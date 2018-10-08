Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

In a surprise to nobody, Patrick Mahomes struggled more against Jacksonville’s defense in Week 5 more than he had against other teams to this point. Considering the Jaguars have the best defense in the NFL, that makes sense. There were no touchdown passes, multiple interceptions and a few other bad decisions this Sunday. That said, he still made some impressive plays, showed off his impeccable arm and even made history in a 30-14 Chiefs win.

Against an opposing defense that brought a lot of pressure and can cover as well as anybody in the game, decision making was under the microscope for Mahomes in Week 5.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 57.9 313 0 2 62.7

Without a touchdown pass to start with, we’ll begin with the throw of the day, a deep strike with perfect touch down the right sideline to Travis Kelce.

Everything about this play is perfect. There’s a ton of congestion in the pocket, with Tyreek Hill coming in motion to effectively make this a “21 personnel” formation (two running backs, one tight end) instead of what it technically is, “11 personnel” (one running back, one tight end). Then, with pressure coming from both sides, Mahomes still steps up in the pocket and quickly identifies Kelce to his right. The touch on this throw couldn’t be any better; we know Mahomes can rip it, but to get this much air under the ball and still put it on the money is an elite skill. Not many guys can drop this dime with regularity, especially when shifting in the pocket. This is the archetype for the phrase “arm talent.”

What may be the most incredible thing about this pass, though, is that it’s completed without a full throwing motion. There’s a small windup and minimal follow through, and the ball is on the money. Again, elite arm talent.

Sticking with the deep-ball trend, Mahomes had a couple downfield throws in the arsenal on Sunday.

Hill versus Jalen Ramsey was one of the most hyped one-on-one matchups we’ve had in recent memory. One of the best (and fastest) receivers in the game versus arguably the best cornerback in the league. Eventually speed prevailed and Mahomes took advantage. Just like the previous throw, this pass has the perfect amount of touch as well as pinpoint accuracy. Ramsey has good closing speed, but that’s not enough when the throw leads Hill without forcing him to break stride.

The Chiefs’ sneakiest big-play target this year, fullback Anthony Sherman, is the recipient of the next pass. It looks like a risky throw, but a combination of tangible and intangible traits relieve some of the pressure.

As for the tangible skills, we know by now how good Mahomes is at throwing while moving. And, just like he showed last week against Denver, he can make the throws without having a grounded base. This is another pass that No. 15 releases while airborne. This throw isn’t lofted in like the one to Kelce, but there’s enough air under it to give Sherman time to catch up.

So where do the intangibles come in? For one, this is a quick decision by Mahomes. Jacksonville’s defense is known primarily for its speed, and that’s on display here. It takes a quick decision, plus trust in your ability to fit the ball in a tight window, to make this play work. Mahomes exhibits that faith in his own talent every week (to both positive and negative results, as we’ll see later), and this is no different. Veteran play by a first-year starter.

It’s time for the weekly installment of Mahomes using his eyes as a weapon, this time finding Chris Conley for a first down.

Kelce is clearly the first read on this play, given that Mahomes is tracking him throughout the play’s development. However, Tyler Patmon (23) is in close coverage, so that option is likely an easy catch but a short gain. Mahomes keeps scanning as he rolls right, though, and because of that he can find Conley wide open. This is why plays are never dead with this quarterback. He keeps plays alive, doesn’t lock in too quickly on his first read and makes not just the obvious throw, but the smart throw. This is another example of his good decision making on Sunday.

Next is another less-than-sexy throw, but one that you have to be able to make if you want to be successful in this league.

With this much pressure collapsing the pocket, there’s no time to overanalyze the play and wait for what you think is going to happen. Mahomes scans his receivers, sees Kelce and throws right away when he breaks back to the ball. Simple in concept but not in execution, given the fact four Jaguars are bearing down on him. The most effective plays aren’t always the flashiest, but on a third down deep in your own territory, you’ll take this.

Plus, he actually threw to the marker and got the first down. Look around the NFL any given weekend and professional teams are still throwing short of the sticks. It’s infuriating, and makes you appreciate the ability of Mahomes and play calls of Andy Reid that much more.

