, that Mahomes has a bit of a tendency to step up in the pocket too much.

Generally it’s a good thing to step up in the pocket when you make a throw, but occasionally it’s unnecessary. On this play, the 49ers do a good job applying pressure and collapsing the pocket. Hunt is able to get a little space after throwing a(n ineffective) chip, but Mahomes is committed to looking downfield. Instead of a glance right, he moves up and fires a low ball incomplete. This may sound like nitpicking, and to a degree it is (especially when you consider an incompletion is generally a no harm, no foul play). Sometimes No. 15 likes to try to make a play happen when it’s not there, though (see: his near interception Week 1), and that could end worse than just an incompletion.

There’s a similar theme with this next throw. The play was waived off due to a San Francisco penalty, but the throw is forced into a window that just isn’t there.

Mahomes knew he had a free play, so it’s hard to hold this one against him too much. Still, Kelce was not the best option on this throw.

We saw something rare from Mahomes on Sunday, and that was him not feeling pressure bearing down on him.

You can see Hunt at the top of the screen waving that he’s open. Mahomes, though, doesn’t look that way, instead continually scanning his downfield options. It bites him again here, as there’s a free runner coming from the right. This could have been an easy completion to Hunt. Instead, it’s one of two sacks Mahomes took on the day. This is something he’ll grow to feel more the longer he plays.

If you thought that was rare, this one will be particularly jarring: he underthrew a pass.

I couldn’t believe it either. Richard Sherman makes a good play for the 49ers to break this up, but if the throw led Hill further left it’s a touchdown. Mahomes missed down the field more often that he had in the first two games, but his 58 percent completion rate on deep throws was bound to regress. This likely won’t be a common sight the rest of the season.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The Chiefs actually had a real pass rush in Week 3. After two sacks total in the first two games of 2018, Kansas City racked up four of them in Week 3 alone. That includes the second of the season for Dee Ford.

Ford’s only standout trait is his speed, which is often not enough, but it was good enough on this play to beat a good left tackle in Joe Staley. He had pressure a few different times, which is a necessity for the Chiefs’ pass rush going forward.

Speaking of necessities, Justin Houston had himself a game.

A Justin Houston strip sack, it’s like we’re back in 2014. Rookie linemen struggle with veteran pass rushers frequently in the NFL, and that was on display again for San Francisco right tackle Mike McGlinchey in this matchup with Houston. Again, this team needs a pass rush desperately, so if Ford and Houston can get in a rhythm it’s going to add a new element to a barren Chiefs defense.

As for good moments from the offense in Week 3, it’s time to look at another gem from Andy Reid playbook.

This is reminiscent of something Memphis ran versus Kansas in Lawrence back in 2015, when Paxton Lynch and Doroland Dorceus (among others) wrecked the KU defense by spamming misdirection handoffs throughout the second half. Pay attention to who gets the handoff from Mahomes, though; that’s Tyreek Hill. Reid is throwing the kitchen sink at opponents this year and it’s a pleasure to watch. His teams have shown a tendency to get complacent in the past (remember last year?) so continually throwing in new wrinkles is big for this offense. These college elements keep working for Kansas City, so they need to keep finding their way into game plans.

To cap off the good, let’s admire Travis Kelce doing superhuman things.

Comical.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

The following tables are the Chiefs’ drive charts from the game against the 49ers.

First half:

# Plays Result 11 TD 8 TD 5 TD 8 TD 9 TD

Second half:

# Plays Result 6 Punt 3 Punt 9 FG 10 End

That’s not a great look. To be fair, the 49ers held the ball for what seemed like forever in the second half. But the offense stalled and couldn’t cash in, while also benefiting from a bevy of calls against the 49ers, including some of the ticky-tack variety. Thirty-eight points should always be enough to win, but you’d like to see a little more than just three points in the second half.

As for the defense, that unit has allowed 400 or more yards in every game so far this season. It’s hard to complain about a win in the NFL, especially one that propels you to a 3-0 record, but it shouldn’t have even been as close as the final score indicates.

Some of the problems with the defense this week started with play calling, such as this abomination near the end of the first half.

What is this, Bob Sutton? Sure, it’s third and long, but you’re essentially daring the offense to break a big play and they did just that. This is a poor-tackling Kansas City defense, and being painfully passive like this risks exposing that flaw. This was a terrible schematic decision.

As for execution failures, there were plenty of those as well.

I once saw a reddit post asking for good plays to run with a children’s flag football team. The top answer was to isolate the fastest player on the team on one side of the field, then have them run a crossing route while the rest of the receivers scattered. The poster claimed it would leave the fastest kid open every time. Apparently 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan read the same post, because that’s exactly what San Francisco did to score this touchdown. Jimmy Garoppolo will never have an easier touchdown pass.

The Chiefs would test that statement in this exact same game, however.

It’s never good to see an opposing fullback that wide open. Kyle Juszczyk essentially fielded a punt to score this touchdown. Another breakdown, another reason to be worried about this defense when it plays a more cohesive offense.

The run defense was also a bigger problem than expected in the win this Sunday. The Chiefs gave up 178 rushing yards and 6.1 yards per carry to the 49ers. Matt Breida, the top-ranked running back by Football Outsiders through two weeks, had another big game in Week 3, this time at Kansas City’s expense.

As was broken down on Friday’s edition of 580 Sports Talk, Breida spends an above-average amount of time behind the line of scrimmage, while also running east-west as much as anyone in the league so far this year. That was data available publicly from NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Naturally, the Chiefs let him kill them on the outside. In the above play, it was due to poor tackling and contain. In the below play, it was just them getting beaten on an outside pitch.

Everyone knows the defense is bad, that’s far from a hot take. That’s not an excuse for bad play calls and constant breakdowns, though. It’s one thing to not have the bodies and the talent to execute a game plan. It’s another, though, to simply not be prepared and to constantly be put in bad situations because of your scheme. There’s no reason to have faith in Bob Sutton at this juncture.