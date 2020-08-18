Man Arrested After Car Chase
A man is in custody after a car chase on Interstate 70 ended when the driver slammed into a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s car.
The trooper was treated for minor injuries after the collision west of Topeka.
The driver, 35-year old Deandre Martin of Kansas City, Kansas, also was treated for minor injuries, WIBW-TV reported.
The chase began when authorities received a report of a reckless driver on I-70 between Topeka and Lawrence.
A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Martin’s car going westbound at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly through traffic.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the west side of Topeka, but the driver didn’t stop.
The Kansas Highway Patrol took over as the chase left town.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near the Paxico Rest Area.
The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph before the suspect twice hit the patrol car while going west on the interstate, sending the trooper’s car into the median.
Martin faces several possible charges including felony flee and elude, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and several traffic-related charges.