Man arrested for growing marijuana in city park

Authorities in southeast Kansas arrested a man Monday for growing marijuana in a city park.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 54-year-old Joseph “Scott” Skibo, of Chepota, is charged with cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release, Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park.

The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan.

Skibo attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without further incident.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office and Chepota Police Department assisted KBI agents during the arrest.