Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Only one touchdown pass? A passer rating under 90? Is everything we knew about Patrick Mahomes a lie?

No. In fact, he showed us in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos that he’s even better than previously advertised.

I’ve long held the belief that fourth-quarter comebacks is one of the least helpful stats in sports. There’s so much that can go wrong and take a would-be winning drive and turn it on its head after the fact. That being said, having a quarterback who remains poised and sees no dip in execution in those high-leverage moments, or even plays at a higher level in them, is something most teams only dream of having. Mahomes has all of that in his arsenal.

The Broncos did everything they could to stifle the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, and did for a lot of the game. The stats weren’t gaudy on Monday night, but the eye test certainly was. It’s impossible to watch what Mahomes did against Denver and not appreciate that he’s capable of doing anything on the field.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 62.2 304 1 0 89.5

Per usual, there was a lot to like about the young quarterback’s performance this week. At the forefront, though, is the touchdown drive he led late in the fourth quarter.

Several plays stand out from the drive, the first of which was a simple yet perfectly executed RPO, a continuing trend from last week’s game.

The two options here are Kareem Hunt on the handoff and Tyreek Hill running a slant. Mahomes’ read is Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54), who follows Hunt on the run option. That leaves the middle of the field vacated, which gives Mahomes an easy throw to Hill for a first-down gain. This was a great play call to get rhythm on the most important drive of the game.

In chronological order, the next key play from Mahomes on the drive was the play that has the entire sports world buzzing: the left-handed pass.

I have vivid memories of a Broncos game from when I was kid in which Jake Plummer was under pressure, threw the ball erratically with his left hand and had it picked off. That was comical (and still is). This play by Mahomes is exceptional. He shows off his quickness to roll left with pressure coming quickly from Von Miller. With that heat-seeking missile on his tail, he has the presence of mind to switch hands and lob the ball forward to Hill for a first down. There’s no chance he gets that ball off with his right hand, but he makes the snap decision to switch and it works. You can’t defend this, and there aren’t many players in the league who would even consider this.

Also note that this play doesn’t happen if he just puts his head down and runs; he keeps every pass play alive by constantly scanning downfield.

Along with the aforementioned RPO concepts, Mahomes has mastered the art of rolling right and hitting a sliding Hill deep.

Back in Week 1 against the Chargers he was able to complete a similar pass. This time around he steps up between Miller and Shaq Barrett (48) who are bringing pressure from the edges, then abandons the pocket while waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s not easy to throw a ball that accurately while moving, dominant side or not. Evasiveness, accuracy and arm strength all on display.

There was one more big play from Mahomes on the drive, the throw which effectively set up the winning touchdown run by Kareem Hunt.

Patrick Mahomes loves playing in Denver, and apparently Demetrius Harris does too. It’s difficult to tell from the broadcast angle, though will be more clear when All-22 film is available, but the route concept here is solid and buys Harris plenty of open space. You can tell from where Mahomes is looking that Harris wasn’t the first read, but he lets the play develop and delivers a strike.

Things like that touchdown drive are why it’s not completely irrational to make comparisons between Mahomes and the game’s best quarterbacks. A little premature considering size of samples and resumes, but it’s an elite group who can make the extraordinary look commonplace.

Beyond that one drive in particular, there was a smattering of notable plays by Mahomes against the Broncos. First and foremost, a candidate for play of the game, was a throw that makes him just seem like an alien.

Breaking down film of Mahomes is fun on multiple levels. One of those levels is breaking down schemes and concepts and the minutiae of individual plays. Another level is just watching No. 15 do things nobody else can do. This is an example of the latter. Running left, contorting his body back to field and delivering a perfect strike to Travis Kelce. You can’t defend a perfect pass, and you especially can’t defend a perfect pass from a nearly impossible angle.

Let’s get to this week’s examples of Mahomes’ signature arm strength.

Mahomes does a good job of evading pressure again, stepping up and shifting right. He identifies his target downfield, absorbs a hit and has his forward momentum stopped but still rifles the ball to Demarcus Robinson. Unnatural strength.

The Chiefs didn’t have a ton of chances to throw deep against the Broncos in Week 4, which is a credit to the Broncos defense more than anything. But Mahomes still found opportunities to push the ball and show off the cannon a little bit.

There’s no play in particular in this week’s report that exhibits how good Mahomes is at throwing on the run, but you can throw any of these clips and notice it right away. As for this throw, he’s running right and does a good job of tracking Harris throughout the play. His man gets open and he finds him with a good throw. Great footwork to escape a shoestring tackle as well.

Back to throwing on the run, back to the arm strength: In this next throw, one of the biggest plays of the game, Mahomes shows a lot of faith in Hill and makes a throw in a window the size of a small porthole.

