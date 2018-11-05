Welcome to the Mahomes Report, a weekly breakdown of what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did, either good or bad, during the most recent Chiefs game. For past editions, click here.

Patrick Mahomes set a new career high in passing yards this week with 375 against the Cleveland Browns. This isn’t the same laughingstock Browns team of recent memory, though they’re still far from good. But to keep posting better and better numbers almost weekly is somewhat unfathomable for Kansas City’s second-year quarterback given his overall body of work.

With a 129.0 Week 9 passer rating, he’s now broken the 120 mark in three straight games. That’s absurd, even in the most pass-friendly season in NFL history league wide. He didn’t earn it with fluke plays or spamming short throws to boost his completion percentage, either (looking at you, Chad Pennington). The volume of exceptional plays may not have been quite as high against Cleveland, but the quality was as good as ever for Mahomes.

THE GOOD

Comp. % Yards TD INT Rate 71.9 375 3 1 129.0

Mahomes’ three touchdown passes in Week 9 were all standout plays for one reason or another. This week’s report starts with his second of the day, the first which went to Travis Kelce, because it’s also the laser of the week.

There’s a lot of zip on this throw, especially considering he doesn’t step into it at all. It’s all arm strength and arm power in this touchdown strike. His first read is to the left of the formation, where Chris Conley and Sammy Watkins are lined up. When that’s not a plausible option, he stays poised in the pocket (despite the left side collapsing in on him) and goes through his progression. He finds Kelce on the near side and leads him just enough in front of the defender to where only he can make the catch. The velocity on this ball is something to behold. That’s one of the things that makes so many of Mahomes’ impressive completions work out, he just gets the ball there before the defense has a chance to react.

His second touchdown pass to Kelce, his third overall, also had a claim to the laser of the week title. It’s a perfectly placed ball that looks easy for his big tight end.

You won’t see many prettier passes that are thrown this hard. He’s got all day to throw, which allows his target to get into the end zone. The placement here can’t be praised enough. Jabrill Peppers (22) has no chance on this ball, only Kelce can make the play (and he does). The throwing motion is beautiful, he steps in and throws it right through the imaginary tire swing. This one is a thing of beauty.

Mahomes’ other touchdown pass was an easy one, because his recipient did most of the work.

Kareem Hunt will be featured more later, but he ends up here with his receiving touchdown from Week 9. This is reminiscent of Jamaal Charles turning one of 15 screens from Alex Smith in any given game into magic from what mercifully is a bygone era. The difference is that this is a nice perk, not the only hope of scoring anymore. The design is nice for this play with the fake toss right, so credit to the pass rush for not biting on the fake. Mahomes gets it off in time, lays it up to Hunt and he does the rest. It helps to have a ton of potent weapons like this.

In the second play above, the second touchdown pass to Kelce, that was a perfect red zone throw. Following that theme, in the second quarter this weekend Mahomes threw a perfect deep ball to Tyreek Hill.

There are certain words that are overused in the American lexicon that they start to lose meaning. “Perfect” is one of those words, used loosely enough for things that are simply good or even great without being flawless. This throw, however, is truly perfect. The protection is good, so Mahomes has time to set up his base and take a short step into the pass. The Browns have safety help over the top on this play, so Mahomes needs to fit this ball between the two defenders. He does that with excellent touch, which isn’t easy to do from nearly 40 yards away. That’s approximately how far this ball travels in the air, and it’s completed with the ease of a screen pass. Every quarterback at every level of football should aspire to throw the deep ball this well. Notice, per usual, that he leads Hill exactly the right amount. No excess reach needed, no need to wait for the ball to come down, either. This is legitimately one of the best passes of the season for No. 15.

Week 9 featured a few of the more acrobatic throws of the year for Mahomes, including the following play to Kelce, in which he challenges gravity to a fight and wins.

First of all, the evasiveness is as good as it gets, something he showed off throughout the game against Cleveland (which is complimentary to the talent it has in its front seven). He keeps hise head up throughout his scramble, so he’s able to see Kelce, who lined up in the slot to the right, working back to the ball. After that it’s all body control and arm talent that makes this play happen. Mahomes starts to fall down during the play, so he’s delivering the ball sidearm while becoming increasingly parallel to the ground in order to keep it in the air and deliver it with velocity. The result is an accurate throw and a first down on third and long. The list is short when it comes to the number of players who can make this play work.

