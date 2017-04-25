Make personal health a priority with Hy-Vee KidsFit!

This fun, at-home program designed for kids and families to help promote health, exercise and nutrition as a priority in our daily lives. This is a program designed to be done without the use of workout equipment to make it accessible for everyone of all ages. Hy-Vee KidsFit incorporates life skills into their 5-Week Challenge; play day, eat day, learn day, and a family day. Each of these days provides a unique and fun spin on exercise, nutrition, education and the importance of family. Signing up for the 5-Week Challenge will provide kids the tools to monitor progress by recording workouts on a play day, quizzes on a eat or learn day, and fun memories on a family day. Throughout the 5-Week Challenge, kids can earn trophies and badges for participating in and completing daily activities.

By going to the Hy-Vee KidsFit website, you can create a profile to track your progress and use checking out the different tabs they have; such as the Play tab, where you can watch videos for exercise tutorials, the Learn tab for training tools as well as their health and fitness blogs, and visiting the Eat tab to try out tasty and healthy recipes.

For more information on how you and your family can get started living a happy and healthy lifestyle, click here!