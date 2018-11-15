WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Man accused of running over Wichita police officer pleads guilty

by on November 15, 2018 at 10:31 AM (1 hour ago)

The man accused of running over a Wichita police officer last year has pleaded guilty.

Justin Terrazas pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery and other charges.

Prosecutors say Terrazas ran over officer Brian Arterburn while fleeing in a stolen vehicle in February  of 2017.  Terrazas will be sentenced on January 14th.  KAKE-TV reports District Attorney Marc Bennett said the state and defense have agreed to a 39 1/2 year prison sentence.

Arterburn, a 25-year police veteran, suffered chest, abdomen and brain injuries when the vehicle hit him as he placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita.  He spent nearly 10 months in hospitals in Colorado and Texas before returning to Wichita last November.

Earlier this year, the city approved Arterburn’s medical retirement.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.