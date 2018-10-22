Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

The last couple of weeks have been a challenge for Patrick Mahomes, facing what was then one of the best defenses in the NFL in Week 5 versus Jacksonville, then playing an annual conference favorite in New England last week. He still posted good numbers (especially in the second half against the Patriots), but there were obvious strugglesome moments as well.

That wasn’t the case at all in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Chiefs won in a demonstrative bludgeoning at home.

Save for a couple miscues, Mahomes was as good as ever this Sunday. The arm strength, decisiveness and versatility we’ve come to expect from him were cumulatively on display in spades against Cincinnati. The Bengals are a good team, and the Kansas City offense made them look like a bunch of children competing against adults who absolutely will not take it easy during your family’s annual Turkey Bowl game Thanksgiving morning.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 71.8 358 4 1 123.7

Starting off this week’s report is the Laser Beam of the Week, a flawless throw to Demetrius Harris for Mahomes’ third touchdown of the game.

Every aspect of this play is high quality. Mahomes drops and has plenty of time (thanks to good blocking) to scan the field. Watching his head, you can see that Harris wasn’t his first read, but by going through his progressions eventually identifies him to the right. Without even stepping into the throw, Mahomes unloads a perfect, high-velocity spiral to a wide-open Harris for the score. If you give him time and/or any sort of window to throw into, Mahomes will take advantage, as shown here.

Continuing with feats of impressive arm strength, early in the third quarter Mahomes withstood contact to his throwing side and still launched a completion deep to Sammy Watkins.

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) reaches past right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and gets a hand on Mahomes’ right shoulder. He still shakes him off, steps into the throw and connects with Watkins 37 yards downfield. It’s not easy to shake a defender and still get enough momentum behind a pass to get it this far, yet Mahomes makes it look like it is. It helps that safety Shawn Williams (36) is behind the play, but that’s easily explained by not expecting a quarterback to be able to get enough on the ball to get it past him in this scenario.

Last week, Mahomes missed a wide-open Kareem Hunt on a wheel route out of the backfield. This week, he connected with Spencer Ware on a similar route.

This ball had some extra mustard on it. But this is another example of making a mistake one week and correcting it by the next game, something he’s done all season. He knew he made a mistake with last week’s miss on what would have been a touchdown (everyone did), and this week it’s rectified. Not only that, but this pass was coming in hot, to say the least.

The following throw to Travis Kelce is another heat-seeking missile from Mahomes, and it’s another example of a team mistakenly giving Kelce any room at all to make a catch.

The play itself is designed perfectly, because the entire Bengals front seven rolls with the play fake to the left. That leaves Mahomes with all day to move and throw, and he executes perfectly from there. Roll to the open spot, find your read, set, throw. Talk about playing pitch and catch. One of the easiest throws of the year. And, again, if there is any window at all, like the one provided by Cincinnati’s corner and linebacker here, Mahomes will get it through to his man.

Let’s get back to the scoring plays, including another edition of schoolyard plays Mahomes makes look routine.

The low snap is dropped, and Mahomes still has the presence of mind to pick it up and go through his progression while having to escape the pocket. Kelce running a slant over the middle is clearly the first passing read, but Mahomes sees the tight coverage, pulls back and makes the right play to the open man, Tyreek Hill. It also should be noted that this is an RPO. Hunt is sweeping right along with the run blocking, which gives Mahomes a little more room to work with to his left. The split-second decision to pull the ball back and move is what makes the play. Heads-up stuff from a second-year pro, not that we should be surprised.

Mahomes’ first touchdown of the game was a demonstration of his play-extension abilities.

This is another rollout to the right, this time with Hunt also going right and running a route from the backfield. Watkins and Kelce, the two receivers in the end zone, are covered up by a sea of Bengals. Mahomes still has Hunt leaking out toward the pylon though, and his decision to keep running toward the line of scrimmage is what sets up the touchdown. Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson (56) is caught in no man’s land, stuck deciding whether he’ll stay on Hunt or if he’ll abandon that in hopes of stopping a Mahomes run. The instant he stops and considers attacking Mahomes, his fate is sealed. Mahomes recognizes it and flicks it a now-open Hunt for the score. Good decision making on a play that melted down for the Bengals defense.

The other touchdown pass from Week 7, a second-quarter score, was the result of Mahomes not panicking, keeping his eyes up and using his strength to get the ball to an open man. Hunt then does the rest.

Things look dire with defensive end Carl Lawson (58) torching left tackle Eric Fisher. As he’s prone to do, Mahomes runs backwards a few steps but still looks downfield, which allows him to see Hunt open in the right flat (right after he threw an effective chip on No. 90, Michael Johnson). Mahomes gets the ball to Hunt and he does the rest, showcasing the athleticism he’s killed teams with the past two weeks (more on that later). This is why Mahomes’ eyes are featured seemingly every week in the Mahomes Report, because he uses them better than many veterans do and it’s what keeps plays alive constantly.

