Patrick Mahomes is a horse killer.

In Mahomes’ nine career starts, the Chiefs have an 8-1 record. Three of those wins have come against the Denver Broncos. In the first of the three last season, Mahomes won the first start of his career and led a game-winning drive. In the first meeting this year, Mahomes led a comeback effort to earn the win. In Week 8, he threw for 300+ yards for the seventh game in a row, added four touchdown passes and played well enough to keep Kansas City ahead for most of the game.

The Broncos were able to force a handful of throwaways and a couple bad decisions, but in the end Mahomes played well on Sunday and continued to establish his MVP candidacy.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 70.6 303 4 1 125.0

It’s almost disappointing to say this week’s plethora of touchdown passes were somewhat uneventful, save for the last one, which will get its own shout out. But the ones that were dictated more by Mahomes than by post-catch effort were easy, or at least this omnipotent offense made them look that way.

First, the first score of the day, a throw to Travis Kelce in the front of the end zone.

Every week we are reminded that if a defense gives Kelce space, they’ll pay dearly. The Chiefs come out in 12-personnel, meaning one running back with two tight ends. Kelce is the one lined up further outside, with Demetrius Harris off Eric Fisher’s left hip. This is important, because Harris’ crossing route clears space for Mahomes to find an open Kelce. With the bodies cleared out covering Harris (and Kareem Hunt), there’s nothing stopping a Kelce catch. Easy throw thanks to an effective design.

Sammy Watkins had his best game as a Chief in Week 8, catching eight passes for 107 yards with two scores. The first of those was the result of a beneficial mismatch over the middle.

Watkins ends up covered by linebacker Todd Davis (51), which is a nightmare scenario for the Denver defense. He’s too quick for a linebacker to keep up with, so when he breaks back toward the middle of the field Mahomes just needs to make the throw accurately (not exactly a difficult feat, given the depth of the throw) and it’s six for Kansas City. This is why Watkins is so dangerous out of the slot.

On the following play, Hunt draws attention, which allows Watkins to run free for another easy score.

Hunt is playing at such a high level now that he immediately draws attention from opposing defenses. Watkins is an isolated receiver on the left side, with three receivers right. Those receivers all run routes into the end zone, clearing out space for Watkins’ crossing route. With safety Justin Simmons (31) staying home to play Hunt, nobody follows Watkins into the right flat. One of the easiest touchdown connections we’ll see this season, and Mahomes gets an easy touchdown again thanks to a tremendously designed play.

Let’s get to the laser of the week.

Try to keep up with this one, because it was coming in hot to Tyreek Hill. These are some of the most fun plays in any given week for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Hill isn’t exactly wide open, but the throw has so much velocity and is right on the numbers, so there’s nothing the defender can do but make the tackle after the catch. This was a rope, and one that was even more impressive considering the pressure bearing down on Mahomes.

While that ball had the most impressive zip of any against Denver, the best overall throw from Mahomes to Hill was arguably a perfectly timed comeback route in the third quarter.

Talk about throwing a player open. Hill is turning around into the catch right as the ball arrives. This is an indefensible pass. As long as it’s on target, there’s no play for the defensive back. Mahomes doesn’t even step into this throw, he just rips it and places it exactly where it needs to go. It may not have quite the same flair as the deeper splash plays, but this was one of Mahomes’ best throws of the day, given the nuance and perfect combination of speed and accuracy.

During Friday’s edition of 580 Sports Talk, a certain handsome co-host said that one of the keys to the game was utilizing RPOs. Against a team that applies a lot of pressure to the quarterback (Denver entered Week 8 with the second most sacks in the NFL), RPOs can turn into easy completions (or decent run-establishing handoffs) that push the defense back on its heels. The best RPO this week for the Chiefs was a completion to Watkins in the third quarter.

Earlier on, we saw a play in which Hunt drew attention to his side of the field, which let Watkins run free across the middle. On this one, it’s Kelce who commands attention as he breaks out into the pattern. Once again, Watkins is isolated outside to the left, while Kelce is lined up on the end of the line. When he runs his flat route, the window to Watkins is vacated. Mahomes takes advantage of this. At the mesh point and subsequent pull back, he reads the linebackers and sees the movement toward Kelce and how it springs Watkins open. The throw is perfect, hitting his man in stride so he can turn up field without hesitation.