The previous cross-body throw deserves adulation, but this one is almost as impressive considering how much velocity is on this throw. The most incredible part of this play is Mahomes’ feet, though. As he delivers the pass, neither of his feet are on the ground. He’s completely airborne. It’s mind-bending that he could throw the ball with pinpoint accuracy and this much zip while his momentum is going away from the target and he doesn’t have a grounded base. This is fun stuff.

While the flashy plays always get the most hype for Mahomes (and anyone, really), watching him learn and develop from week to week is also special. Just from last week, he struggled at sensing pressure from the outside and he took a sack. This week, he felt the blindside pressure and still made a play.

Bradley Chubb (55) is bringing pressure for Denver on Mahomes’ blind side. Unlike last week, when Mahomes took a huge hit in the pocket, he felt the heat and moved the pocket. He throws from an awkward base and completes the pass, which is impressive but we know he can do that by now. But seeing him make a major adjustment in just one week like feeling pressure and avoiding it is a great sign for his development.

Let’s finish up the positives from Mahomes’ Week 4 performance with a couple of nice throws to Kelce.

Kelce shakes Brandon Marshall with a nice double move, runs a simple dig route from the slot and Mahomes fires a dart to him. Simple and pleasant to watch, to say the least. One of my favorite things to watch Mahomes do is lower his arm angle to make some of these throws. It’s like a pitcher changing his arm slot on different pitches. Not a shocking comparison.

Finally, his lone touchdown pass of the game.

Simple. Fun. Good.

THE BAD

As was previously stated, the Broncos defense played a solid game on Monday night. They did a good job bringing pressure and forcing tough throws. Some of these plays aren’t necessarily bad by Mahomes, but are things we’re not used to seeing because nobody has played a great defensive game against him yet.

For example, on this play Denver ate up the Kansas City offensive line and did a great job covering the Chiefs receivers, forcing a safe throwaway at Kelce’s feet.

It’s smart to not take a risk here, but there’s nothing Mahomes can do with this play. Again, this one is mostly a credit to Denver than a demerit against Mahomes.

There were some big risks that Mahomes took, though.

In the first quarter, Mahomes again escapes pressure and fires a pass, but the window isn’t there on this play and Sammy Watkins has no chance to make a play. The ball is batted up and nearly picked off. You like the confidence and you’re willing to live with the risks when they pay off as often as they do, but this was ill-advised.

Similarly, Mahomes took a deep shot that was more up for grabs than we usually see from him.

Adam Gotsis (99) shoos Mahomes out of the pocket on this play. The throw has too much air under it, it’s left a little short and Harris almost has to play defense to avoid an interception. Again, the risks are OK with how often they work out for the Chiefs, but these were difficult throws with tiny margins for error.

There was other notable example of the Broncos throwing Mahomes off his game in the first half, when he missed Kelce on a throw out of an RPO.

Mahomes made the right read here, just followed it up with a rare bad throw. Every quarterback has one, it’s nothing to be concerned about. It’s just something we’re not used to seeing through the first quarter of the season.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Monday night was a tough one for the Chiefs offensive line, evidenced by what the Broncos pass rush was able to do to disrupt Mahomes. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was the exception because he played a fantastic game lined up against Von Miller. Miller is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and he was AWOL in Denver. Schwartz is Kansas City’s best lineman and he showed why on Monday.

Sticking with the offense, Kareem Hunt had his best game of the year in the win over Denver, both catching the ball and running it. He rushed for 121 yards on 19 carries, and he showed off the punishing strength he put on display throughout last season.

Tackling Hunt is a scary proposition for any defensive back, as you can see in this clip. The Chiefs don’t need to run the ball much to have an effective offense, but that doesn’t mean Hunt won’t still be an important part of the offense. Whether he’s rushing or receiving, he’s a valuable weapon in the underneath game.

As for the defense: It may be time to talk to your kids about Dee Ford being good.

He’s got three sacks through four games, and this one comes right after he got dinged up in Week 3 versus San Francisco. This team desperately needs a pass rush and is Ford is that guy then everyone will take it.

Dee Ford is killing it. The contract year is undefeated — Sam (@SamDanes26) October 2, 2018

NON-MAHOMES BAD

Dear God, can somebody please make a tackle?

Royce Freeman (28) should have been stopped for no gain here. Kendall Fuller had a brutal game for Kansas City, including a complete whiff on this play. Denver would kick a field goal on this drive, but it’s amazing teams don’t score more often/more touchdowns against a team that is so bad at tackling.

Speaking of:

This is disgusting. What are you doing, Anthony Hitchens? This play should have been stopped for a loss, yet Freeman springs free and hits the end zone. The defense made a couple good plays in the game, and did a solid job on third downs, but this team isn’t winning anything without being to make simple tackles. After Week 4 the Chiefs have the worst defensive DVOA in the NFL, and Football Outsiders’ projections have them finishing the year as the worst defense in the league as well.

Another way to look at it: As good as Mahomes and the offense have been, the defense is putting way too much pressure on them by not even being able to tackle with consistency.