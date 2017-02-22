WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds West 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear78°
45°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain69°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy42°
24°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear46°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain50°
30°

Majority of Kansas House GOP votes to override tax veto

by on February 22, 2017 at 2:03 PM (1 hour ago)

A majority of the Republicans in the Kansas House voted to override GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes to help balance the state
budget.

The vote Wednesday in the House was 85-40.

Forty-five of the chamber’s 85 Republicans supported overriding the veto. They included seven GOP members who had voted against the bill when lawmakers passed it last week.

But freshman Republican Reps. Abraham Rafie of Overland Park and Adam Smith of Weskan voted against overriding the veto after supporting the bill last week.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe voted against an override, while Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton voted yes.

All 40 Democrats voted to override Brownback’s veto. Four Democrats had voted against the bill last week.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.