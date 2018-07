Police say two people have been found dead at a home in southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports police at the scene on Monday say the deaths were being investigated as suspicious in nature.

Officers responding to a report of “unknown trouble” at the one-story home found a man and woman who had been critically injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

Police spokesman Lt. Andrew Beightel says he wasn’t able to comment on the cause of death.