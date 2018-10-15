Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Like a Joyce Manor album, the Patrick Mahomes experience was derailed in the first half but he gave New England a constant headache in the second half of the Chiefs’ Week 6 loss to the Patriots. It was a rough start to the game, with Mahomes going just 14/23 with two interceptions in the first half. The second half was a wildly different story, though.

Not only did Mahomes throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but he also showed the ability to learn and adjust on short notice. Save for a few examples, the mistakes he made early didn’t manifest themselves again late. You can’t gloss over the mistakes, because they weren’t pretty to say the least, but the positives outweighed the negatives by far on Sunday Night Football.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 63.9 352 4 2 109.9

After not having any touchdowns to review last week, there were plenty of them in Week 6. First up, the throw that you cannot convince me was intended for Kareem Hunt.

With every fiber of my being, I know this pass was intended for Tyreek Hill. With that assumption (or knowledge), it’s a perfect pass. It’s a beautiful spiral that’s lobbed into the only vacated area on the left half of the field. This goes beyond a touch pass, this could not have been laid in there any better. The offensive line does a good job of giving Mahomes time to let every route develop/let his receivers work open, and that’s why I firmly believe this was intended for Hill.

Mahomes is already great at throwing players open. If this ball was going to Hunt, he would have released it at about the same time Hunt turns his head. Instead, he buys time by shifting the pocket left and eases it in to Hill. That’s a lot of trust in your receiver to get open, but also a smart decision by Mahomes to go for the sure thing (in this case, that’s six points).

That was his third touchdown pass of the game. The first one showed all the classic Mahomes traits we’ve come to know, plus a little extra on the intangible side.

First of all, wheel routes with Hunt are unfair. The Patriots are playing zone, and once cornerback Jason McCourty (30) gets turned around he has no chance to keep up with Hunt. As for the throw, this is peak Mahomes. Scans the field, doesn’t rush a decision, rolls to his right and launches a perfect strike while on the move. This is exactly what we’ve come to expect from No. 15, he seems to have a throw like this every week. The accuracy on this throw is almost as impressive as the arm strength.

What about the intangibles? The context for this touchdown pass is important. This was the third play of the second half, thus it was just three plays after Mahomes threw his second touchdown of the game (more on that later). The “short memory” for quarterbacks is a valuable trait, so to see Mahomes exhibit something else that’s highly sought after in veteran passers is great. He isn’t shaken at all by his struggles in the first half and instead goes right back out on the field and starts chucking it again.

Mahomes’ second touchdown pass of the game was another one to Hill, and again he threw an excellent pass for the score.

There isn’t much to analyze here, it’s just perfection. The offensive line holds up long enough for Hill to break away from Devin McCourty (32), and Mahomes drops it in the bucket. You can’t defend this throw, it’s flawless.

As for his final touchdown pass, it’s as much the yards after catch by Hill as it is the throw, but we should bask in the arm strength, anyway.

This time there is pressure, with Adrian Clayborn (94) coming from Mahomes’ blindside. He senses it and moves up in the pocket, where he has plenty of room to step into the throw and rip it deep. Hill catches it and does the rest, outrunning everyone in the secondary as he’s known to do. It’s hard enough to stop Hill, but giving him this much space indicates a total meltdown among the defensive backs, and Mahomes makes them pay.

Beyond the touchdowns, the Mahomes cannon was on full display several other times on Sunday night, including one throw late in the second quarter that got Cris Collinsworth all kinds of hot and bothered during the broadcast.

Mahomes has time, but needs to evade once Clayborn and Kyle Van Noy (53) come free. This is another vintage Mahomes play. He keeps his eyes down the field to follow his receivers so that he can make a play once one comes open, rolls to his non-dominant side and is still able to square up the throw. He fires it against the grain and it hits his target in the numbers. This is crazy. Plus, it’s another installment of throws he makes while airborne. Watch him torque his upper body, rotating his torso right while squaring up and then launching it. This goes beyond arm talent, it’s just unique physical abilities all around.

The following throw is another one made on the move, this time going right, and the placement is perfect again.