When you have guys like Watkins and Hill, with their elite class of speed, these plays can go from seven-yard completions to chunk plays instantly. Watkins used his speed to separate himself enough on the next play that he was open for a catch despite being the second read.

Davis is the linebacker read for Mahomes on this play. He commits to Hunt instantly, which opens up the passing options for Mahomes. Watching his head movement, you can see him look to Kelce near the sideline first. Without much room to gain there (Simmons is lingering five yards away), he throws a dart to Watkins on the slant instead. The sidearm throw is a nice touch to get it around the defensive end, and allows him to still place it where only Watkins can make a play on the ball. Once more, good design and good execution.

The most spectacular throw on an RPO from this Sunday was one to Kelce for a first down.

Mahomes makes these throws regularly, but that shouldn’t deter us from appreciating how difficult it is to throw against the grain like this. This is another throw in which the eventual receiver wasn’t necessarily the first option. After pulling back on the run option, Mahomes has Harris as a potential dumpoff option in front of him. Sensing he can make a bigger play instead, he turns his base back toward the center of the field and throws to Kelce instead. This is great athleticism as much as it is great arm talent. It’s nice having a quarterback who you can trust to throw against the grain like this.

pat mahomes scrambling with a marlboro light dangling from his mouth as he throws it 60 yards downfield t.co/XC43TkPWsO — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) October 28, 2018

After mentioning Hill earlier on these types of plays, we’d be remiss to not show a well-executed one to him.

No receiver in the league is better at gaining yards after the catch than Hill, simply because he’s just faster than everyone else. He gets open by lining up outside, getting a natural rub when he and Watkins cross and then just turning on the jets. Mahomes throws another beautiful ball here, placing it right in Hill’s pass so he can continue his forward momentum without a hitch. Simmons may have a better chance at tackling Hill with a lesser throw.

The phrase “arm talent” was used earlier, and it’s on display on this next pass, one of the plays you see on a weekly basis that reminds you how unnatural some of what Mahomes is able to do is.

Shaquil Barrett (48) is right in Mahomes’ grill on this play. There’s barely any room to follow through on the throw, let alone step into it. And yet, he still fits it in a tight window with a clean spiral. He’s actually stepping backwards as Barrett hits him. But he bends the arm around the rusher and hits Kelce right in the hands, keeping it away from safety Will Parks (34). This is absurd. This is the kind of pass most guys will throw into the ground anywhere near a receiver and consider it a plus just to avoid a sack. What a special play.

The final throw for the positives this week isn’t otherworldly and doesn’t get launched 50 yards in the air, but it’s a good example of poise in the pocket and going through progressions.

The Broncos bring four, and the Chiefs offensive line does a good job protecting the pocket. Mahomes has all day to throw, and even as his bubble starts to shrink he has room to maneuver if needs be, or as we see here he can simply step into his throw. You can see Mahomes hold up when making his first read (Kelce, from the right slot), then he goes through his reads and finds Watkins without anyone nearby. Calm, cool, collected. We shouldn’t be surprised that Mahomes doesn’t panic and almost always makes the right read eventually, but it’s still a positive that deserves to be pointed out. There are guys in the NFL who still get happy feet and either check a ball down or make the wrong read in this scenario.

THE BAD

There’s no sugarcoating it, Mahomes’ interception in Week 8 was a bad one.

This is one of those throws that had no chance of working. Mahomes starts out with some time, but as Bradley Chubb (55) shoves past Cameron Erving, he needs to shift forward. The ability to extend the play is good, but the throw itself was ill-advised. Parks is right on top of Kelce and Simmons is patrolling behind him, waiting for this kind of play. The decision isn’t the only bad part here, it’s just a poor throw. A 4:1 TD:INT ratio is fine, but you’d like to have this one back.

This week’s report features a heavy dose of effective RPOs, but on plays with quick passes and quick decisions there is the potential for turnovers, as the Chiefs almost fell victim to in the fourth quarter.

Hill is the target here, but he’s actually guarded well this time around by Tramaine Brock (22). He ends up a step in front of Hill, but Mahomes doesn’t see him when making the quick throw. There wasn’t much (if any) room to complete this one, and it could have plausibly been taken away. This was simply good coverage by the Broncos mixed with a rapid decision without having full vision of what was developing.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

Kareem Hunt’s touchdown reception was teased earlier, and it’s worth the wait.

