Man arrested after cutting incident in Topeka

A Topeka man is in jail after attacking another man Christmas night.

Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of NE Atchison where 33-year old Tyrelle Burk is said to have swung a large knife and cut a 57-year-old man in the hand. Burk then walked into a house in the 100 block of NE Lime, where the homeowner didn’t know him and flagged down officers.

Burk is said to have used a large amount of drugs during the day. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the cut.

Burk was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, and felony obstruction.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.