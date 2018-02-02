Man accused in Pawnee County overdose death appears in court

A man accused in a Pawnee County overdose death from 2015 had his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Allen Roe of Larned is charged with one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Causing Death. The crime is alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about July 27, 2015. Roe is accused of distributing a fentanyl transdermal patch that was used by 33-year-old Ryan J. Henderson of Larned who died the next day from the use of the patch.

Roe is being held in the Pawnee County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for February 7.