Keeping that sidearm throw in mind, let’s look at how Mahomes used differing arm angles to find success against the Browns.

While that third-down conversion was one good example of the change in arm slot Mahomes uses so effectively, this one may be more profound. This is an RPO with Kelce running a slant route out of a variation of a slant-flat concept with Hill. Linebacker Tanner Valejo (54) is the read, so when he breaks on the run the passing option is wide open. There’s an added obstacle here, though, with defensive end Anthony Zettel (97) not committing to the run play from his (unblocked) position on the edge. He’s in no man’s land, though, so he’s stuck playing in the middle of the aforementioned slant and flat routes. Mahomes makes the snap decision to bring the ball down and release it from his side, which re-opens the window to Kelce. The ability to change arm angles like that opens up so many possibilities, and thrusts defenders into a guessing game of sorts in which they have to follow Mahomes’ upper body while trying to play his arm. Not much you can do about this on defense.

The Mahomes Report usually doesn’t feature plays that are called back or are botched somehow, but this drop by Demetrius Harris still illustrates the arm angle theme well.

This one even includes a pump fake, getting Myles Garrett (95) to jump and become vulnerable. Mahomes dips the arm even lower this time and gives his tight end a chance to make a play, he just doesn’t. Still, you can see why the ability to throw from a variety of angles can turn a play that looks bleak and turn it into a big-play opportunity.

Next up is a two-for-one killer by Mahomes, drawing a free play and picking apart the Browns’ zone for a long gain.

First, he uses a hard count to get Garrett to jump offside to his left. He gets a free play after snapping it right away, so he can afford to take a chance deep. Watkins is lined up in the middle slot left and he runs a wheel route. Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) is playing a shallow zone, so by the time he turns to cover Watkins he’s hung out to dry. Watkins got well beyond him and there’s no help over the top anywhere close to the play. Mahomes identified the defense, waited for Watkins to make his break and then threw a rocket his direction. This was good stuff from the Chiefs to take advantage of a speed mismatch versus the zone.

Like he does most weeks, QB1 showed veteran savvy in Week 9 by keeping his eyes up to extend plays and allow his receivers to work open.

Take a second to appreciate all the working parts that go into a successful play. A receiver needs to help out their quarterback by maneuvering downfield to get open, the quarterback needs to stand in and find the man and he needs the offensive line to give him enough time to do so. That all comes together on this pass. The line keeps the pass rush at bay, giving Mahomes a ton of time to throw. He spends all that time scanning the field, keeping his options open from sideline to sideline for whoever gets open first. It ends up being Watkins, who found an open spot between three Browns. The quick throw gives him a chance to turn upfield and gain extra yards, too.

On another pass set up by good eye usage, Mahomes extends the play by moving around in the pocket before finding Watkins again.

He does a good job of sidestepping the inside pass rush and then stepping up to keep the play alive. While advancing he throws low and away to his receiver so the defender is shielded from the ball. It’s difficult to coordinate your eyes, feet and arms to the point where you can evade, search and throw all in rapid succession, but Mahomes makes it look easy.

To cap off the good this week from Mahomes, let’s watch another laser.

Once more, three Browns are triangulating a receiver without anyone getting all that close to him. Conley is the beneficiary this time. Again, the fast throw gives the receiver a chance to make the grab and gain YAC before the defense can get to him.

That’s why Mahomes has been so effective versus so many different looks and schemes this year. His skill set and range of physical abilities allows him to adjust as need demands and he’s still able to put his skill position players in a spot to make plays.

THE BAD

Mahomes did throw an interception against Cleveland, but it wasn’t exactly a meaningful one.

Technically, this is a turnover. But it came at the end of the half and was only detrimental to his stat line, it had no meaningful consequence in the game.

There was one other moment that ended harmlessly in which he took an unnecessary chance, though.

Up multiple scores late in the game on the road, there’s no need to throw back across your body on the run like this. A player with better hands than a defensive end like Emmanuel Ogbah (90) has a better chance at picking this off. Mahomes will learn with more time in the league that in this specific scenario, you can afford to just throw it away.

NON-MAHOMES GOOD

As long as the Chiefs keep running option plays and they keep working well, they will continue to be featured in the Mahomes Report.