Hunt is arguably the most versatile cog in the Chiefs’ offensive machine, considering he can fill a traditional run-first role, run routes out of the backfield and run the full route tree while lined up on the line of scrimmage. That’s on display here, where Mahomes steps up and finds his stud running back wide open over the middle.

For Hunt’s part, he’s running a shallow crosser and he’s left open when William Jackson (22) drops back. Mahomes has an easy completion in front of him as long as he can make space to throw, which he does. He shifts up in the pocket with Geno Atkins (97) applying pressure from the left, which gives him room to make the pass. Also notice that there isn’t much follow-through on this completion, it’s just a flick of the wrist. Good effort by Mahomes to work the pocket to take advantage of an open target.

While on the topic of Mahomes buying time and moving behind the line of scrimmage, take a look at this play in the second quarter (that was actually ruled a drop on review).

First of all, Watkins has to make this catch. The throw itself, though, is as it good as it gets in this situation. Rookie defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) comes flying in from the right, so Mahomes waits until the last moment and evades to the left. The eyes stay up throughout the course of the play, which allows him to find Watkins. Considering he’s moving to his non-dominant left side, there’s a lot of heat on this throw. Good stuff from the quarterback washed away by an unfortunate drop.

In the same family as the last couple of plays, No. 15 makes something out of nothing on the following circus throw. Really, both players involved in the completion do.

No. 15 needs to move to the right to avid Fisher being pushed into him. After seeing Demarcus Robinson covered out of his break from the far sideline, he pulls off his best Otgo Waller impression and contorts his body to throw a pass only Kelce can catch. His lower body remains pointed forward, while his torso reaches back to the left upon delivery. Nobody could possibly make a play on this throw other than Kelce, with it being low and away linebacker in coverage. As for Kelce’s role, he and Hill actually collide when he breaks on the slant, which throws off his timing. Despite the Cirque du Soleil acrobatics and the route disruption, Kansas City still gets a first down.

Let’s get to another first-down throw in which Hill runs a route that the Bengals can’t possibly cover well given their coverage.

You can see Hill lined up in the slot to the left. Before getting to the route, however, watch Mahomes stay composed in the pocket. There’s pressure collapsing the pocket, but he stands in and lets the play develop. Poise is vital as a quarterback and week after week we see Mahomes keep it in the face of pressure.

Back to the zone-beating route.

Cris Collinsworth did a great job of breaking this down on the broadcast. Cincinnati is playing Tampa-2, and you can see everyone in the middle of the field dropping back. The middle of the field is vacated, and Hill runs right into the open spot. Mahomes fires a bullet and it’s an easy completion.

QB1 did a couple of nice things with his legs in Week 7 as well, starting with a read-option keeper in the second quarter.

Johnson is completely sealed off on the right side, which gives Mahomes room to run for the third-down conversion. Simple play, but it’s the correct play, which is the most important aspect as always.

Then, on this next play, Mahomes does all the typical correct things to keep a pass play extended, but ends up keeping it instead for a 23-yard rush.

With nothing open and pressure building, he moves out to the right. His eyes are still up to see if anyone comes open, but with no options in the pattern he takes off and runs. This is another positive aspect of always looking up: You can see if a running lane develops. Mahomes has some wheels, and while he doesn’t need them often it can be fun when he does get to use them.

Closing out the good work from Sunday’s night slaughtering, let’s look at this week’s installment of passes on RPOs from the Chiefs offense. First, a fourth-quarter play that could not have been an easier completion.

Linebacker Preston Brown (52) is Mahomes’ read. When he does as much as flinch to the run side of the option, Mahomes knows that he’ll go to Watkins running a slant. Flawless execution. This is essentially free yardage for Kansas City’s offense.

Then, on this play in the first half, Mahomes goes to the left and finds Hill.

Again, almost too simple. You can’t try to jam Hill because he’ll burn you, but if you give him this much space he’ll tear you up as well. This time Vontaze Burfict (55) is the read, and when he moves to his left simultaneously with the mesh point it’s all over for the Cincinnati defense.

Week after week this offense makes defenses look inept. This goes beyond the general weakening of defenses around the NFL, because even decent defenses have looked lost trying to slow down everything the Chiefs throw at them. For all the great moments this season for Mahomes so far, Week 7 was one of the best. He’s the youngest quarterback in league history to throw for 300+ yards in six straight weeks

THE BAD

Why did we finish this week’s positive with the RPO passes? Because one of the few negatives for Mahomes this Sunday was a near interception on an early RPO pass.

Jackson is playing quality coverage on Watkins here. With all the Bengals linebackers coming up to play the run, Mahomes goes with the pass option. Unlike the previous plays where a receiver was relatively uncovered, this time it wasn’t such an easy pass. Mahomes doesn’t lead Watkins and it’s nearly picked off. Credit to Jackson for making a good play on the ball.