Dont’a Hightower (54) comes free, so Mahomes needs to escape again. This time he’s got Travis Kelce working around the numbers on the right side. Mahomes does all his typically impressive moves in order to set up the play, throwing on the run and all that. But he also puts this ball not only in a place where just his man can catch it, but also where Kelce is protected. There’s no chance this throw gets blown up on contact, neither is there a chance Kelce absorbs a huge hit while making the grab. The throw it low and away, so Kelce can go down and get it without risking a hit. Again, it’s the accuracy that is more impressive than anything on this completion.

For as much as Mahomes loves having Hill in the receiving corps (as any quarterback would), he shows regularly that he loves having big targets, too, because it let’s him play a little faster and a little looser.

Not exactly a huge window or a huge margin of error on this pass, but he takes the chance anyway because A) Chris Conley has a massive catch radius, and B) he can get the throw in his receiver’s hands quicker than a defensive back can react to it. This pass reminded me of Mahomes’ first-career completion, when Demetrius Harris caught a deep ball just over the outstretched arms of Will Parks, although this was a seemingly more reckless attempt. There aren’t many players at any level of football who would even attempt this throw, let alone who could complete it.

Let’s get to a quick sample of RPOs to close out the positive throws this week. These aren’t unique, because every week you can see Mahomes slice up a defense with these plays. But in a league in which these types of plays are en vogue (rightfully so), the Chiefs are as good at utilizing them as anyone.

Hightower is the read for Mahomes, lined up as the outside linebacker to Mahomes’ right. He takes about four shuffle steps toward the run option, which is more than enough space for Mahomes to rifle a pass to Kelce, who was running a five-yard hitch. This is textbook execution and almost too easy for Kansas City.

One play later, Kelce is open for another sizable gain.

Once again, the linebackers are shifting toward the run at the mesh point. Kelce, lined up as a wing right, comes across the formation with Hightower isolated in coverage. That’s a massive mismatch that benefits the Chiefs. Nine yards have never looked so easy. Easy throws like these are good for building momentum and rhythm for a quarterback, especially when your quarterback executes them flawlessly. Both of these plays came from the first half, when Mahomes was struggling, so expect to see this family of plays spammed, so to speak, going forward if he goes through mid-game slumps.

THE BAD

For as high as the highs were for Mahomes in the second half, the lows were almost just as low in the first half. That was especially the case on his second interception, which came late in the second quarter.

Against Jacksonville last week, Mahomes’ second interception was an ill-advised throw on the run into a window that wasn’t there. This one was of the same ilk. The team is trailing by 15 points right before halftime, the offense is moving and he wants to get some momentum going into the break. That’s all understandable and certainly something he can do, but this was a bad decision. There is a sea of Patriots around Kelce, and even a tight, precise spiral with elite velocity wasn’t going to make it to him. A classic example of trying to do too much and being risky with the ball because of it.

Late in the game, while it didn’t result in an interception, Mahomes got greedy and tried to make an improbable play in a critical situation.

In fairness, the pocket collapsed immediately and New England had good coverage from the jump. Even so, a deep throw off your back foot into the middle of the field isn’t the best choice. The defense deserves credit for this one, though.

The Patriots defense, in terms of both scheme and execution, deserves all the credit for Mahomes’ first interception of the game as well.

New England did a lot of disguising on Sunday, which threw Mahomes off balance in the first half. He admitted as much in the postgame in regard to this pick. Hightower makes a great play to make the interception, but it’s schemed phenomenally. As annotated above, he runs up to the line of scrimmage at the start of the play, bluffing inside pressure, then drops back into coverage. Mahomes never sees him, thinks he has an open throw to Kelce and gets picked off.

Here’s the same play from a different perspective:

From this view, you can tell even more clearly that Mahomes never saw Hightower. Great play design by the New England defense, and Mahomes needs to see the field a little better.

Other than the interceptions, Mahomes was just generally off kilter for the first 30 minutes of this weekend’s game. For example, on two plays on the same first-quarter drive he overshot his receiver. First was a usually deadly wheel route for Hunt that went begging.

This is completely uncharacteristic of No. 15. As was the next throw:

Every quarterback overthrows receivers sometimes, that’s not a big deal. But given the fact that these throws were open (let alone wide open on the first pass), it’s jarring to see Mahomes miss them.