It’s getting harder and harder for the anti-option crowd to bellow about it being gimmicky when it’s being incorporated effectively at the sport’s highest level with regularity. This is textbook speed option execution. Mahomes draws Genard Avery (55) in before pitching to Hunt at the last moment when there’s an open running lane ahead of him. This is gorgeous.

Speaking of Hunt, he continues to play at an MVP-caliber level.

In the last three weeks he has seven total touchdowns, including this RPO run versus Cleveland. This run is particularly impressive, because he goes from acceleration to move back to acceleration seamlessly. Once right tackle Mitchell Schwartz seals the edge for him the Browns have no shot.

It’s not just the physical traits that are making Hunt such a force right now. On this next play, he displays great patience before busting outside for a chunk of yards.

This was a fourth-quarter play, so the scenario makes the execution that much more important. He doesn’t burrow into the line blindly just for the sake of moving north-south. Instead, he waits for the line (and Conley) to establish a lane outside, and once it’s there he turns it up. He’s been so good lately, and like Mahomes and his arsenal of weapons, Hunt can modify his approach to one of several different attacks in order to beat a defense.

With running backs still on the mind, let’s quickly remember why Kansas City still likes to get Spencer Ware involved.

Third and 20 screen passes don’t always work (in fact, they rarely do) but Ware’s speed and shiftiness netted the Chiefs a first down on this one. Ware is a good change-of-pace/reserve running back and it’s nice to see him get a chance to make some plays now and then. Like with everyone else on the roster, it helps to have plenty of other dangerous players around you because it will open up more opportunities for you, just like we see here.

On the defensive side of things, Stone Cold Chris Jones opened up yet another can of whoop you-know-what on Sunday.

The Chiefs bring seven guys on the snap (with Anthony Hitchens essentially blocking for Jones here before dropping back) and Jones, one of the hottest defensive linemen in the league, goes untouched after the quarterback. Kevin Zeitler (70) takes a shoulder from Hitchens to his right, which leaves Jones free to his left. This was a debacle for the Browns’ offensive line and Jones took advantage. And that’s the bottom line, ’cause Stone Cold said so.

Steven Nelson has been playing well after a rough start to the season, and he came away with the backbreaking interception for Kansas City this week.

Cleveland was down 16 at the time and was trying to cut the deficit to one score with under five minutes to go. It’s hard to know what Baker Mayfield was doing with this throw, because frankly it was too horrible to tell. He had a good game overall, passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns, but this was a deplorable throw. Nelson got a gift.

Dave Toub’s special teams unit needs a shoutout this week, too. Toub is the best special teams coordinator in the NFL and his group comes away making at least one big play seemingly every week. This Sunday, it was a blocked punt.

Damian Williams’ effort is impressive, considering he’s being blocked while reaching out to make the block. Special teams rarely stands out unless there’s a big play or a huge mistake, so thankfully for the Chiefs their fortune almost always falls under the former category.

NON-MAHOMES BAD

While Kansas City’s defense has been undeniably better over the past several weeks, it still makes some head-scratching mistakes. For example, the group was incapable of covering routes out of the backfield in critical situations on Sunday.

Every single offense in the NFL will happily take their running back versus Alan Bailey on a pass play. This was not great for fourth-down defense.

Unfortunately, later in the game, the Chiefs again weren’t able to stop Duke Johnson coming out of the backfield.

Kansas City just struggled to defend running backs in general in the win. Johnson was Cleveland’s leading receiver, and while the Browns only averaged 4.1 yards per carry, they were able to make some big plays on the ground and took advantage of some notoriously bad Chiefs tackling.

Take, for example, this Nick Chubb touchdown run:

There are five Chiefs either in the backfield or within one yard of the line of scrimmage. You can’t let someone make one move and jet through you like this. Chubb is a good player and a hard runner with a bright future, but he shouldn’t have been able to turn this into a touchdown. Running the ball against Kansas City continues to be an effective strategy, so don’t be surprised to see two of the best running backs in the NFL, David Johnson of the Cardinals and Todd Gurley of the Rams, get plenty of carries against the Chiefs in the next two weeks.

Finally, Harrison Butker, what’s going on?

Missed kicks happen, but it’s still jarring to see Butker miss an extra point, even after missing the first of his career mere weeks ago. There’s no need to be concerned with one of the best kickers in the league, but you still hope these misses only happen in multi-score victories as opposed to close contests.