Man Arrested After Altercation With Deputies
Authorities have arrested a man who was shot by two sheriff’s deputies at a campground in a southeast Kansas town following an altercation.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that 41-year-old Edward Bridges, of Chanute, was taken into custody after he was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Bridges has been booked into the Allen County Jail.
He is charged in neighboring Woodson County with aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, criminal carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.
The July 2 shooting in Neosho Falls occurred as two Woodson County deputies were questioning the man about a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The Woodson County attorney said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.