WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Clear
Feels Like 69°
Winds East 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy79°
65°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear90°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy89°
70°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy92°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy88°
69°

Man arrested for growing marijuana in city park

by on September 18, 2017 at 9:58 PM (1 hour ago)

Authorities in southeast Kansas arrested a man Monday for growing marijuana in a city park. 

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 54-year-old Joseph “Scott” Skibo, of Chepota, is charged with cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release, Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park.

The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan.

Skibo attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without further incident.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office and Chepota Police Department assisted KBI agents during the arrest.

 

 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle