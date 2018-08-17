WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


80°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 83°
Winds North 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy89°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
69°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
63°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy83°
59°

Man arrested after Wichita playground shooting that sent toddler to a hospital

by on August 17, 2018 at 11:53 AM (50 mins ago)

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Wichita playground that injured a 2-year-old girl.

Officer Charley Davidson says an 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night and booked for aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The girl was shot in the foot Wednesday while she was at a neighborhood playground.  Police say someone fired several rounds into the playground while driving by in the wrong lane.

Police say the girl’s father took her to a hospital.  Davidson says the man is not cooperating with police investigators.

Three other youths, ages 8 to 16, were at the playground at the time but were not hurt.  Wichita police say their parents also aren’t cooperating with investigators.

Police believe the shooting is related to an ongoing feud between two street gangs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.