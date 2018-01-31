Make sure TV tipping doesn’t injure your child, says Safe Kids Kansas

With Super Bowl 52 putting our eyes on our TV screens this coming weekend, Safe Kids Kansas is asking families to observe National TV Safety Day on February 3, 2018, by making sure your TVs are secured.

“This is a hazard that’s year-round,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “With the Super Bowl that drives more television sales than any other time of year, it’s a good time for us to remind people about the hidden danger of something that’s right in the middle of your home.”

Every 3 weeks a child dies from a television tipping over in the United States.

“First of all, you want to check your TVs for stability,” said Sage. “A lot of the flat-screen TVs that we now have in our home, they can be unstable if they’re put on a TV stand. A lot of those TV stands aren’t very stable furniture to begin with. Make sure that you have secured your TV. We recommend that you actually mount it to the wall if at all possible.”

Also, if you’ve replaced the main TV in your home and you move the old tube-type TV, please do so safely.

“Those are actually even more dangerous,” said Sage. “That’s the TVs that are actually causing more of the deaths than just simply injuries. They have a very unstable weight to them. They’re kind of front-heavy. They can weigh quite a bit. We tell people if you are going to have those, put those in an area where you’re child’s going to be supervised and put it on a low, stable piece of furniture.”

Also, be sure to keep the remote in a separate place from the television, so that little ones don’t try to climb the TV to get to it, as that is a big source of those tipping accidents.