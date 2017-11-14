WIBW News Now!

Man accused of stealing from KU animal lab acquitted

by on November 14, 2017 at 7:28 AM (5 hours ago)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A jury has acquitted a man accused of stealing equipment from an animal laboratory at the University of Kansas.

The Douglas County jury found 37-year-old Matthew Reynard not guilty of one count of burglary and two counts of theft.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Reynard was accused of taking thousands of dollars of equipment, such as a veterinary camera, from Malott Hall in June.

He also was accused of person items from a man who worked at the Animal Care Unit. At the time, police said the lost items were valued at $13,000.

Reynard was released from the Douglas County Jail Thursday.

The animal care unit cares for all teaching and research animals on the Lawrence campus.

