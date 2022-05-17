Man Arrested In Arrowhead Hit And Run Death

Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium last year.
Nineteen-year old Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the October death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, television station WDAF reported.
Investigators said Hickle was hit by two vehicles that left the scene.
Detectives received an anonymous tip nearly two months after the crash about an overheard conversation between Weyer and his mother about running over someone outside of Arrowhead Stadium.
Both Weyer and his mother denied having that conversation.
Police said he later admitted hitting Hickle after being told that license plate recognition equipment recorded his vehicle at the scene.