Man accused in Holton incident where officers returned fire charged with multiple offenses

The man who is accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in Holton earlier this month has been charged with a list of crimes in the case.

Patrick Wayne Miller has been charged with three counts of Attempted capital murder, Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree, four counts of Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, criminal threat, six counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Miller is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the officer involved shooting regarding a Holton Police Department officer who returned fire on the suspect.

That investigation is expected to be completed and forwarded to the Jackson County Attorney’s Office for review tomorrow.