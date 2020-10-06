Mail-In Ballots Big This Year
More than twice the number of advance by-mail ballot applications have been processed in Kansas compared to the 2016 and 2018 general elections, sparked primarily by pandemic concerns.
The Reflector reports that as of October 1st, election offices had received nearly 400,000 mail-in ballot applications, far exceeding the roughly 194 thousand sent by mail in 2018 and just over 202 thousand in 2016.
With the October 27th deadline to apply for mail-in ballots still several weeks away, applications could exceed 500,000.
Fifty-six counties have received by-mail ballot applications exceeding 10% of all registered voters, 16 counties have exceeded 20%, and three counties – Douglas, Trego, and Harvey – have exceeded 30%.
Johnson County, with over 124,000, and Sedgwick County, with almost 83,000, account for more than 50% of all applications processed so far.
Of the state’s 105 counties, only six had yet to process any by-mail applications.
For voter information, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website, sos.ks.gov