First of all, what a play. The fake option shovel pass, with a wide receiver as the running option and the running back receiving the pass. Not only that, but the Chiefs are lined up in a pistol pro set with Demarcus Robinson lined up as a wing. This is football erotica. The same can be said for Hunt’s run after the catch, which is truly special. Two weeks in a row he’s hurdled over a defender, and once more it comes after slipping through a couple would-be tacklers. For good measure, he drags Simmons along with him to the end zone to cap the play. Hunt is playing out of his mind right now, and the fact that he’s making plays like this consistently is awe-inspiring.

The best RBs in the game right this second are Gurley and Hunt. That’s it. — Skinny Testaverde (@BrendanDzw) October 28, 2018

Sticking with the offense for another play, as long as the option keeps working, Kansas City should keep running it.

Von Miller (58) is caught in no man’s land, which is the ultimate goal here. He commits to Mahomes and the quarterback responds by pitching to Hunt, who runs for a first down. This isn’t a call to ask for Jeff Monken’s playbook at Army, but as long as you can mix these plays in once in a while and they keep working, there’s no point in stopping it. It helps having a quarterback who can move well on his own.

As for the defense, it was far from perfect on Sunday, but it made some noticeable plays and was able to set the tone for the whole contest. First up, Kendall Fuller showing Chiefs Kingdom why the team valued him so highly in the Alex Smith trade.

If you love flea flickers, avert your eyes. Case Keenum has been undeniably bad this season, and he shouldn’t have made this throw. Fuller is all over Demaryius Thomas on the sideline and makes a great diving catch to intercept the pass. Even without the pick, this is a near impossible completion. Good job by Fuller to capitalize on a mistake.

Don’t look now but the Chiefs have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL as of late. In fact, Kansas City is now tied for second in the NFL in sacks this season with 24 after Week 8. Against Denver, the Chiefs netted five of them, led by Mr. Contract Year, Dee Ford.

Ford is up to eight sacks this season, and this strip sack was his fourth forced fumble. Left tackle Garett Bolles (72) just doesn’t have the lateral agility to keep up with Ford’s speed, allowing the edge rusher to beat him around the edge and hit the quarterback. That’s impressive enough, but don’t forget Bolles was actually flagged for holding on this play. A disaster for him and even more impressive for Ford.

He’s been relentless this year, exhibited by this play, in which he was forced out of view before coming back and making the sack.

Right tackle Billy Turner (77) actually does enough to force Ford well behind Keenum, but Ford never gives up on the play and is able to fight back to make the tackle from behind. The pursuit here is remarkable no matter who’s making the play.

On his other sack, which also happened to be his first sack of the game, Ford showed off the speed again.

It’s not hyperbole to say Dee Ford has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this season. This time Turner has no chance to make a play. Who cares why Ford is playing this well as long as he keeps it up.

Ford wasn’t the only one to get after the quarterback on Sunday, though. On the strip sack earlier, Breeland Speaks made the recovery. That wasn’t all he did versus Denver.

This time he’s the one who beats Bolles, and he does it without seemingly doing anything special. He just doesn’t give up on the play, and eventually Bolles does. Speaks now has a sack and a half over the past three games. If he can keep the production up, it will pay massive dividends for the Chiefs.

Finally, let’s get to Stone Cold Chris Jones.

That’s the nickname bestowed upon Jones by radio voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus, and who are we to disagree? The Mississippi Rattlesnake stomped a mud hole in Turner en route to Keenum for this sack. And that’s the bottom line, ’cause Chris Jones said so.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

For as many positive plays as the Kansas City defense made in Week 8, things weren’t all perfect. The pass defense was overall better than it has been at times this year, but Ron Parker had a particularly bad day.

Blown coverages or missed assignments happen, and clearly Parker was not all alone on this play. However, that doesn’t excuse a later error that directly resulted in one of Keenum’s two touchdown passes.

This was the only target for Tim Patrick in this weekend’s game and just his fourth of the season. This was just the third catch of his career and his first touchdown in the NFL. How do you let him get behind you and left alone like that? You should not get burned deep by Tim Patrick. That’s a bad one.

The other major miscue in this game was a shocking one, because the Chiefs have one of the best kickers in the game. But he did the incomprehensible this week.

That was the first missed extra point of Harrison Butker’s career. Granted, it’s been a brief career to this point, but he’s been as close to automatic as it gets in general. It didn’t end up meaning anything in the long run, but it was shocking to see nonetheless.