While that one was nearly intercepted, the only truly bad throw of the game from Mahomes was a hideously underthrown ball to Hill.

When your quarterback shreds defenses with the regularity that Mahomes does, one interception is completely forgivable and forgettable, especially in a game like the one against Cincinnati. But this throw was ghastly. It’s nearly impossible to overthrow Hill, but this one is left well short. Again, unimportant in the grand scheme of things, but this was shocking given how hot he was passing the ball and that he had room to step up and uncork this one.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Kareem Hunt is playing like a man possessed.

This is ludicrous. Darius Phillips (23) spins Hunt all the way around and shoves him backwards, yet he breaks through all the tacklers, hurdles a man and still gashes the defense for extra yardage. Sure, there’s some subpar tackling involved, but the elusiveness and athleticism is remarkable. Ashton Eaton would be impressed.

That wasn’t the only impressive run for Hunt on Sunday, either.

Mahomes said after the game that the give here to Hunt was a bad read on an RPO. Michael Johnson has a bead on Hunt instantly, but the reaction speed is remarkable for the running back to spin away from the tackle, then run full-speed ahead for eight yards. Remarkable combination of speed and strength on this one.

Hunt has been as deadly as anyone in the league the last two weeks, both as a runner and as a receiver.

In the past two games:

Rush Yds Y/A Rec Yds Y/C Yds/touch TD 166 6.6 160 16 9.3 4

Every single team in the NFL would like to have that sort of contribution from a running back. Right now, Hunt is playing like the best running back in the league. That’s not to discredit Todd Gurley, who is playing out of his mind per usual, but Hunt has established himself in the upper echelon of running backs right now. He looked sensational against the Bengals.

The same can be said for the majority of the defense’s performance as well. After playing well against Jacksonville but poorly versus New England, the defense stepped back up against Cincinnati.

Andy Dalton is probably a better quarterback than people give him credit for, but he’s prone to throwing bad picks from time to time, especially during primetime games. Ron Parker is playing center field on this play and Dalton never sees him (plus, he was going to throw into tight coverage anyway). This team struggled to take the ball away early in the air, but for the second time in three games the Chiefs now have a defensive touchdown. If this secondary is starting to make more plays, the Kingdom should be thrilled.

The pass rush continues to play well too, led of course by the king of the contract year, Dee Ford.

On one hand, it’s understandable that Chiefs fans would be frustrated with Ford for looking like a relative bust up until the contract year this season. On the other hand, he’s playing like a man possessed and everyone should appreciate it while it lasts. He now has five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles this season. This sack in particular was one of his most impressive of the year. He blazes by right tackle Bobby Hart (68) and acts like Mark Walton (32) isn’t even there before hitting Dalton. Ford’s only consistent move is the speed rush, but it’s challenging to complain too much about that fact when he’s using it so effectively.

And even Breeland Speaks rebounded from a rough Week 6 with a shared sack in Week 7.

Chris Jones is the real star of this play, making left guard Clint Boling (65) look foolish with a swim move (which isn’t even a true swim move, he just sort of shoves past him). He put the clamps on Dalton, with Speaks waiting with open arms to finish the play.

It’s hard to really gauge any progress (or future expectations) for the Chiefs defense without seeing some consistency first. That said, it’s comforting to know the defense is capable of having a good game.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

All of that being said, there are still some areas of the defense worthy of critique, notably when they allowed the Bengals’ only touchdown of the game. That drive included a pair of 12 men on the field penalties, which falls on coaching. It also included this absurd strategy in regard to covering AJ Green.

AJ Green is one of the best players, let alone receivers, in the NFL. He’s on a Hall of Fame trajectory (nobody else in league history has seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career). How can you leave single coverage on him ever, especially when the secondary is your unit’s biggest weakness? The Chiefs would eventually double Green on the drive, but by that point it was first and goal and Dalton connected with tight end CJ Uzomah for a touchdown. The defense played a high-quality game as a whole, but things like giving Green a one-on-one mismatch is poor form.

The only other standout negative from Week 7 isn’t even execution related, at least not beyond the surface.

At first blush, this is just an outside handoff that doesn’t reach the line to gain. With some context added, this was on a fourth down late in the game on what was Kansas City’s last “meaningful” possession. With full context added, the point total at this moment in the game was 55 (the Chiefs led by the eventual final score, 45-10). The over/under total for the game was 56.5. With this play failing, the Chiefs weren’t able to push the game over.

If gambling isn’t your thing, then this means nothing to you and you were probably able to enjoy this win even more. But considering Michaels and Collinsworth were even discussing the total on the TV broadcast, this was clearly a significant play to some. Not a bad play by the Chiefs per se, but certainly bad for anyone with a special interest on a high point total.