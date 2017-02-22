Majority of Kansas House GOP votes to override tax veto

A majority of the Republicans in the Kansas House voted to override GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes to help balance the state

budget.

The vote Wednesday in the House was 85-40.

Forty-five of the chamber’s 85 Republicans supported overriding the veto. They included seven GOP members who had voted against the bill when lawmakers passed it last week.

But freshman Republican Reps. Abraham Rafie of Overland Park and Adam Smith of Weskan voted against overriding the veto after supporting the bill last week.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe voted against an override, while Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton voted yes.

All 40 Democrats voted to override Brownback’s veto. Four Democrats had voted against the bill last week.