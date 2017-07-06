Man armed with baseball bat robs west Topeka gas station

An early morning armed robbery at a west Topeka gas station is under investigation.

According to Topeka Police Lt. Chris Heaven, a man wearing a ski mask and gloves walked into the Murphy’s Express, 1534 SW Wanamaker, around 5:45 a.m. and threatened a female employee with a metal baseball bat.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

An officer at the scene told WIBW News Now the suspect ran east across Wanamaker Road and may have had a vehicle parked nearby.

The employee was “shaken up,” but not injured during the robbery. There were no customers in the store at the time.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s wearing gray clothing.

Heaven says police are reviewing footage from the store’s security cameras and hope to release photos of the incident later today.

*Updated with additional suspect information*