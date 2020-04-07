Man arrested after brief standoff with police early Tuesday morning
NEWS RELEASE FROM SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces the arrest of a 32-year-old male after a brief standoff earlier today.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the theft of a 2006 Dodge Quad Cab Pickup Truck that occurred on April 6th, 2020. Through their investigation, information was developed earlier this morning that a suspect in the theft, Kyle E. Higgins, of Kansas City, MO, was at a residence in the 1600 block of SW Clearview Ln. In addition to the theft charge, Mr. Higgins had two felony warrants out of Douglas County for theft and felon in possession of a firearm. At approximately 10:15am, patrol officers and detectives attempted to arrest Mr. Higgins at the residence on Clearview Ln. After a brief standoff, officers were able to talk Mr. Higgins out of the residence without incident.
Mr. Higgins was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felony Theft along with the Douglas County warrants.
The Sheriff’s Office is still looking to recover the dark gray 2006 Dodge Quad Cab Pick Up that was stolen from a residence in the 6600 block of SW Shadyvale Ln. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Kasl at 785-251-2248.