To close out the positive throws, let’s have fun with a couple more demonstrations of Mahomes’ cannon of an arm.

He has all day to throw thanks to great blocking up front, and that gives the receivers a chance to work themselves open against a zone defense. Mahomes finds Sammy Watkins for an easy completion down the field. If you put a linebacker, even one as athletic and quick as Myles Jack (44), anywhere near a wide receiver, Mahomes will make you pay. Great execution by the entire offense.

And, of course, a patented Patrick Mahomes laser.

This is a sinker ball of a throw, one that only his receiver could catch. The window for this throw isn’t tiny, but it certainly isn’t huge, so the velocity and positioning is key to make the completion. Doing his best impression of Felix Hernandez delivering a fastball with the leg kick, Mahomes threads the needle for a first down.

There’s one more example to get to of Mahomes’ quick-trigger decision making, and it came on his first-quarter touchdown run.

The decision to run instead of pass is one that he has to make instantly once he looks upfield. There are plenty of defensive players around, so it’s a snap decision whether or not he’s going to tuck and run. Kareem Hunt is driven out of the play and Demetrius Harris is in a disadvantageous place to catch a pass, so Mahomes makes the right call and takes it himself. This is a heady play and is another, different example of why the coaching staff is enamored with his intangibles.

THE BAD

The first miscue of the day is an obvious one: Mahomes’ first interception of the season.

Stepping up in the pocket and away from pressure is a good thing, so there’s that. But the throw sails on him and is easy pickings for Tashaun Gipson. There’s not much more to break down about this; it was just a mistake that got away from him. Every quarterback has plays like this, so there’s no use getting overly critical of a common interception. But we knew this was coming, and it’s not a shock that it came against a great defensive unit.

His second interception of the game was a different story, however.

This was a Murphy’s Law play: everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. Harris doesn’t chip Dante Fowler (56) as he comes across the formation, so Fowler is a free runner at Mahomes. That speeds up the decision-making process, and he makes a bad one. You love the ability to extend plays and take risks that other players simply can’t take advantage of, so you’ll live with a play like this now and again. But a throw into tight coverage by one of the best defensive backs in the NFL in AJ Bouye isn’t something you want to see often.

As mentioned above, nobody trusts Mahomes’ ability more than himself. Generally, that’s a great thing because he won’t second guess his reads too often. This time the window for his throw never developed, however, and he ended up trying to make an impossible play. Granted, that kind of pressure in your face is challenging to handle, but this was never going to pan out.

Along the same vein, sometimes you need to recognize when a play isn’t going to work and abandon ship. That didn’t happen on this huge loss in the red zone.

To be completely correct, this was a play that only started in the red zone. The Jaguars have everyone covered, so Mahomes has nowhere to go with the ball. The pressure, which is initially kept at bay, eventually cracks the protection. Mahomes scrambles backwards, stumbles and makes a bad situation worse. He rarely diverts his eyes from the play, but on this one he was completely turned around and that proved cataclysmic. Disasters going to happen against elite defenses whether you’re a rookie or a veteran, so this isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary. That doesn’t prevent it from being an objective disaster, though.

There’s one more play that falls into the “bad” category for Mahomes this week, and that’s solely for the execution, not the read.

We didn’t see as much RPO action against Jacksonville as we have in past weeks from Kansas City, because the Jaguars are so good up front that coaches know those sort of plays are more easily disrupted. That said, this is an RPO that Mahomes makes the right read on. The linebackers all crash right (the run side of the option), which means that Mahomes will pull back the handoff at the mesh point and pass. Watkins (lined up in the slot) is the first read given Mahomes’ eyes, but when he’s covered as the play develops he goes to the screen pass instead. To this point, everything is done perfectly. Then he bungles the throw.

Having Fowler and Calais Campbell (93) charging at you is another tough situation to handle, but you expect Mahomes to still complete this pass. Good setup, good reads, awful execution.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Where in the world did this defense come from? Specifically, where did the ability to take the ball away come from? This team had three takeaways in four weeks, then forced five turnovers in Week 5. To be fair, to repurpose a phrase from West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, it’s the Blake Bortles factor.

