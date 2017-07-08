Mail cell phone scam results in $34,000 worth of phones stolen

The Lawrence Police Department is warning hotel operators in the area to be on the lookout for a scam that has resulted in the theft of upwards of $34,000 worth of cell phones in recent weeks. After being alerted to the scam by Sprint, detectives found that hotels in Lawrence were being used as unknowing partners by shipping fraudulently obtained phones. Thieves are using fraudulent information to order phones and have them shipped to a hotel in the area. The thieves make reservations at the hotel where the phones are being shipped, call the hotel with an elaborate story about an emergency requiring them to cancel their reservation, and notify the hotel to forward the package on to them. When the package is forwarded on by the hotel, it becomes difficult to track.

The Lawrence Police Department is asking local hotel and vacation rental operators to be aware of the scheme, and if they receive packages that they are asked to forward on, please return them to where the came from, or decline delivery.