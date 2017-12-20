WIBW News Now!

Man arrested in drive-by shooting death of five-year-old in 2015

by on December 20, 2017 at 4:30 AM (2 hours ago)

There appears to have been a break in the case involving the death of a Topeka five-year-old back in 2015.

Twenty-one-year-old Jessie D. Hughes was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Lily Coats-Nichols, according to a release from Topeka police.

Coats-Nichols was struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting while sleeping in her car seat as a passenger in a vehicle near the area of SE Golf Park Boulevard and SE Fremont in the Hi-Crest neighborhood on July 6, 2015.

Hughes has been charged with First Degree Murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network.