The man was throwing it off his own offensive line’s helmets. This is comical (mostly because the Chiefs benefited from it). Plus, this particular interception led to this glorious celebration.

Interception celebration 💯 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DypEDtHOUK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2018

After a grizzly first four games of the season, if the Kansas City defense is taking the ball away then it deserves to be celebrated. That’s especially the case when Jordan Lucas is making plays.

If you didn’t know who Jordan Lucas was before Sunday’s game, you’re not alone. But he made a really nice play here on a diving interception, and he deserves praise for it.

Neither of those interceptions (or the Orlando Scandrick’s late in the game) compare to, nor had the impact, of Chris Jones’ pick-six, which essentially put the game away early.

Jones is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in the league and he put that on display here. Watch his head as he reads this play and you can see him analyze what to do in real time. He identifies that the screen is coming, follows Bortles’ eyes and makes the pick. Just sensational play recognition.

While not an interception, the following play by rookie Armani Watts was one of the best of the game, not just for technical ability but also because of the ensuing point swing.

This was a fourth down and two yards to go play, and going for it was the right decision by Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone. Kansas City is bound to put up points, so you have to get on the board as much as possible. Watts is in man coverage on Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (88) and stays on him tight after he breaks in on his route. Bortles doesn’t make a terrible throw, but Watts makes an excellent play to fully extend and bat the ball away before creating contact. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and defensive backs coach Emmett Thomas have to be thrilled with a fourth-round pick making a play like that.

As for the aforementioned point swing, the Jaguars obviously didn’t cash in here and the Chiefs went on to kick a field goal. That’s a nine or 10-point swing that can be traced to this PBU.

Kansas City’s front seven also racked up five sacks in the win (a season high), the most important of which may have been this strip sack by Dee Ford.

Jaguars right tackle Jeremy Parnell (78) gets murdered off the snap, which is how a speed-rush specialist like Ford makes his biggest plays. He now has four sacks on the year, but that’s not the most important part of this play. Breeland Speaks recovers the fumble, which is relevant mostly to prove that, yes, Speaks is still on the roster and can physically contribute. Glad to see the Chiefs’ first pick of this year’s draft doing something productive on the field.

Quickly, let’s get back to the offense for this week’s best play from deep in Andy Reid’s playbook.

The Statue of Liberty is one of the famous and beloved trick plays in the sport. Most people can’t say they’ve seen it run with a reverse toss to a receiver who lined up in the slot, though. It works so well because Hill has blazing speed, but also because this is another play nobody in the league is using (or has ever used). Continue to say what you will about Reid’s clock management or other in-game decisions, but he is running circles around the league when it comes to play design right now.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

Now that we got the fun stuff from the defense out of the way, it needs to be pointed out that there were still a lot of lapses by Bob Sutton’s unit in Week 5. For example, Bortles still threw for over 400 yards against this defense. Yes, it took 61 attempts, and yes, he still threw four interceptions, but you can’t ever allow Blake Bortles to pass for 430 yards against you, that’s unacceptable.

Jacksonville’s offensive output wasn’t terrible, it just couldn’t hold onto the ball. It outgained Kansas City 502-424 and only averaged one-tenth of a yard less per play. This was only a two score game, and despite the feeling that the Chiefs dominated, it was in doubt well into the fourth quarter. Don’t forget, the Jaguars recovered an onside kick after their second touchdown. This was a win, but disaster loomed briefly, even if it was a faint presence.

The penalties also need to be discussed, because committing 11 penalties for over 100 yards is unacceptable. Not every penalty was on the Chiefs’ defense, but a vast majority were, including three on a single drive. Not to mention two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Ford, which got him disqualified from the game in the fourth quarter. That’s the sign of an undisciplined team, and this shaky defense can’t afford to be undisciplined. Against a halfway competent offense, this unit it prone to giving up a lot of points and a lot of yards. Going forward, Kansas City needs to clean up the penalties, because the likes of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will take advantage of those mistakes. The defense was undoubtedly better in Week 5, but there’s a long way to go before we can feel comfortable with that group.