For as bad a couple decisions were and as surprising as the overthrows were, it really is impressive and important that Mahomes bounced back with a strong second half. When he plays as well as he did in the second half and is able to keep the Chiefs in the game with such a strong performance, you will always take the small number of mistakes. There’s a Mr. Favre from Kiln, Mississippi on Line 1, by the way.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

The Chiefs offense this year has been called a college-like offense, both in mocking ways and just as an objective point. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, because creative elements from the college game (or even lower levels) can make an impact in the pro game. That was never more apparent than in Week 6, when Andy Reid dialed up a triple-option play.

This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen in an NFL game. Option one is the halfback dive, option two is the quarterback keeper, option three is the pitch to Hill. Mahomes shows off some toughness by lunging forward on the keeper, but this was excellent across the board. Van Noy couldn’t keep up for New England, he just wasn’t ready for the option. Reid pulled another fast one on Sunday, and it worked again.

Elsewhere on offense, Kareem Hunt feasted in Foxboro for the second year in a row. This week he netted the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, and also ran for 80 yards on eight yards per carry. He was a massive asset for the Kansas City offense against New England. The following play is arguably one of the best runs of his career.

Patient, explosive, agile, this play has everything. Quietly, he’s up to fourth in the NFL in rushing yards this season, and against the Patriots in his brief career he’s been incredible.

Rush Yds Yds/rush Rec Yds Yds/rec TD 228 8.4 203 20.3 4

On the defensive side, once again the defensive line was the strong suit for the Chiefs. Chris Jones has been playing well the past couple of weeks, and that includes a strip sack in the first half against the Patriots.

Tom Brady wasn’t ready for Jones whatsoever. Left guard Joe Thuney (62) pulls, which leaves center David Andrews (60) alone to block Jones. Andrews gets whipped like a government mule on this play because Jones has too much explosion off the snap and he easily gets to Brady to knock the ball out. Consistency was Jones’ biggest issue last year, but he’s been consistently good for several weeks running in 2018.

The most remarkable play of the game for the Chiefs secondary, however, was the second strip sack of the night.

Yes, the Chiefs secondary actually held up long enough for the front seven to record a coverage sack. It seems impossible, but truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. Why Brady spent 10 seconds scrambling around without throwing the ball away, the world may never know, but the secondary did a good job staying in pursuit and bringing him down eventually. This was truly unbelievable.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

Tackling across the NFL is bad. With all the rules about contact practices, tackling will remain bad for the foreseeable future. Even with that in mind, the Chiefs are probably the worst tackling team in the NFL.

This is utterly pathetic. Reggie Ragland is 6-foot-2, 252 pounds. Kenjon Barner (38) is a fringe roster player with a 5-foot-9, 195-pound build. Ragland cannot, in no uncertain terms, get trucked by Barner. This is an embarrassment. And the shameful thing is that this was just the start of the miserable tackling.

What is Anthony Hitchens doing? He was signed by Kansas City to be a sure tackler from the inside linebacker spot, and now he’s being pushed aside like it’s nothing by 5-foot-10, 205-pound James White. I was apoplectic watching this team try to tackle in Week 6.

But the worst play of the bunch, by far, was Breeland Speaks bungling what should have been a sack and ended up in Tom Brady rushing for a touchdown.

Every time you re-watch this play it becomes even more disgusting. Brady has neither the size and strength of Ben Roethlisberger or Cam Newton, nor the elusiveness of Aaron Rodgers. A second-round edge rusher should be able to tackle 41-year-old Tom Brady. The excuse after the game was that he thought the ball was already gone, implying he was afraid of getting called for roughing the passer. Save it. This was an egregiously bad play. Granted, New England would have scored anyway because Kansas City was flagged for defensive holding on the play, but come on.

This isn’t anything new. The Chiefs defense has been bad all season, and a few more tackles against the Patriots probably wouldn’t have made a big difference in the final result. But this was a game with a playoff-like vibe, and in an actual playoff game you don’t have the luxury of being able to work on things in practice the next week. Needless to say, tackling had better be a top priority in practice going forward (and it’s scary to think it may have been already).